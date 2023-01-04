Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is reportedly headed to SEC country

Utah’s coaching staff will have to replace at least one assistant this offseason.

Just minutes after Chad Bumphis, who has served as the Utes’ wide receivers coach the past two seasons, shared a goodbye message on social media, multiple national college football experts reported he will join the Mississippi State coaching staff in the same capacity.

“Ute Nation, thank you! I can’t say enough great things about this city, the fans, and university! Thank you for welcoming me back and treating me like family!” Bumphis said in a message shared on Twitter.

“Coach Whitt, thank you! Thank you for giving me the opportunity to come join a program and see what it really takes to be a champion. Back-to-back conference championships. What you’ve built in SLC is really special! I’m forever grateful to say I was able to work with, and learn from some of the best coaches in America!

“Bomb squad, thank you! Being able to coach that room was everything and more than I hopes it would be. The young men in that room and program are all first class. Thank you all for welcoming me back and allowing me to go on this journey with you for the last 2 years. I love each of you and the relationships we have built and will always be!! Thank you!”

Mississippi State has not made an official announcement of his hiring.

During his two seasons as the Utes’ wide receivers coach, Bumphis worked with receivers like Britain Covey (now a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles), Devaughn Vele, Money Parks, Jaylen Dixon and Solomon Enis.

He originally joined Utah’s staff as a graduate assistant in 2018, then left for two years to be the wide receivers coach at Austin Peay before returning to Utah.

Bumphis, who played briefly in the NFL and CFL, starred at Mississippi State as a wide receiver from 2009-2012.

He returns to his alma mater, where Zach Arnett has taken over as Mississippi State’s head coach after the death of Mike Leach.