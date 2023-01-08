Why BYU coach Mark Pope is sending a team manager to college football’s national championship game

SAN DIEGO — Not long after BYU’s 68-48 victory over San Diego Saturday, a loud cheer erupted inside the visitor’s locker room at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

But the Cougars weren’t cheering about their big win.

They were reacting to some exciting, unexpected news about their head manager, Jordan “Juice” Woodson.

Coach Mark Pope arranged for Woodson, a huge Georgia football fan, to attend Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game in Los Angeles, featuring the Bulldogs and TCU.

Pope announced the news to his team after Saturday’s game, touching off a celebration in the locker room.

“Juice works so hard and he’s so fantastic. He is a born-and-raised Georgia Bulldog football fan,” Pope said after Saturday’s game. “I got a chance to meet his dad last year and you start to talk about Georgia football and his dad almost breaks down in tears. It’s in the family blood. The game is here (in Los Angeles) so we’re going to keep Juice and one of our (graduate assistants) here and fly in one of his family members so he can go to it.”

Pope began his basketball coaching career in 2009 at the University of Georgia as an assistant.

Woodson, who hails from Warner Robins, Georgia, started as a BYU manager in 2021 and is currently the head manager for the program. Woodson has seven siblings and he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ogden.

“What’s super great is, our guys love all of our GAs and managers,” Pope said. “They work so hard. When we talked to the team after the game, they went crazy. That’s because they love him so much. He’s sacrificing and working so hard, like all of our managers are. So when we have an opportunity to do things like that for them, it’s pretty sweet. I’m super excited for him because it means a lot to him.”

Saturday night, Woodson tweeted: “So blessed!!! Words can’t express the appreciation I have for Coach! There isn’t a better boss on the planet!”

