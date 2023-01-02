Facebook Twitter
Monday, January 2, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford reaches crowning achievement in Rose Bowl win over Utah

Sean Clifford gets a curtain call in his final game as Penn State quarterback

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford reaches crowning achievement in Rose Bowl win over Utah
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford waves to fans

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford waves to fans after beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

PASADENA — With Penn State up 35-14 over Utah on Monday at the Rose Bowl, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin called a timeout.

He called for his quarterback, Sean Clifford, to exit the game.

The senior jogged off the field in Pasadena for the final time as a member of Penn State to a standing ovation from the white-clad Nittany Lions faithful.

Clifford’s six-season career ended with a curtain call after leading Penn State to its first Rose Bowl win since 1995.

Clifford exited the game in tears, hugging nearly every one of his teammates and coaches on the sideline.

“It means a lot, just being able to see all my teammates on the sideline with smiles on their faces,” Clifford said of the curtain call.

“Just being able to see those faces of my teammates, it just means the world. I couldn’t be prouder to be a Penn Stater.”

It was an ideal ending for Penn State’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, the player who has been Penn State’s starting quarterback since 2019.

“I wanted to take a moment for him to come out of the game and be recognized because Sean has experienced it all at Penn State, he really has,” Franklin said.

It was a full-circle moment for Clifford. He took a trip to the Rose Bowl Game when he was in fifth grade, flying out with his dad. All these years later, he won it in his final collegiate game and was named the offensive MVP of the contest.

“I couldn’t have wrote the script any better for Sean Clifford to be the offensive MVP,” Franklin said.

Franklin, who had lost 11 straight games against top 10 teams, finally won the big game. In his ninth season at the helm at Penn State, Franklin was mobbed by players after the final whistle.

He hugged safety Ji’Ayir Brown so hard that both of them fell to the ground, and Nittany Lions players doused Franklin in Gatorade and a bucket of roses.

Somewhere along the way, Franklin’s glasses were knocked off. They were eventually found on the field and returned to him postgame.

Related

Clifford, who had an up-and-down career at Penn State, was the best player on the field on Monday, throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

He went 16 for 22, didn’t make a mistake, and looked every bit a four-year starter. He was calm and in command of Penn State’s offense all game.

“(Penn State’s) quarterback was exceptional. High completion percentage, threw for a bunch of yards,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Clifford delivered what was essentially the game-sealing touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, as his 88-yard strike to a wide-open KeAndre Lambert-Smith gave Penn State a 14-point cushion.

“Defense got big-played,” Whittingham said of his team. “That’s evidenced by over 400 yards of offense by Penn State.

“Only 15 first downs. That’s not a lot of first downs, which means they’re getting some big-chunk-yardage plays, which definitely led to our demise.”

The 88-yarder was the longest pass completion in Clifford’s career.

“It was up for debate whether we wanted to take a shot. It was third down and 4, and I’d been seeing the same look all game, so I was definitely a proponent for taking that shot, and I know KeAndre wanted it, too,” Clifford said.

“Great players make great plays, and KeAndre did. Anybody could have thrown that one. Kudos to Dre.”

merlin_2956202.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) sits on the field after getting injured as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 113
Penn State Nittany Lions Mitchell Tinsley 5 runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Penn State Nittany Lions Mitchell Tinsley 5 runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 113
merlin_2956178.jpg

Utah Utes Cameron Rising 7 runs with the ball while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 113
merlin_2956174.jpg

Utah Utes Ja’Quinden Jackson 3 celebrates scoreing a touchdown while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 113
merlin_2956172.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Sean Clifford 14 throws the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 113
merlin_2956170.jpg

Utah Utes Ja’Quinden Jackson 3 scores a touchdown while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 113
merlin_2956168.jpg

Utah Utes Cameron Rising 7 is runs and is tackled while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 113
merlin_2956166.jpg

