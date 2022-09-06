Facebook Twitter
Bronco Mendenhall has a new venture — podcasting — and an avenue to talk about issues surrounding college football

The former BYU and Virginia coach will offer his insight on a new sports podcast series

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall and Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talk at midfield.

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall and BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talk at midfield prior to BYU and Virginia playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Bronco Mendenhall’s move to step down as Virginia’s head football coach at the end of the 2021 season was a surprising move.

The former BYU coach has been full of them, including when he left the Cougars to coach the Cavaliers at the end of the 2015 season.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that his next venture is a bit of a shocker, too.

Mendenhall will be a part of a news podcast series called “HeadCoachU” that will cover “everything that goes into the games, program building, being a coach + more,” Athlon Sports’ Bryan Fischer, his partner on the show, shared via social media Tuesday.

“We’re launching an amazing podcast, HeadCoachU, and (I’m) looking forward to getting in-depth with so many issues beyond the game,” Mendenhall said during a teaser for the podcast. 

“To really discuss what’s happening in college football, why we’re playing the game and what it’s really intended to do.”

During the summer, ESPN chronicled what Mendenhall has been doing since stepping down at Virginia, which has included he and his wife, Holly, moving to Montana.

“It’s just been breathtaking so far,” Mendenhall told ESPN. “Most of (the coaches) who’ve called me are saying, ‘Man, we think you’ve got this right.’”

Now, his future outside football will include talking about the game he spent more than 30 years coaching.

