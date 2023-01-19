Prince Harry left details out of ‘Spare’ — but he might be writing more books

According to some critics, Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” went from revealing stories about his royal upbringing and into the realm of too much information — but the first draft of the book was twice as long as the finished one.

“The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages,” Harry said, per Vulture. “It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

Harry revealed that a lot of content was taken out of “Spare” because he worried publishing certain details about his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, would make him seem unforgivable in their eyes.

“Look, anything I’m going to include about any of my family members, I’m going to get trashed for,” Harry said, per British Vogue. “... There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway.”

He decided to share his story in the form of a memoir so he could give the public a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” Harry said, per The New York Times. “I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry received wide coverage after revealing details about a physical altercation between him and William in “Spare,” as reported by the Deseret News. He also called William “his beloved brother” and his “archnemesis” in his memoir, per Vanity Fair.

Is Prince Harry going to write more books?

According to Entertainment Tonight, Harry signed a multibook deal with Penguin Random House Publishing. ET learned that Harry was paid between $35 and $40 million to write four books.

Prince Harry has not publicly announced that he will release another book following “Spare,” but it’s apparent he still has much to share.