What Lisa Marie Presley thought of ‘Elvis’ — and the actor who portrayed her father

The Oscar nominations are out, and “Elvis” has racked up eight — including one for best movie and one for Austin Butler’s portrayal of the King of rock ’n’ roll, the Deseret News reported.

The recognition comes less than two weeks after the death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, a singer and actress, died at the age of 54 after going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 12 — four days after what would’ve been her father’s 88th birthday, and just two days following her appearance at the 80th Golden Globes, where Butler won an award for best actor in “Elvis,” per the Deseret News.

Ahead of the Academy Awards, which airs March 12, here’s a look at what Presley said about “Elvis” and Butler’s portrayal of her father.

What Lisa Marie Presley thought of ‘Elvis’ movie

In May 2022 — about a month before “Elvis” hit theaters — Lisa Marie Presley, still grieving the recent loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, posted on her Instagram account for the first time in over a year to give high praise for the film about her father.

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie ‘Elvis’ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular,” she wrote. “Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

Several months later, Presley’s wish is coming closer to fruition as Butler has secured an Oscar nomination.

“I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me,” Butler said after getting the nomination, per Yahoo! Entertainment. “It’s the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It’s just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her.”

The 31-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s grateful he was able to spend time with and get to know Presley as he learned more about the life of her father over the course of three years. As exciting as earning an Oscar nomination is, Butler said it’s these relationships he’s developed that mean the most to him.

“Nothing compares to that moment I looked in her (Lisa Marie’s) eyes after she first saw the film, where she told me how much it meant to her,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll really cherish that for the rest of my life.”

Presley shared on Instagram that “Elvis” is “something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

“I know she’s smiling down right now,” Butler told “Good Morning America.”

What Oscars has ‘Elvis’ been nominated for?

“Elvis” received the following eight Oscar nominations, per Deseret News:

