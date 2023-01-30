The origin stories of common sayings and idioms

Ever wonder where some of your favorite phrase or idioms came from? We’ve got you.

Common English phrases like “mad as a hatter” and “spill the beans” all have an interesting origin story.

Here are 10 interesting origin stories of common phrases.

‘Turn a blind eye’

Modern meaning: Intentionally ignore something.

Historical context: Admiral Horatio Nelson allegedly used the phrase when he willfully disobeyed naval commands to withdraw. During an 1801 battle in Copenhagen, Nelson led the British fleet against a combined Danish and Norwegian fleet.

Nelson ignored signals to disengage — he was convinced if he turned a blind eye to the signal, that he could lead his fleet to victory. Apparently Nelson put his telescope up to his bad eye and claimed he couldn’t see the signal. His fleet was victorious.

Some historians believe Nelson is not the root of the phrase, and that this story is just a battlefield myth, but the phrase remains popular today, per History.

‘Mad as a hatter’

Modern meaning: An insane person.

Historical context: In the 1700s and 1800s, most hats were made from felt, reports Concordia University. The people who made the hats were known as “hatters.” Hatters worked with mercury nitrate, a poisonous substance, to make fur into felt.

But long exposure to mercury nitrate led to mercury poisoning, and hatters displayed symptoms with physical and behavioral changes such as irritability, a metallic taste in the mouth and hallucinations.

‘Bite the bullet’

Modern meaning: To do something uncomfortable or displeasing, and stop putting it off.

Historical context: According to Reader’s Digest, there are a few different origin stories for “bite the bullet.” The most common is that before there were anesthetics, when soldiers would undergo painful operations, they bit down on a bullet to help endure the pain and prevent them from biting their tongue.

‘Diehard’

Modern meaning: A strong dedication to an opinion or belief.

Historical context: During the 1700s, “diehard” was used to describe how incarcerated men who were executed by hanging struggled the longest before dying.

The phrase grew in popularity after the Battle of Albuera during the Napoleonic Wars. According to History, during a battle, a wounded British officer named William Inglis told his unit to “Stand your ground and die hard … make the enemy pay dear for each of us!” Inglis’ unit suffered high causalities, and earned the nickname the “die hards.”

‘Cat got your tongue?’

Modern meaning: A way to ask someone why they are being usually quiet.

Historical context: The origins of this phrase are a bit murky, but one suggests that it is related to ancient Egyptians cutting out tongues to feed to their cats, per BuzzFeed News.

‘Running amok’

Modern meaning: Out-of-control or erratic behavior, to run wild.

Historical context: Running amok is a rare psychiatric syndrome. This phrase is derived from the Malay word, mengamok, “which means to make a desperate and furious charge,” per the National Library of Medicine. Captain James Cook was the first person to make outside observations of amok in Malay tribesmen. He described the condition in 1770 during an exploration around the world. According to Cook, those who were running amok displayed violent behavior. The Malay tribes believed these behaviors were caused by evil spirits. It became a diagnosable disease that is still recognized today.

‘Caught red-handed’

Modern meaning: Getting caught in the act.

Historical context: Contrary to the popular belief that “caught red-handed” is a reference to Native Americans, it actually is not. It is rooted in 15th century Scotland, and it means literally being caught in the middle of a crime with blood on your hands, per The Wrap.

‘Can’t hold a candle to’

Modern meaning: Cannot compare to.

Historical context: During the 1600s, while an apprentice worked under a master to learn their craft, sometimes the only task they were given was to hold the candle and provide light while the master worked on a project. If an apprentice couldn’t even properly hold the candle, they were considered worthless, per Grammarist.

‘Spill the beans’

Modern meaning: Reveal secret information.

Historical context: In ancient Greece, people used beans to vote anonymously, reports Reader’s Digest. White beans were used to make a positive vote, and black or other dark beans were used to make a negative vote. If someone knocked over the jar before the results were announced, the results were displayed early — they were spilling the beans.

‘Pull out all the stops’

Modern meaning: To do something elaborately, make a great effort.

Historical context: This phrase is a reference to the pipe organ. Stops on the organ control which pipes can produce sound. When an organist pulls out all the stops, the organ goes as loud as it possibly can, per Concordia University.