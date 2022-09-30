How the Utes’ defense became so dialed in

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

In the season opener at Florida back on Sept. 3, Utah’s defense struggled, missing 27 tackles and, at times, making Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson look like a Heisman Trophy candidate.

But since then, the Utes have been dialed in.

Utah has given up a total of 27 points in its last three games. How has the defense been able to rebound?

“I think just staying motivated. In the locker room, the feeling that was present and just kind of the overall vibe is something we don’t ever want to feel again as a defense,” said defensive lineman Gabe Reid. “We’ve taken that feeling and brought it with us each and every day. Each and every practice. And each week as we’ve taken the field. So just continuing to build and not get overconfident and not forget the feeling we had when we lost in Gainesville.”

This week, the Utes host Oregon State in their Pac-12 home opener.

“We’ve got more than our fair share of mistakes to clean up,” Reid said. “But I’m really happy that we as a defense are starting to come together. I think the coaches are as well.”

Utah’s offense suffered a big blow last Saturday in the 34-13 win over Arizona State as tight end Brant Kuithe sustained a season-ending injury.

Now the Utes will be counting on a tight end from Australia to help bolster that position. Thomas Yassmin arrived at Utah with zero experience playing American football. He had a 72-yard reception against the Sun Devils. And more is expected from him as the season progresses.

148: Career receptions for Utah tight end Brant Kuithe.

1,882: Career receiving yards for Kuithe.

Comments from Deseret News readers:

Utah played rather poorly compared to their potential. Red zone missed opportunities and some bad kickoff coverage. They didn’t look terribly interested for at least the 2nd half. Now that said ... it shows how far the program has come in the last decade to play an uninspired game - and still handily defeat a storied Arizona State team in Tempe and have a ton of red clad fans at an away game. Perspective is important.

—96 U

Feel terrible for Kuithe and suspect the next time we see him, it will be in the NFL. Defense was tremendous and basically won the game. Offense wasn’t sharp with dropped passes and continued red zone issues but still got over 30 points again.

—CO Ute