Utah Utes Cameron Rising 7 gestures a first down he scored while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 113
merlin_2956164.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Jan Mahlert 84 celebrates a first down while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 113
merlin_2956162.jpg

Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon 25 runs with the ball while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 113
merlin_2956158.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Jan Mahlert 84 is tackled with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 113
merlin_2956160.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Kaytron Allen 13 falls and rolls from a tackle while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 113
merlin_2956156.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Kaytron Allen 13 runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 113
merlin_2956154.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Tyler Warren 44 is tackled with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 113
merlin_2956152.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Nicholas Singleton 10 scores a touch down against the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 113
merlin_2956150.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders perform before the Penn State Nittany Lions play the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 113
merlin_2956148.jpg

Utah Utes Money Parks 10 runs with the ball while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 113
merlin_2956146.jpg

Utah Utes Money Parks 10 runs with the ball while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 113
merlin_2956144.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Nicholas Singleton 10 is tackled with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
19 of 113
merlin_2956142.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Nicholas Singleton 10 runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
20 of 113
merlin_2956140.jpg

Jets fly over before the 109th Rose Bowl starts where the Utah Utes play the Penn State Nittany Lions in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
21 of 113
merlin_2956138.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks to officials after the Utah Utes score a touchdown in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
22 of 113
merlin_2956136.jpg

Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin 87 scores a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
23 of 113
merlin_2956134.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Nicholas Singleton 10 celebrates scoring a touch down against the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
24 of 113
merlin_2956132.jpg

Utah Utes Zemaiah Vaughn 16 interferes with Penn State Nittany Lions KeAndre Lambert-Smith 1 in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
25 of 113
merlin_2956130.jpg

The Utah Utes marching band sits before the Penn State Nittany Lions play the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
26 of 113
merlin_2956128.jpg

Utah Utes RB Micah Bernard (2) fights to regain his balance as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 113
merlin_2956126.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) runs out of the pocket as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 113
merlin_2956120.jpg

Utah Utes RB Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) dives forward during a run as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 113
merlin_2956122.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) begins a slide during a run as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 113
merlin_2956124.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) runs out of the pocket as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 113
merlin_2956116.jpg

Utah Utes CB Zemaiah Vaughn (16) defends Penn State Nittany Lions WR Harrison Wallace III (6) in the end zone as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 113
merlin_2956118.jpg

Utah Utes CB Zemaiah Vaughn (16) is called for pass interference on Penn State Nittany Lions WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the end zone as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
33 of 113
merlin_2956114.jpg

Cheerleaders run out after an extra point as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 113
merlin_2956112.jpg

A Utah fan holds a a giant block U as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 113
merlin_2956110.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions CB Kalen King (4) intercepts a pass in front of Utah Utes WR Devaughn Vele (17) as they play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
36 of 113
merlin_2956108.jpg

Fans cheer during the game as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 113
merlin_2956050.jpg

Utah Utes fans watch players enter before they play the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
38 of 113
merlin_2956106.jpg

Two B-1 Lancer bombers do a flyover of the stadium as Utah and Penn State prepare to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
39 of 113
merlin_2956104.jpg

Utah Utes TE Thomas Yassmin (87) flexes after catching a touchdown pass as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
40 of 113
merlin_2956102.jpg

Utah runs out of the tunnel as they and Penn State prepare to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
41 of 113
merlin_2956064.jpg

The Barrow family from Layton, Utah, take photos in front of the Rose Bowl as they prepare to watch Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
42 of 113
merlin_2956066.jpg

The Streiff family from Farmington, Utah, pose for a photo before watching Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
43 of 113
merlin_2956068.jpg

Fans line up to get merchandise prior to Utah and Penn State playing in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
44 of 113
merlin_2956070.jpg

Utah Utes players put on their helmets before they play the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
45 of 113
merlin_2956072.jpg

Penn Sate Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shake hands before playing in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
46 of 113
merlin_2956100.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) listen to a official as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
47 of 113
merlin_2956098.jpg

