Why NFL fans called for Monday night’s game to end in the first quarter

Monday night’s highly anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured and administered CPR on the field.

The unprecedented situation arose after Hamlin collapsed after being involved in a tackle. Video of the play shows him getting hit hard in the chest.

Hamlin was quickly met on the field by athletic trainers, who called for an ambulance. As health care professionals attended to him, Bills and Bengals players gathered together to pray.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean, Associated Press

NFL fans who watched the scary situation unfold took to Twitter to share support for Hamlin and call for league leaders to end the game early.

“I don’t know how you can ask these players to step back onto the field and play tonight,” tweeted Bill Barnwell, a prominent sportswriter for ESPN.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

After Hamlin left the field in an ambulance, officials announced that the game was temporarily suspended. Both teams then went to their locker rooms to collect themselves.

Joe Buck, the play-by-play announcer for the game, said the decision as to whether the game would resume rested with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Analyst Booger McFarland, who is offering commentary on the game for ESPN, was among those calling for Goodell to end the game early.

“Nobody is concerned about football right now. America is concerned about one thing: The health and safety of this young man,” he said.

Hamlin, who is 24, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

About an hour after Hamlin’s injury, Buck announced that Goodell had officially suspended play for the rest of the night.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills,” the league’s statement said. It noted that Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

The Bills and Bengals will work together to find a date to resume the game, Buck said.

There is just one week left of the NFL regular season and both teams already have games scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s a sampling of the many members of the football community sharing support for Hamlin on social media:

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar🙏 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

The game is not important.



Damar Hamlin’s life is important.



Please be ok. Please.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Prayers up man🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) January 3, 2023

Father God, I pray that Damar Hamlin is okay and here with us. I also ask that he have a speedy recovery mentally & physically God; in Jesus name… Amen🙏🏾 — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin is the best of us.



We love you, 3. Praying for you. pic.twitter.com/fYymfFsynp — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 3, 2023

Cancel this game. — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 3, 2023

Do y’all understand they had to do CPR on this man, God I’m sending prayers to this man and his family, it’s crazy that we love this game…… — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) January 3, 2023

Praying for damar. 🙏🏼 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 3, 2023

Prayer is POWERFUL … please pray for my PITT brother Damar Hamlin 🙏 — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin…the entire world is lifting this young man up. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 3, 2023

From the entire Jets family, our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills. — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) January 3, 2023

The Rose Bowl family is sending all our prayers and love to Cincinnati right now.



Damar Hamlin - you are on the minds of everyone in the football community. — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 3, 2023