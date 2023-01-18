Facebook Twitter
Here’s how many people were displaced in each state by natural disasters in 2022

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
Destroyed trailers in the mobile home park in San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022, one week after Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Census Bureau found that 3.3 million Americans were displaced by natural disasters in 2022.

Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press

Over 3.3 million people were displaced by natural disasters in the United States in 2022, according to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Household Pulse Survey, first reported by Pluribus News, found that 3,333,947 adults in 2022 were displaced from their homes due to floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters.

Florida, where Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole struck last year, was the most affected, with around 999,400 people, or 7% of the population, being displaced from their homes.

In Louisiana, nearly 410,000 people — an estimated 15.2% of the population — were displaced.

How many people in each state were displaced by natural disasters in 2022?

Below is a list of how many adults were in households who were displaced from their homes in each state because of a natural disaster in 2022, based off of data from the Census Bureau.

  • Alabama — 30,248.
  • Alaska — 4,355.
  • Arizona — 82,838.
  • Arkansas — 5,069.
  • California — 253,953.
  • Colorado — 39,501.
  • Connecticut — 11,614.
  • Delaware — 8,693.
  • District of Columbia — 1,969.
  • Florida — 999,401.
  • Georgia — 95,700.
  • Hawaii — 5,131.
  • Idaho — 9,034.
  • Illinois — 29,818.
  • Indiana — 6,588.
  • Iowa — 7,491.
  • Kansas — 13,116.
  • Kentucky — 54,674.
  • Louisiana — 409,996.
  • Maine — 1,943.
  • Maryland — 25,544.
  • Massachusetts — 22,696.
  • Michigan — 86,996.
  • Minnesota — 18,042.
  • Mississippi — 26,027.
  • Missouri — 25,398.
  • Montana — 10,436.
  • Nebraska — 8,630.
  • Nevada— 52,767.
  • New Hampshire — 16,261.
  • New Jersey — 93,122.
  • New Mexico — 24,835.
  • New York — 43,594.
  • North Carolina — 78,388.
  • North Dakota — 1,088.
  • Ohio — 12,213.
  • Oklahoma — 32,777.
  • Oregon — 39,169.
  • Pennsylvania — 59,602.
  • Rhode Island — 2,607.
  • South Carolina — 36,497.
  • South Dakota — 6,764.
  • Tennessee — 50,326.
  • Texas — 380,768.
  • Utah — 7,306.
  • Vermont — 1,629.
  • Virginia — 47,375.
  • Washington — 17,738.
  • West Virginia  — 4,169.
  • Wisconsin — 24,901.
  • Wyoming — 5,151.
