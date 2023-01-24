2023 Oscars: The 16 first-time acting nominees

In the acting categories of the nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards, there are 16 first-time nominees.

The Oscars will be recognizing a fair share of up-and-coming actors, such as Austin Butler, and actors making a comeback, such as Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan.

And, for the first time in 95 years, the Academy Awards nominated the first Asian American woman for an Oscar in the acting category — Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Here are the 16 first-time acting nominations.

1. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She shared her reaction in an Instagram post and wrote, “This is what surprise looks like,” with a series of photos showing the shock of the news. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the 2023 Oscar nominations with 11, including best picture.

2. Brendan Fraser

Fraser received an Oscar nomination for best actor in “The Whale.” It is his first lead role in a major film in 12 years. Fraser said his nomination is “a gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life,” per People.

3. Austin Butler

Butler received an Oscar nomination for best actor in “Elvis.” He called the nomination “bittersweet” following the death of Lisa Marie Presley in January.

“I wish Lisa Marie was here right now to get to be a part of it and celebrate this,” Butler said, per The New York Times.

4. Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh received an Oscar nomination for best actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeoh is the first Asian American women to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress.

“It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” Yeoh told the Hollywood Reporter. “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”

5. Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell received an Oscar nomination for best actor in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Farrell expressed gratitude for his nomination in a statement, per ABC News: “Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it’s shared with the ‘Banshees’ cast and crew. Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!”

6. Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy received an Oscar nomination for best actor in “Living.” The 73-year-old English actor is long overdue for Oscar recognition. According to the New York Post, Nighy’s performance in “Living” will “break your heart.”

7. Ke Huy Quan

Quan received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Quan has had a major comeback this awards season since he rose to fame in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” as a child actor. Quan said he was “jumping up and down, screaming at the top of my voice” when he received his Oscar nomination, per The New York Times. “It’s so surreal. I am ecstatic.”

8. Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” “What an amazing wake-up call!” Gleeson said in response to his first Oscar nomination, per ABC News. “I’m so proud and grateful to be part of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ on a personal and professional level. I’m absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home. What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage! Feels like a huge family outing on the cards! Thank you Academy. Thank you Martin! Thank you all!”

9. Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Condon is an Irish actress known for her role in “Better Call Saul” and for voicing F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

10. Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal received an Oscar nomination for best actor in “Aftersun.” In response to his nomination, the 26-year-old actor said, “This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun,” per People. “To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful.”

11. Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas received an Oscar nomination for “Blonde.” The film is controversial for its portrayal of Marilyn Monroe, played by de Armas, which some say portrays Monroe as a tragic figure and downplays the story of her success.

12. Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough received an Oscar nomination for best actress in “To Leslie.” The English actress said she was “astounded” by the nomination, in a statement to Deadline. “It’s such an unexpected ray of light. ... Even though we had a lot of support, the idea it might actually happen seemed so far away.”

13. Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in “Causeway.” Henry said he received the news during an elevator ride with a stranger. “I am beyond honored to be nominated!!!!! And in such amazing company!!! I’m so grateful,” Henry said in a statement to CNN. “And to the random man in the elevator who saw me scream at the news, thank you for hugging me and not freaking out!!!!!!”

14. Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan received an Oscar nomination for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Keoghan dedicated his nomination to his son, Brando, in an Instagram story. “This ones for you Brando, Daddy loves you,” Keoghan wrote in the post, per The Sun.

15. Hong Chau

Hong Chau received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in “The Whale.” Chau said she was “overjoyed” by her nomination, per ABC News.

“Being a part of this film was an unforgettable experience, and I share this nomination with the creative and talented people alongside whom I worked on this project,” she said. “And a big congrats to Brendan, my co-star and dear friend, as well as our amazing hair and makeup team on their nominations this morning. Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition and a special thank you to Darren, A24, and the entire cast and crew of THE WHALE.”

16. Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She celebrated her nomination by rewatching the film another time during a flight to Los Angeles, per Vanity Fair.

“This movie, as we probably can’t shut up about, was such a labor of love and it was such a group effort,” Hsu said. “And so it only feels right that we get to celebrate if a lot of us get to celebrate together.”

The movie received a total of 11 Oscar nominations.