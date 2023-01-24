Utah football season ticket renewals are now underway. What you need to know

The renewal window for Utah football season ticket holders has opened, the school announced Tuesday.

For the second straight year, Utah football season ticket prices are increasing.

That’s not a surprise for the back-to-back Pac-12 champions. The Utes return 18 starters next season, including quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, and have the program’s highest ranked recruiting class in school history.

The university sent emails to season ticket holders Tuesday, outlining what to expect for the coming season.

How much are Utah football season ticket prices increasing?

On average, season ticket prices will increase by roughly 15% across the board, though it varies by section. That comes after a price increase in season tickets averaging 11.29% last season.

While the Utah ticket office can provide further details relating to specific numbers for season ticket holders, the email sent to season ticket holders detailed the new numbers, as seen in the pictures below.

Courtesy Utah athletics

Courtesy Utah athletics

There are several payment plan options available, per the school, with payment options able to extend to June.

“We continue to seek the most appropriate pricing structure that takes into account the loyalty of our longtime ticket holders while also supporting our priority to continually invest in a culture of excellence that has marked our athletics department’s performance in competition, in the classroom and in the community,” the email sent to season ticket holders read.

When is the deadline for season ticket renewals?

The deadline for season ticket holders to renew is March 29, per the school’s ticket website.

Tickets that aren’t claimed — either by paying in full or setting up a payment plan — will be made available to people on the season ticket wait list beginning March 30.

What options are available for new season ticket holders?

New season ticket purchases are available with a donation to the Crimson Club, according to the school’s ticket website.

For those unable to make a donation to the Crimson Club, though, there is the option to join a free waitlist. People on the waitlist will have the chance to purchase any available season tickets after all seat upgrades are complete both for Crimson Club members and existing season ticket holders.

Who will Utah football play in its 2023 home schedule?

Utah will have seven home games this season, the first time they have played seven games at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2019.

Utah’s 2023 home schedule is as follows:



Aug. 31 or Sept. 2 — vs. Florida.

Sept. 16 — vs. Weber State.

Sept. 23 — vs. UCLA.

Oct. 14 — vs. California.

Oct. 28 — vs. Oregon.

Nov. 4 — vs. Arizona State.

Nov. 25 — vs. Colorado.

Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium for 76 straight games, and the school had an average attendance just under 52,000 last year, according to official attendance numbers.

That included 53,609 in announced attendance when Utah beat then-No. 7 USC last season on a last-minute touchdown run and two-point conversion, both from Rising. That set a new attendance record at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

When will Utah football open spring practice?

The university also announced that the Utes will open spring camp March 21, with the program’s annual spring game taking place April 22.

Tickets for the spring game will go on sale at a later date, though like it has been the past two years, proceeds from ticket sales for the spring game will be donated to the Aaron and Ty Memorial Fund.