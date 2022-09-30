Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 30, 2022 
College Football Sports BYU Cougars

BYU’s Gunner Romney ‘glad to be out playing again’ after making season debut vs. Utah State

Fifth-year senior caught four passes for 51 yards, but was disappointed that he dropped a potential touchdown pass

By  Jay Drew
BYU's Gunner Romney 'glad to be out playing again' after making season debut vs. Utah State
Brigham Young Cougars celebrate the win over USU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU receiver Gunner Romney’s long-awaited 2022 season debut came Thursday night against the Utah State Aggies — whose students once made a sign making fun of his unique first name — and he picked up right where he left off last season.

Although Romney admitted to being “super rusty, for sure,” and said his conditioning level wasn’t good, he still caught four passes for 51 yards and had one carry for 2 yards in the 38-26 win in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“I am just glad to be out playing again,” said Romney, who caught a 34-yard pass from Jaren Hall on BYU’s first offensive play of the game.

“That’s what first games are for, to see what I can prove, shake off the rust and just be ready to go for next week again.”

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates a play in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) celebrates his touchdown after an interception against the Utah State Aggies in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) celebrates his touchdown after an interception against the Utah State Aggies in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942307.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates a touchdown in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942303.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) celebrates hs touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars fullback Masen Wake (13) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) throws against USU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) throws against USU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942295.jpg

A timeout entertainer performs in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942291.jpg

Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson yells at the ref in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars celebrate the win over USU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942283.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) tackles Utah State Aggies quarterback Cooper Legas (5) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942279.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) runs against Utah State Aggies safety Ike Larsen (19) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942275.jpg

Utah State Aggies quarterback Cooper Legas (5) is brought down by Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman John Nelson (94) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942271.jpg

Utah State Aggies quarterback Cooper Legas (5) runs for a touchdown against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah State Aggies quarterback Cooper Legas (5) throws against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Utah State Aggies quarterback Cooper Legas (5) throws against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942263.jpg

Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) runs against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
BYU receiver Kody Epps runs against Utah State cornerback Andre Grayson in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) runs against Utah State Aggies cornerback Andre Grayson (21) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942255.jpg

Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson yells at the ref after a touchdown was called back in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942251.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) fumbles against USU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942247.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Payton Wilgar (49) tackles Utah State Aggies wide receiver Terrell Vaughn (0) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942243.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) celebrates his touchdown after an interception in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942239.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) runs after a catch in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2942235.jpg

Utah State Aggies quarterback Cooper Legas (5) runs for a touchdown against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah State Aggies players warmup against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Utah State Aggies players warmup against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up against USU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up against USU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
“We kinda talked before this game happened that Utah State was going to come out firing, and we weren’t prepared for it. We said we gotta go out and bring a lot of energy, but we really didn’t. They were more physical than us, they had more energy than us, they were more motivated than us.” — BYU receiver Gunner Romney on the first half against Utah State.

Last year in Logan, Romney and his brother, Baylor, led the Cougars to a 34-20 win at Maverik Stadium, then Gunner retrieved a sign saying “Gunner is a stupid name” and signed it for the USU fan. 

He wasn’t as effective against the Aggies Thursday, but was a good decoy as the Cougars played without fellow receivers Puka Nacua (lower leg) and Chase Roberts (hip).

“I am not even close conditioning-wise. I was out of breath almost the entire game,” Romney said.

“That was something I haven’t practiced too often this week. It is a short week, too. I was tying to get in as many reps as I could and still stay fresh. That is something that will still come with time. By next week, we will be good.”

Coach Kalani Sitake said the Cougars are a better team when Romney is playing.

“It was good to get him back on the field,” Sitake said.

On this night, he had some help. Jaren Hall completed 17 of 27 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, with a passer rating of 184.9. The Cougars didn’t have a turnover for the fourth straight game.

Kody Epps caught five passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, Brayden Cosper had three catches for 56 yards and Keanu Hill had two catches for 46 yards and a TD.

But the Cougars’ offense struggled after Max Tooley’s pick-six gave BYU a 14-7 lead. BYU had three straight three-and-outs before Jake Oldroyd’s 45-yard field goal tied it at 17-17 with 2:32 remaining in the first half.

“We kinda talked before this game happened that Utah State was going to come out firing, and we weren’t prepared for it,” Romney said. “We said we gotta go out and bring a lot of energy, but we really didn’t.

“They were more physical than us, they had more energy than us, they were more motivated than us, but luckily we made some good adjustments at halftime and came out with a little more fire and were able to get the job done.”

There was one ball Romney would like to have back. He dropped one in the end zone in the second quarter.

“I feel like I played most of the game without thinking about (his lacerated kidney) at all,” he said. “It was a catch that I have to make. Those are catches that are routine for me and I need to haul that one in.”

Other guys who returned to action for BYU Thursday included offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, defensive lineman Earl Tuioti-Mariner and cornerback Kaleb Hayes.

Joining Nacua and Roberts on the sidelines were tight end Masen Wake, long snapper Austin Riggs, safety Malik Moore and three defensive linemen: Gabe Summers, Josh Larsen and Blake Mangelson.

