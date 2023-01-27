Is Twitter fair? Elon Musk meets Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries

Twitter chief Elon Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday evening to “ensure” the social media app is “fair,” he said in a tweet.

“Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties,” Musk tweeted.

During his visit, he also crossed paths with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who didn’t have a scheduled meeting with Musk but met him in passing in McCarthy’s office, Axios reported.

When McCarthy was asked what the meeting was about, he told reporters: “He came to wish me happy birthday,” adding that they’ve “been friends for years,” as Nathaniel Reed reported.

Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO successfully dodged reporters and left undetected.

Per CNN, both Jeffries and McCarthy had a scheduled law enforcement briefing prior to the expected release of the body camera footage from Tyre Nichols’ death at a traffic stop earlier this month.

Musk arrived later, crossing paths with Jeffries, who left while McCarthy and the Twitter CEO talked.

The billionaire has shown public support for McCarthy, especially during his long-winded bid to become speaker earlier this month. And now, McCarthy is expected to look into the pressure the Biden administration has allegedly exerted on social media companies like Twitter, according to The New York Times.

The agenda made it to the docket after the release of the Twitter Files, a series of internal documents posted by independent journalists like Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss that alleged that Twitter censored stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In May of last year, Musk switched his party affiliation, as Art Raymond reported for the Deseret News.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” he said in a tweet. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

Then, ahead of the midterms, he tweeted to “independent-minded voters,” recommending that they vote “for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.”