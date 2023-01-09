A year after Bob Saget’s death, certain details remain a mystery

On Jan. 9, 2022, comedian and “Full House” star Bob Saget died at the age of 65. About a month later, Saget’s cause of death was revealed to the public, as reported by the Deseret News, but some details are still unknown.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Orlando. Dr. Joshua Stephany, the medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, said Saget died from head trauma. He had a fracture in his skull and bleeding around his brain. Saget had no illicit drugs or toxins in his body.

According to Stephany, “His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall.” But a year after his death, it is still unknown how Saget damaged his head.

Rolling Stone reported that Saget most likely obtained his injuries in his hotel room, because it is unlikely he could make a two-hour drive to the Orlando hotel from Jacksonville if he had sustained his injuries earlier. But an investigation of the comedian’s hotel room did not offer any conclusive results on what Saget hit his head on.

“As mentioned earlier,” the report read, per Rolling Stone, “most of the suite was carpeted. The headboard of the bed was lightly padded and set slightly out from the wall. These are listed here as possible mechanisms of injury, but nothing was located in the room that allows for a definitive conclusion.”

No skin lacerations were found on any sharp edges within the hotel room, such as tables and countertops. And the furniture in the room was too soft to cause such an intense fracture, Rolling Stone reported.

According to Dr. Gavin Britz, chair of neurosurgery at Houston, the trauma to Saget’s skull was “significant,” per The New York Times. “This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.”

Such a severe head injury would likely have left Saget confused, if not knocked unconscious, reported The New York Times.

Although certain details in Saget’s death still remain a mystery, authorities reported that there is “no evidence of a struggle, any type of foul play, or that anyone else was in the room at any time during his stay,” per CNN.

Highlights from Bob Saget’s career

Saget was known as an American actor, stand-up comedian, husband and father. During his longtime role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” Saget earned the title “America’s Dad.” Here are other highlights from Saget’s career.

