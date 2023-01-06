Snow can be beautiful to look at, but it complicates the lives of parents who are tired of watching their kids go stir crazy inside the house.

Sure, most adults have fond memories of snowball fights and igloo-building contests, but those winter activities are less appealing when you have to worry about bundling up young children and keeping them safe.

I’ll admit that I generally think of snow as a “Do not enter” sign hanging over the great outdoors. For that reason, my 2-year-old spends most snow days cuddled up with me on the coach watching “Cocomelon.”

But after doing some research on outdoor play in the winter, I’ve realized that I shouldn’t be so anxious about enjoying the snow with my son.

Medical experts actually recommend playing outside all year round, so long as you’re committed to buying the right type of gear — and making sure your children keep it on — you’re in good shape.

Here’s a look at how to safely play in the snow with young kids:

Winter gear for kids

The most important step to take if you’re planning an outdoor winter playdate is buying the right gear. To stay safe and warm, kids need to wear multiple layers, as well as hats, mittens and boots.

“Avoid cotton clothing and go with wool or other fabrics to trap heat in the inner layers. Waterproof pants and jackets are good for a top layer,” says a guide to outdoor play from Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Once a child is bundled up, the only skin that should be visible is part of their face. To achieve this goal, it’s helpful to find clothing that overlaps, like bib overalls that can go under a winter coat, said Sune Tamm, a winter camping and mountaineering expert, to The New York Times in 2020.

“Dress kids in gauntlet-style gloves or mittens that cinch over their jacket’s cuffs, and keep cold winds from sneaking down their necks with a gaiter,” the article said.

Even after children are dressed and playing outside, a parent’s clothing-related work is not done. Experts recommend checking in with your kids regularly to make sure they’re still wearing all their accessories — hats, gloves, etc. — and staying dry.

“Wet clothing puts a person at risk for hypothermia,” Dayton Children’s Hospital said.

How long should kids play outside in the winter?

As they’re checking their children to make sure they’re staying dry, parents should also check their watches, according to health experts. In cold, snowy weather, it’s best not to stay outside for too long.

Jennifer Negrey, an occupational therapist, told Cleveland Clinic that families should aim for about an hour total of outdoor time on winter days. That hour can be broken up into 15- or 20-minute increments if it’s especially windy or cold, she said.

In fact, kids who are glued to the TV will likely respond better to a request to go outside for 15 minutes than a request to play in the snow for an hour. Having low expectations will probably pay off, said Bekah Quirin, an outdoor educator, to The New York Times.

“You don’t want to create such a negative experience that the kids don’t want to go out again,” she said. “It’s OK for kids to be uncomfortable, but you don’t want them to be miserable.”

Speaking of being miserable, health experts say that once it’s colder than about 10 degrees Fahrenheit outside, it’s no longer safe to play in the snow.

“It’s rare that we say don’t go outside and play, but in these sorts of single digit, or even negative degrees events, just a few minutes outside can put a child at risk,” said Lisa Schwing, trauma program manager for Dayton Children’s Hospital, to the Journal-News.

What to do with your kids outside in winter

Here are some suggestions for outdoor activities from Cleveland Clinic:

