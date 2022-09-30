What Logan Bonner said about his Utah State playing career being over

Logan Bonner will go down in Utah State history as a record-breaking quarterback and more importantly a conference championship-winning quarterback.

His Aggies career is over earlier than expected, though.

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson announced Thursday night following Utah State’s loss to rival BYU that Bonner suffered a season-ending foot injury the week prior against UNLV.

On Friday, Bonner confirmed the news on social media, and said his piece regarding his Utah State football career, which has now come to an end.

“Aggie nation, I want to say thank you for giving this Texas boy a chance to represent this university and welcoming me into your city with open arms,” Bonner wrote on Twitter. “Sadly my time at USU has come to an end with a season-ending injury. I have given my heart and soul into this program, but now it’s time to give that energy to the program in a different way.

“To my teammates, coaches, the entire football staff, from strength to trainers to equipment, and to everyone I talk to every day — I love each and every one of you. I am so sorry for how things have ended but I truly have no regrets.”

Bonner struggled mightily this season in his return from offseason surgery on the same foot. In four games played, he threw for 753 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, while holding a quarterback rating of 23.5.

It was a far cry from what Bonner accomplished in 2021, when he broke multiple Utah State football records, outperforming great Aggies quarterbacks like Chuckie Keaton and Jordan Love, en route to leading USU to the Mountain West Conference title.

For his Utah State career, which began after he transferred to USU after the 2020 season, Bonner threw for 4,381 yards, 42 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Bonner will remain with the Utah State football team for the remainder of the season, serving as a mentor to now-starting quarterback Cooper Legas.

The pair are exceptionally close and have been since Bonner arrived at Utah State.

“Me and Logan are really close,” Legas said. “Any time he had to come out, he’d be right in my ear, telling me what he saw. I’ve had his back and he’s had mine.

“Some of the stuff he did this year, the turnovers that don’t look good, I’ve had his back through it. I’ve been there for him and now that he is out he has been totally supportive of me.”