Utah Utes TE Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
48 of 113
merlin_2956088.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) warms up as Utah and Penn State prepare to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
49 of 113
merlin_2956086.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders pose for a photo during warmups as Utah and Penn State prepare to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
50 of 113
merlin_2956084.jpg

The Goodyear blimp circles overhead as Utah and Penn State prepare to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
51 of 113
merlin_2956082.jpg

Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play Penn State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
52 of 113
merlin_2956080.jpg

Utah and Penn State prepare to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
53 of 113
merlin_2956078.jpg

Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play Penn State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
54 of 113
merlin_2956076.jpg

Utah fans watch as Utah and Penn State prepare to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
55 of 113
merlin_2956074.jpg

A Utah fan holds up his U as Utah and Penn State prepare to play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
56 of 113
merlin_2956190.jpg

Utah Utes TE Taniela Pututau (84) receives a kiss after the game as Utah falls 35-21 to Penn State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
57 of 113
merlin_2956188.jpg

Utah Utes WR Solomon Enis (21) sits on the field as Utah falls 35-21 to Penn State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
58 of 113
merlin_2956186.jpg

Utah Utes WR Solomon Enis (21) tosses his helmet to a fan as he leaves the field as Utah falls 35-21 to Penn State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
59 of 113
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks off the field with his team as Utah falls to Penn State in the Rose Bowl 35-21 in Pasadena California on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks off the field with his team as Utah falls to Penn State in the Rose Bowl 35-21 in Pasadena California on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
60 of 113
merlin_2956182.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks off the field with his wife Jamie Whittingham after Utah fell to Penn State 35-21 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
61 of 113
merlin_2956180.jpg

Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
62 of 113
merlin_2956044.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, left, walks onto the field before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
63 of 113
merlin_2956052.jpg

Penn Sate Nittany Lions players walk off their bus before playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
64 of 113
merlin_2956054.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) hands a fan a signed ball before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
65 of 113
merlin_2956048.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising warms up before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
66 of 113
merlin_2956040.jpg

A Penn Sate Nittany Lions fan waits as team buses arrive at the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
67 of 113
merlin_2956056.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, left, walks onto the field before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
68 of 113
merlin_2956046.jpg

Penn Sate Nittany Lions players walk off their bus before playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
69 of 113
merlin_2956042.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising warms up before playing the Penn Sate Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
70 of 113
merlin_2956278.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lion players celebrate beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
71 of 113
merlin_2956276.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lion players celebrate beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
72 of 113
merlin_2956274.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lion players celebrate beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
73 of 113
merlin_2956272.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Sean Clifford 14 puts on his championship hat after beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
74 of 113
merlin_2956270.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Sean Clifford 14 runs towards the center of field after beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
75 of 113
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford waves to fans

Penn State Nittany Lions Sean Clifford 14 waves to fans after beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
76 of 113
Utah Utes Solomon Enis (21) sits in defeat after losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Utah Utes Solomon Enis 21 sits in defeats after loosing to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
77 of 113
merlin_2956264.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks off with his wife Jamie after loosing to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
78 of 113
merlin_2956262.jpg

The Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shake hands after Penn state won the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
79 of 113
merlin_2956260.jpg

The Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin is surrounded by players as they celebrate beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
80 of 113
merlin_2956258.jpg

Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon 25 runs the ball for a first down and is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions players during the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
81 of 113
merlin_2956256.jpg

Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon 25 runs the ball for a first down while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
82 of 113
merlin_2956254.jpg

The Penn State Nittany Lions marching band and fans sing Sweet Caroline while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
83 of 113
merlin_2956252.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Jonathan Sutherland 0 recovers a fumble ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
84 of 113
merlin_2956250.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Nicholas Singleton 10 is tackled with the ball by Utah Utes Cole Bishop 8 in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
85 of 113
merlin_2956248.jpg

Utah Utes back-up quarterback Bryson Barnes 16 throws the ball while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
86 of 113
merlin_2956246.jpg

