How people reacted to Puka Nacua’s game-winner and latest record-setting day

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has made a habit of out making key receptions for his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, during the first month of the 2023 NFL season.

Nacua one-upped himself on Sunday, scoring his first career touchdown on a 22-yard walk-off score in overtime, as the Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts 29-23.

The rookie receiver, and a fifth-round draft pick, finished the game with nine receptions for a career-high 163 yards in the win, and Nacua’s latest effort had social media buzzing.

That includes two of his brothers, Kai and Samson, who like Puka played at BYU:

NACUA MATATA — Kaimana Nacua (@KaiNacua) October 1, 2023

Nacua-Matata it means no worries 😎😈 — Lørd Įmpälêr (@lionel_nacua) October 1, 2023

Through four games, Nacua has 39 catches for 501 yards — both records for a player in his first four career games.

🏆 Puka Nacua vs the #Colts



🤩 9 receptions

🤩 163 yards

🤩 Game winning TD



The #Rams rookie WR is off to a RIDICULOUS start. Heavily slept on coming out of #BYU pic.twitter.com/8v9vEA7fIW — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) October 1, 2023

Puka Nacua may have just put together the BEST game a WR has had this season:



• 10 targets

• 9 receptions (led team)

• 163 receiving yards (led team)

• 1 receiving TD (game-winner)

• 18.1 yards/reception



Nacua currently has the most receptions in the ENTIRE league.



And… pic.twitter.com/2meht8DbMW — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 1, 2023

This Kid Is Special @BYUfootball ❕



Puka’s 1st Career TD is a Game-Winner for the @RamsNFL @AsapPuka currently has the most receptions in the @NFL & is only the 2nd player ever with 100+ receiving yards in 3 of their 1st 4 games.



| 📺: FOX | #LARvsIND pic.twitter.com/4pgdgofvhi — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 1, 2023

No player in NFL history has caught more passes in his first four career games than Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/rziPnN3q76 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 1, 2023

THE LEGEND OF PUKA NACUA GROWS!



WALK-OFF GAME-WINNER 😤 pic.twitter.com/WYRXJxx9vc — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

It’s Sunday so Puka Nacua is making plays again. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/8SnK5ZFl7V — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) October 1, 2023