When is the last time a BYU player had 200 yards receiving in a game?

On Aug. 30, 2008, tight end Dennis Pitta had 213 receiving yards in BYU’s 41-17 win over Northern Iowa.
It was the last time a BYU player put up 200 or more receiving yards in a single game.
There have been multiple times since then that a Cougar receiver has had more than 150 yards receiving — most recently by Puka Nacua in 2021 (168 yards vs. Baylor) — but nothing to surpass the 200-yard mark.
Dennis Pitta’s performance by the numbers
- Pitta had 11 catches for 213 yards in the win over Northern Iowa, an FCS opponent.
- He averaged 19.5 yards per catch, with a long of 46 yards.
- Pitta’s receiving yards total accounted for 43.8% of quarterback Max Hall’s 486 yards passing that day.
- His 213 receiving yards is tied for the 10th-most in a single game in school history, along with Eric Drage’s total against Air Force in 1993.
Top five individual receiving games in BYU’s history
Here’s a look at the top five receiving games by an individual in school history:
- Jay Miller, 263 yards vs. New Mexico, 1973.
- Gordon Hudson, 259 vs. Utah, 1981.
- Phil Odle, 242 vs. UTEP, 1966.
- Glen Kozlowski, 241 vs. Boston College, 1985.
- Andy Boyce, 235 vs. New Mexico, 1990.
