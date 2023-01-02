Live coverage: No. 8 Utah takes on No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl Game

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Monday’s Rose Bowl Game between Utah and Penn State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
1st Quarter
- 4:58 — Rising’s pass is intercepted by Penn State’s Kalen King.
- 8:51 — Utah picks up its first first down of the game on a pass from Cam Rising to Money Parks.
- 11:30 — Utah goes three-and-out in its first drive.
- 13:00 — Penn State goes three-and-out on the first possession on the game. Lander Barton gets to Sean Clifford on third down.
- Penn State will get the ball first.
- Penn State starting offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will not play today, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Penn State starting offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will not play today, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Sources: Penn State star offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is not expected to play today in Rose Bowl. He'd been a gametime decision and has been taking part in some warm-ups. He's a RS sophomore who will return to PSU next year and projects as top tackle prospect in 2024 NFL Draft.
Pregame
Utah fans have travelled well for the second consecutive year.
Penn State and Utah hit the field for early warmups. Under two hours until kickoff.
The stage is set.
Utah vs. Penn State in the 109th Rose Bowl Game coming up in just under three hours.