Sunday, October 1, 2023 
How people reacted to Puka Nacua’s game-winner and latest record-setting day

The rookie Rams wide receiver scored the walk-off touchdown in overtime of the Rams’ win over the Colts

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after the Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after the Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-23 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has made a habit of out making key receptions for his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, during the first month of the 2023 NFL season.

Nacua one-upped himself on Sunday, scoring his first career touchdown on a 22-yard walk-off score in overtime, as the Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts 29-23.

The rookie receiver, and a fifth-round draft pick, finished the game with nine receptions for a career-high 163 yards in the win, and Nacua’s latest effort had social media buzzing.

That includes two of his brothers, Kai and Samson, who like Puka played at BYU:

Through four games, Nacua has 39 catches for 501 yards — both records for a player in his first four career games.

Here’s a sampling of what people were saying on X, formerly known as Twitter:

