Monday, January 2, 2023 | 
Live coverage: No. 8 Utah takes on No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl Game

The Utes and Nittany Lions meet for the first time in the 109th Rose Bowl Game.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
merlin_2956048.jpg

Utah Utes Cameron Rising warms up before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Monday’s Rose Bowl Game between Utah and Penn State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

1st Quarter

  • 4:58 — Rising’s pass is intercepted by Penn State’s Kalen King.
  • 8:51 — Utah picks up its first first down of the game on a pass from Cam Rising to Money Parks.
  • 11:30 — Utah goes three-and-out in its first drive.
  • 13:00 — Penn State goes three-and-out on the first possession on the game. Lander Barton gets to Sean Clifford on third down.
  • Penn State will get the ball first.
  • Penn State starting offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will not play today, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Pregame

merlin_2956044.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, left, walks onto the field before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 14
merlin_2956040.jpg

A Penn Sate Nittany Lions fan waits as team buses arrive at the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 14
merlin_2956048.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising warms up before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 14
merlin_2956050.jpg

Utah Utes fans watch players enter before they play the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 14
merlin_2956052.jpg

Penn Sate Nittany Lions players walk off their bus before playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 14
merlin_2956054.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) hands a fan a signed ball before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 14
merlin_2956056.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, left, walks onto the field before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 14
merlin_2956046.jpg

Penn Sate Nittany Lions players walk off their bus before playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 14
merlin_2956042.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising warms up before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 14
merlin_2956064.jpg

The Barrow family from Layton, Utah, take photos in front of the Rose Bowl as they prepare to watch Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 14
merlin_2956066.jpg

The Streiff family from Farmington, Utah, pose for a photo before watching Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 14
merlin_2956068.jpg

Fans line up to get merchandise prior to Utah and Penn State playing in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 14
merlin_2956070.jpg

Utah Utes players put on their helmets before they play the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 14
merlin_2956072.jpg

Penn Sate Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shake hands before playing in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 14
Here is the Deseret News’ complete Rose Bowl week coverage to get you ready for the game:

