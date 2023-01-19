Utah kicker Jordan Noyes is transferring, announcing the move on his Instagram Thursday.

“Firstly I wanna say thank you for Utah for giving me the chance to walk on and the opportunities they gave me. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride for me personally with football but one I am not finished with yet. I want to thank all the friends that I can now call family that I made along the way with Utah and love each of you. Having said that I want to officially announce I am entering the transfer portal,” Noyes wrote.

The Australian walked on to the team in 2020, handling the majority of kickoffs in 2021 and making two field goals and 21 PATs.

Noyes handled field goal duties through the first seven games of the 2022 season, but the job went to Jadon Redding after Noyes missed a kick in both the UCLA and USC games in October. Redding kicked field goals through the Pac-12 championship, but left the team ahead of the Rose Bowl. Noyes was a perfect 4 for 4 on PATs against Penn State.

Noyes finished his career at Utah 8 for 12 on field goals and a perfect 55 for 55 on PATs.

The Utes will have a new kicker in 2023. Colorado kicker Cole Becker, who transferred to Utah, and Fremont High School kicker Dax Iverson will compete for the job.