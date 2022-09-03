Facebook Twitter
When is the last time a BYU player had 200 yards receiving in a game?

Dennis Pitta put up a 213-yard receiving effort in the Cougars’ 2008 season opener

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU tight end Dennis Pitta (32) makes a reception over University of Northern Iowa defender De’Veon Harris on Aug. 30, 2008.

BYU tight end Dennis Pitta (32) makes a reception over University of Northern Iowa defender De’Veon Harris during the Cougars’ home game against the Panthers in Provo on Aug. 30, 2008. On that day, Pitta had 213 receiving yards in BYU’s 41-17 win over Northern Iowa.

Keith Johnson, Deseret News

On Aug. 30, 2008, tight end Dennis Pitta had 213 receiving yards in BYU’s 41-17 win over Northern Iowa.

It was the last time a BYU player put up 200 or more receiving yards in a single game.

There have been multiple times since then that a Cougar receiver has had more than 150 yards receiving — most recently by Puka Nacua in 2021 (168 yards vs. Baylor) — but nothing to surpass the 200-yard mark.

Dennis Pitta’s performance by the numbers

  • Pitta had 11 catches for 213 yards in the win over Northern Iowa, an FCS opponent.
  • He averaged 19.5 yards per catch, with a long of 46 yards.
  • Pitta’s receiving yards total accounted for 43.8% of quarterback Max Hall’s 486 yards passing that day.
  • His 213 receiving yards is tied for the 10th-most in a single game in school history, along with Eric Drage’s total against Air Force in 1993.

Top five individual receiving games in BYU’s history

Here’s a look at the top five receiving games by an individual in school history:

  1. Jay Miller, 263 yards vs. New Mexico, 1973.
  2. Gordon Hudson, 259 vs. Utah, 1981.
  3. Phil Odle, 242 vs. UTEP, 1966.
  4. Glen Kozlowski, 241 vs. Boston College, 1985.
  5. Andy Boyce, 235 vs. New Mexico, 1990.

