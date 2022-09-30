President Nelson has announced 100 temples. What will happen during general conference this weekend?

The last time millions of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met in an international conference in April, President Russell M. Nelson revealed locations for 17 new temples.

He also asked all who love Jesus Christ to plead for the strength to forgive, to end all conflicts in their lives and to bury any inclination to hurt others.

The church will meet again on Saturday and Sunday to hear spiritual messages and announcements from church leaders via broadcast and livestream from Salt Lake City.

President Nelson has announced new temples at every conference.

Latter-day Saints revere President Nelson as a prophet. They also sustain his counselors in the First Presidency and the members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers and revelators. General conferences are considered important touchstones for spiritual rejuvenation, finding peace and receiving personal revelation.

Attendance in the Conference Center will be limited to 15,000 — of a capacity of 20,000 — an increase from 10,000 in April. The limit is due to parking and accessibility concerns related to the construction on and around Temple Square.

In 2021, both the spring and fall conferences were closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will include five sessions, including a 90-minute Saturday evening general session for all church members. That session will begin at 6 p.m. MT.

Recent Saturday evening sessions have rotated between a general session, a priesthood session for men and boys, or a women’s session including girls 11 and older. The Saturday evening session in April was a women’s and girls’ session.

The other four sessions will last two hours and begin at 10 a.m. MT and 2 p.m. MT each day.



