When is the last time a BYU player had 200 yards receiving in a game?

On Aug. 30, 2008, tight end Dennis Pitta had 213 receiving yards in BYU’s 41-17 win over Northern Iowa.

It was the last time a BYU player put up 200 or more receiving yards in a single game.

There have been multiple times since then that a Cougar receiver has had more than 150 yards receiving — most recently by Puka Nacua in 2021 (168 yards vs. Baylor) — but nothing to surpass the 200-yard mark.

Dennis Pitta’s performance by the numbers

Pitta had 11 catches for 213 yards in the win over Northern Iowa, an FCS opponent.

He averaged 19.5 yards per catch, with a long of 46 yards.

Pitta’s receiving yards total accounted for 43.8% of quarterback Max Hall’s 486 yards passing that day.

His 213 receiving yards is tied for the 10th-most in a single game in school history, along with Eric Drage’s total against Air Force in 1993.

Top five individual receiving games in BYU’s history

Here’s a look at the top five receiving games by an individual in school history:

