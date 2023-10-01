How people reacted to Puka Nacua’s game-winner and latest record-setting day
The rookie Rams wide receiver scored the walk-off touchdown in overtime of the Rams’ win over the Colts
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has made a habit of out making key receptions for his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, during the first month of the 2023 NFL season.
Nacua one-upped himself on Sunday, scoring his first career touchdown on a 22-yard walk-off score in overtime, as the Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts 29-23.
The rookie receiver, and a fifth-round draft pick, finished the game with nine receptions for a career-high 163 yards in the win, and Nacua’s latest effort had social media buzzing.
That includes two of his brothers, Kai and Samson, who like Puka played at BYU:
Through four games, Nacua has 39 catches for 501 yards — both records for a player in his first four career games.
Here’s a sampling of what people were saying on X, formerly known as Twitter:
🏆 Puka Nacua vs the #Colts— SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) October 1, 2023
🤩 9 receptions
🤩 163 yards
🤩 Game winning TD
The #Rams rookie WR is off to a RIDICULOUS start. Heavily slept on coming out of #BYU pic.twitter.com/8v9vEA7fIW
Puka Nacua may have just put together the BEST game a WR has had this season:— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 1, 2023
• 10 targets
• 9 receptions (led team)
• 163 receiving yards (led team)
• 1 receiving TD (game-winner)
• 18.1 yards/reception
Nacua currently has the most receptions in the ENTIRE league.
And… pic.twitter.com/2meht8DbMW
This Kid Is Special @BYUfootball ❕— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 1, 2023
Puka’s 1st Career TD is a Game-Winner for the @RamsNFL @AsapPuka currently has the most receptions in the @NFL & is only the 2nd player ever with 100+ receiving yards in 3 of their 1st 4 games.
| 📺: FOX | #LARvsIND pic.twitter.com/4pgdgofvhi
No player in NFL history has caught more passes in his first four career games than Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/rziPnN3q76— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 1, 2023