Utah Utes Ja’Quinden Jackson 3 runs the ball for a first down while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
87 of 113
merlin_2956244.jpg

Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon 25 runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
88 of 113
merlin_2956242.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Kaytron Allen 13 runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
89 of 113
merlin_2956240.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions KeAndre Lambert-Smith 1 runs the ball for a touchdown while Utah Utes Cole Bishop 8 trails in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
90 of 113
merlin_2956238.jpg

Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester 34 lays on the field after being hit by a Penn State Nittany Lions player during the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
91 of 113
merlin_2956236.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions KeAndre Lambert-Smith 1 gestures towards the crowd while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
92 of 113
merlin_2956234.jpg

Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon 25 runs the ball and is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions Ji’Ayir Brown 16 in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
93 of 113
merlin_2956232.jpg

Utah Utes Ja’Quinden Jackson 3 runs the ball for a first down and is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions Keaton Ellis 2 in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
94 of 113
merlin_2956230.jpg

Utah Utes players pay tribute to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
95 of 113
merlin_2956228.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Sean Clifford 14 holds his MVP trophy after beating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
96 of 113
merlin_2956226.jpg

Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon 25 runs the ball for a touchdown while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
97 of 113
merlin_2956224.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions Sean Clifford 14 runs the ball but is tackled short of the end-zone while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions won 35-21.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
98 of 113
merlin_2956222.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) passes over Penn State Nittany Lions LB Kobe King (41) as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
99 of 113
merlin_2956220.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) runs just before being hurt and leaving the game as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
100 of 113
merlin_2956218.jpg

Utah Utes fans watch in frustration as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
101 of 113
merlin_2956216.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions fans celebrate after a touchdown as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
102 of 113
merlin_2956214.jpg

Utah Utes fans watch in frustration as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
103 of 113
merlin_2956212.jpg

Utah Utes WR Devaughn Vele (17) tries to get away from Penn State Nittany Lions LB Curtis Jacobs (23) as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
104 of 113
merlin_2956210.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions CB Kalen King (4) as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
105 of 113
merlin_2956208.jpg

Utah Utes QB Bryson Barnes (16) is hit hard by Penn State Nittany Lions LB Robbie Dwyer (39) as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
106 of 113
merlin_2956206.jpg

Utah Utes LB Mohamoud Diabate (3) tries to knock the ball down as Penn State Nittany Lions QB Sean Clifford (14) passes as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
107 of 113
merlin_2956204.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) is hit and injured during a run, causing him to leave the game as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
108 of 113
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) is helped off the field after getting injured on a run as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) is helped off the field after getting injured on a run as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
109 of 113
merlin_2956200.jpg

Utah Utes fans watch in frustration as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
110 of 113
merlin_2956196.jpg

Utah Utes RB Micah Bernard (2) is hit and tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions LB Tyler Elsdon (43) and S Keaton Ellis (2) as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
111 of 113
merlin_2956194.jpg

Utah Utes DE Chase Kennedy (13) looks up at the scoreboard as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
112 of 113
merlin_2956192.jpg

Utah Utes WR Devaughn Vele (17) is hit early by Penn State Nittany Lions S Keaton Ellis (2) on a pass play and interference was called as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
113 of 113
merlin_2956202.jpg
Penn State Nittany Lions Mitchell Tinsley 5 runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
merlin_2956178.jpg
merlin_2956174.jpg
merlin_2956172.jpg
merlin_2956170.jpg
merlin_2956168.jpg
merlin_2956166.jpg
merlin_2956164.jpg
merlin_2956162.jpg
merlin_2956158.jpg
merlin_2956160.jpg
merlin_2956156.jpg
merlin_2956154.jpg
merlin_2956152.jpg
merlin_2956150.jpg
merlin_2956148.jpg
merlin_2956146.jpg
merlin_2956144.jpg
merlin_2956142.jpg