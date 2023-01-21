Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball College Basketball Sports

3 keys to Utah’s impressive 86-61 home win over Washington

Rollie Worster almost had a triple-double, registering 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, as Utah improved to 7-3 in Pac-12 play

By Jay Drew
SHARE 3 keys to Utah’s impressive 86-61 home win over Washington
merlin_2959381.jpg

Utah center Branden Carlson drives down the court during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

This current batch of Utah Runnin’ Utes showed former players that they may have what it takes to return the program to its past days of glory, walloping Washington 86-61 Saturday on Alumni Night at the Huntsman Center.

Two nights after registering a career-high 28 points in a blowout of Washington State, Utes center Branden Carlson had 25 points and eight rebounds Saturday as Utah improved to 7-3 in Pac-12 play, 14-7 overall.

Washington fell to 4-6 and 12-9.

merlin_2959385.jpg
1 of 7
merlin_2959391.jpg

Utah center Branden Carlson balances a loose ball during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 7
Utah guard Gabe Madsen celebrates after scoring during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Utah guard Gabe Madsen celebrates after scoring during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 7
merlin_2959389.jpg

Utah guard Gabe Madsen celebrates with teammate Rollie Worster after scoring during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 7
merlin_2959387.jpg

Utah guard Gabe Madsen celebrates after scoring during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 7
merlin_2959383.jpg

Utah forward Ben Carlson prepares to take a free throw during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 7
merlin_2959381.jpg

Utah center Branden Carlson drives down the court during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 7
merlin_2959385.jpg
merlin_2959391.jpg
Utah guard Gabe Madsen celebrates after scoring during a NCAA college basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
merlin_2959389.jpg
merlin_2959387.jpg
merlin_2959383.jpg
merlin_2959381.jpg

Rollie Worster came within a rebound of a triple-double, posting 11 points, 10 assists and nine boards. The junior had a shot at a 10th rebound in the final minute, but it went to Marco Anthony instead. 

Anthony had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s home win:

• Utah stayed hot shooting the ball, and led wire-to-wire against a Huskies team that was coming off an upset of Colorado on Thursday and had won three straight games. Utah finished shooting 51% from the floor.

• The Utes carved up Washington’s famed zone defense, forcing the Huskies to abandon that style and play more man-to-man defense. Utes guard Gabe Madsen found his shooting stroke after a couple of rough outings, and finished with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting.

• Utah turned up the defense after a slow start, and held the Huskies to 35% shooting; Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 17 points, but needed 19 shots to get there.

Next Up In Sports
3 keys to BYU basketball’s 82-74 loss to San Francisco
Jazz rookies figuring out what success looks like in the NBA
How to enjoy NBA All-Star Weekend without breaking the bank
Utah Jazz analysis: Bad transition defense, the next step for Collin Sexton and giving Jordan Clarkson some credit
High school girls basketball: Friday featured Ridgeline staying perfect, Beaver toppling perfect Kanab
High school boys basketball: Friday night slate featured plenty of OT finishes and big wins by Fremont, Riverton and East