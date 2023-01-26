Facebook Twitter
Adam Schiff announces run for Senate in California

The congressman was recently denied a seat on the House Intelligence Committee by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during a hearing at the Capitol in Washington.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, on June 21, 2022. Rep. Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

California Rep. Adam Schiff announced he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, in an attempt to capture the seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein. It is believed that Feinstein, who is 89 and struggling with health issues, will not run again. 

In a campaign video released on Twitter, Schiff emphasized his role in Democratic attacks on former President Donald Trump, including his time serving as House manager during Trump’s first impeachment proceedings. Saying Republicans were “threatening democracy,” Schiff said he was running for Senate because “the struggle isn’t over.”

Schiff also served on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol, and as the head of the House Intelligence Committee before the 2022 election. He used this position to investigate Trump’s alleged ties to Russia after the 2016 presidential election.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who also represents California, recently removed Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee. In a letter posted to Twitter, McCarthy said he believed the committee was guilty of “misuse” under Schiff’s watch, and in a press conference raised accusations that Schiff “openly lied” during impeachment proceedings.

By regularly tangling with Trump and the GOP publicly, Schiff was able to raise significant sums of money, which will be important in what could be a contentious Democratic primary for the seat.

Schiff, who currently represents California’s 30th Congressional District, is the second member of the House to announce a run for Feinstein’s seat. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., has already announced her candidacy. Given the rare chance at taking a run at a what will likely be an open Senate seat in a reliably blue state, other Democrats are expected to run as well.

