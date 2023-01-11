Why there’s still hope for Zach Wilson

No sooner had Year 2 ended than Zach Wilson threw down the gauntlet. Faced with the possibility of the New York Jets signing a veteran quarterback to challenge him for the starting job next season, Wilson said, “I’m going to make that dude’s life hell every day in practice.”

Wilson spent the final game on the sideline, playing (or, rather, not playing) behind 15-year veteran Joe Flacco, who threw for 149 yards in another loss. The play at quarterback clearly cost the 7-10 Jets a playoff spot. Wilson had a miserable season. He missed the first three games with an injury and was benched for six games in the second half of the season.

It was one thing to have a weak rookie season, but he made little improvement in his second season. After two seasons, he has an 8-14 record as a starter, completing 55.2% of his passes and totaling 15 TD passes, 18 interceptions and 6.4 yards per attempt.

The Jets have stated that they will not try to move him to another team. So Wilson and the Jets are all-in for next season, but what are the chances of the quarterback turning things around after such a poor start? How does the start of Wilson’s NFL career compare with that of quarterbacks who have had successful careers?

Very few quarterbacks play well as rookies (quarterbacks tend to win most offensive awards, yet only 10 of the 55 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors have been awarded to quarterbacks). There was a time when teams didn’t expect much of young quarterbacks. If coaches played rookies at all, they were more patient than they are in the modern era.

None of the following Hall of Fame quarterbacks were handed the starting job as rookies: Bart Starr, Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Roger Staubach, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. We know what they went on to do.

Here’s a look at how a handful of great quarterbacks fared early in their careers when given the chance to start. The vast majority of them played poorly as rookies; many of them played badly in their second seasons, as well, just like Wilson. Most of them figured it out in or by their third seasons.



Peyton Manning — As a rookie, he started all 16 games and won just three of them. He threw 26 touchdown passes against 28 interceptions. He averaged just 6.5 yards per attempt. He had a paltry passer rating of 71.2. In his second season, he flipped his won-lost record to 13-3 while throwing for 4,135 yards, 26 TDs, 15 interceptions and his rating climbed to 90. He improved that performance in his third season, throwing for 4,413 yards, 33 TD passes, 15 interceptions, and he was off and running (or, in this case, passing).

The thing these quarterbacks have in common is that they were given time to develop despite many mistakes and lost games, and most of them, by Year 2 or 3, established themselves as their team’s quarterback of the future. Wilson could still turn around his career, but it remains to be seen if the Jets have the patience to endure another season like the one that just finished.