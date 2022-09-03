Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September

Netflix is ready to unleash its fall lineup full of movies, from rom-coms to anime.

The Emmys are also around the corner as the streaming service heads in with a total of 104 nominations, with dramas like “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” earning quite a few nods.

Here’s what’s to come in the month of September on Netflix.

‘Love In The Villa’

Release date: Sept. 1 on Netflix.

Synopsis: Per Netflix, “A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).”

Rating: It is currently unrated but Parent Previews deemed it TV-14 for language.

‘Do Revenge’

Release date: Sept. 16 on Netflix.

Synopsis: “After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls,” per Netflix.

Rating: The movie is currently unrated.

‘Drifting Home’ (Anime)

Release date: Sept. 16 on Netflix.

Synopsis: “Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories. While playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea along with Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins,” per a Netflix press release.

Rating: PG.