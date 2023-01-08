This dance group from Ukraine won the first golden buzzer on ‘AGT: All-Stars’

“America’s Got Talent” has brought back 60 former champions, finalists and fan favorites to compete for the ultimate title of “AGT All-Star.”

Each episode of the new series features 10 standout acts from “AGT” and other “Got Talent” franchises from around the world competing for one of 11 spots in the finale — five decided by the show’s judges and the remaining spots chosen by “AGT” super fans, the Deseret News reported.

So far, “AGT: All-Stars,” which premiered Jan. 2, has advanced two acts to the finale.

Here’s a breakdown of who has made it to the show’s finale (so far). Episodes of “AGT: All-Stars” air Mondays at 7 p.m. MST on NBC.

Who got a Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ 2023?

During the premiere episode, the Ukrainian-based dance group Light Balance Kids beat “AGT” greats like Season 2 winner Terry Fator to earn a spot in the finale. Light Balance Kids — who received a golden buzzer during Season 14 of “AGT” — received the first golden buzzer of “AGT: All Stars” from judge Howie Mandel.

Before the dance group’s performance, one member shared how a few of them had to travel to the competition alone, as their families are involved in the war in Ukraine, USA Today reported. Their dance routine to Junior Senior’s “Move Your Feet” got a standing ovation from the audience and high praise from all of the judges, with Simon Cowell calling it the group’s best performance to date.

“You’ve always been one of my favorite acts that I have seen in the history of ‘America’s Got Talent,’” Mandel told the group, according to NBC.com. “And there’s such an amazing message here. Where you come from, at this point, it’s arguably the darkest place in the world. And you come across the globe to bring us light. And if I can do anything, anything on behalf of America, on behalf of ‘AGT: All-Stars,’ to bring you even more light than you brought us, I’d like to do that for you.”

Mandel proceeded to hit his golden buzzer for the group, immediately advancing the dancers to the finale.

Light Balance Kids, a dance group from Ukraine, has made it to the finale of “AGT: All-Stars.” Trae Patton, NBC

Who else has made it to the ‘AGT: All-Stars’ finale?

In addition to Light Balance Kids, the Bello Sisters — a dance trio from Season 15 — also advanced to the finale after earning the most votes from fans, USA Today reported.

During their “AGT” run in Season 15, the sisters performed what the judges described as “humanly impossible” acrobatic tricks, and shared how they hope to open their own family show in Las Vegas, the Deseret News previously reported. The Bello Sisters reached the top 10 during their initial run on “AGT.”