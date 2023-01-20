High school girls basketball: Friday featured Ridgeline staying perfect, Beaver toppling perfect Kanab

Upstart Pleasant Grove made it interesting late in the game, but Westlake eventually took care of business and escaped with its 12th win while the Vikings dropped to 6-9.

Junior Chloe Jensen led the Thunder with 16 points, and the Vikings got five 3-pointers from Mia Reeves for 15 points while Lucy Miller added 10 more.

“(Pleasant Grove) took the lead by one midway through the fourth, and I’m super proud of our response, with Chloe Jensen hitting two huge threes and Austyn Feller finishing inside twice to extend the lead on four consecutive possessions. We were able to lock in defensively the last 4 minutes, and hold off a strong effort by (Pleasant Grove) tonight,” Westlake coach Devin Olenick said.

In a matchup of two top-5 teams in 5A, Timpview stayed in control throughout and claimed its 12th win, beating Lehi 63-54.

Timpview had to overcome a monumental game by Lehi junior Addy Scrivner, who had 24 points to lead all scorers, but senior Katie Hansen dropped four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, paired with 15 points from teammate Rayli Galea’i, to lead the Thunderbirds to the win.

“I thought tonight was just a really good basketball game. Lehi is tough. I loved our fight and resilience. We got big buckets when we needed them. Really proud of my girls,” Timpview coach Haley Steed said.

In what was a back-and-forth game between two region rivals, Mountain Crest adjusted in the second half and snuck away with a 52-51 victory to move to 2-1 in Region 12 play and 8-7 overall.

Sophomore Lily Smith and junior Kali Jones led the Mustangs with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Gracie Riley, Jenna LaCroix and Lexi Westmoreland each scored in double figures for the Bears with 16, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

“We started out a little slow today, but we knew it was going to be a battle. Seems like they answered back every possession, matching us point for point. We made a huge adjustment the second half which proved to be the right move, but we struggled to finish at the basket. We did a much better job at the line today. I’m most proud of our defense, specifically that of our guard Faith Newman. She did an outstanding job and held LaCroix to 3 points in the second half,” Mountain Crest coach Megan Smith said.

Ridgeline moved to 15-0 with yet another statement win in Region 12 as the Riverhawks took down Sky View on the road, 46-32.

The Riverhawks outscored the Bobcats in three out of four quarters and held a 25-13 lead at halftime. In a low-scoring affair, sophomore Emilee Skinner still put up 19 points for Ridgeline to lead all scorers while her teammate Elise Livingston added 10. Senior Hannah Radford scored 14 points to lead Sky View.

“Tonight was a battle. (Sky View) came in with a great defensive plan, and we struggled finding our rhythm for awhile. We had a good run offensively in the second quarter that helped us get going. I loved our defensive effort on the other end of the floor. Our girls were focused and played with a purpose in front of a great crowd at Sky View,” Ridgeline coach Ainsli Jenks said.

One of Utah’s fiercest small-town rivalries didn’t disappoint as Beaver went into 14-0 rival Kanab’s gym and edged out the Cowboys, 55-52, to hand them their first loss.

The Beavers similarly moved to 15-1 overall. Freshman phenom Danzee Bradshaw stole the show as she led Beaver with a career-high 22 points. Kanab had four different players in double-figures.

“It was a great game. Great environment. Both teams played really hard. We jumped out to a lead early, but Kanab made a big run in the third quarter to pull even. The fourth quarter was a back and forth battle. Both teams had kids step up and make big plays. We were able to make enough defensive stops and foul shots down the stretch to get the win,” Beaver coach Jonathan Marshall said.

