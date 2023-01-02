Tradition denied, Utes fall hard in second half at final “traditional” Rose Bowl

PASADENA — Maybe it was the overconfidence that can come with beating the runaway Heisman Trophy winner — twice.

Maybe it was being favored in Vegas and having the wind at their back for a change.

Maybe it was lugging around all that Granddaddy-of-Them-All Rose Bowl tradition.

Whatever it was, the Utah Utes started slow in a Rose Bowl a lot of fashionable people thought they would win, and then went backwards.

After a 14-14 does-anyone-want-this-thing? opening half, the Utes fell hard after intermission, losing 35-21 to the Penn State Nittany Lions, their only second-half score coming with 25 seconds remaining that they used all their timeouts to secure and left everyone wondering why they would want to prolong the game.

The 109th edition of college football’s oldest bowl game was billed as the end to an era, an ode to the good old days. Maybe not back as far as raccoon coats and rumble seats, but at least to when no one knew how to spell NIL and thought transfer portals were something out of Star Trek.