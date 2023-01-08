Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?

In the land of fry sauce, it’s important to know which french fries are the best vehicle for Utah’s best condiment.

It must be admitted — Utah does fries well.

There are dozens of places that have excellent fries. It must also be said that what makes a good fry is a matter of taste. Some prefer a thicker fry with just salt, others might prefer a shoestring fry with olive oil and rosemary. Luckily, I like them all (with a special place in my heart for Cajun seasoned fries).

Without further ado, here’s where you can get the best fry in Utah and why.

Where to get the best french fries in Utah

Crown Burger

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Crown Burger made the list. These fries are reliable. They are the classic french fry — mealy, thick and salty. They aren’t gourmet, but that’s what makes them so good.

Bruges Belgian Bistro

Fresh and hot Bruges’ fries are unbelievably good. These fries are crispy and well-salted and can be dipped in just about anything. If you’re looking for a good set of fries — while eating nothing but fries — this is a great place to go.

Chedda Burger

It’s no secret that Chedda Burger is home to some of the best burgers in Salt Lake City, but its fries are also a hit. These skinny fries go perfectly with their fry sauce. This fry is also classically made, but it’s definitely a hit.

Tonyburger

These fries are proof that the crunchiest fry might not always be the best. They are shoestring fries that have crunchy parts on the outside, but are softer than other fries. Their unique texture makes them a good choice.

Spitz

Greek food is fantastic, but you might not think of fries when you think of this restaurant. These fries are thin, crispy and have the perfect amount of crunch to them. Their garlic aioli is the perfect condiment to go along with them.

