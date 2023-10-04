The taco scene in Salt Lake City is robust and bursting with flavor, making it difficult to know which taco place to visit.

Since I live in the area, tacos are often on my mind. On National Taco Day, which is Wednesday, that’s especially true.

To celebrate the holiday, I asked ChatGPT to give a list of the top 10 must-try taco places in Salt Lake City.

After compiling the list, ChatGPT told me it was based on reviews and ratings. There are some good recommendations in this list, so if you want to know what taco place AI thinks you should try, check out these 10 taco places.

1. Chunga’s

Location: 180 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84104.

What to order: The traditional al pastor tacos are a signature menu item at Chunga’s. There are vegetarian options, including tacos with cactus and zucchini flowers, so this is a good place to visit if you’re dining with people who have different dietary restrictions.

2. Red Iguana

Location: 736 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116.

What to order: The tacos don ramon are stuffed with sirloin tips and pork chorizo along with salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese, which makes this dish a great option for meat-lovers. For an avocado-forward taco, try the guacamole taco, which has guacamole (of course), lettuce, sauce, cheese and tomatoes.

3. Taco Taco

Location: 208 E. 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

What to order: If you want to try a vegetable-forward spin on tacos, come to Taco Taco for the zucchini taco (stuffed with zucchini, corn and onions drizzled with a coconut cream sauce) or the cauliflower taco (deep-fried buffalo cauliflower with vegan slaw). For a more traditional style taco, go for the carne asada or the chicken rojo, which has a spicy, but not too spicy, red sauce.

4. Tortas y Jugos El Morelense Inc

Location: 2470 S. Redwood Rd. #104, Salt Lake City, UT 84119.

What to order: Tacos al pastor is the dish to try here. Each taco comes with cilantro, onions and some acidity, which adds a burst of freshness to the dish. The tortillas here are customizable and you can order them in a regular style or crispy.

5. El Chihuahua Restaurant

Location: 3926 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84124.

What to order: The chihuahua taco combines steak, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, onions and some chiles, making it a good option if you like tacos with a variety of textures. One of the standout tacos from El Chihuahua is the mashed potatoes grilled taco. If you’re a potato fiend and want to try a taco that seems a little more off the beaten path than your typical steak or chicken taco, this one might be for you.

6. Taqueria 27

Location: 149 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

What to order: The taco of the day here is subject to change, but can often be one of the best tacos on the menu. Taqueria 27 combines fresh ingredients in a creative way for its taco of the day, so you won’t want to miss it. If you’re looking to order from the restaurant’s regular menu, try the grilled pears and roasted beets tacos or the grilled veggie tacos (which have toasted pumpkin seeds on them).

7. Lone Star Taqueria

Location: 2265 E. Fort Union Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84121.

What to order: If you’re looking for a simple taco with great salsa, Lone Star Taqueria is a great place for you to try. The fish tacos here are served with cilantro-jalapeno mayo, which provides a cooling effect and a burst of freshness (from the cilantro). The machaca (eggs and pico de gallo) tacos are also worth trying if you want a vegetarian taco that is packed full of protein.

8. Tacos Don Rafa

Location: 798 State St., Salt Lake City, UT 8411.

What to order: Tacos Don Rafa has three tacos — chicken, pork or carne asada — and each of them stands out. The chicken meat is juicy and never dry. Tacos are served with a variety of toppings: pico de gallo, salsas, cabbage, cilantro and onions, radishes, cucumbers, limes and cheese. The cucumbers are great for adding crunch alongside a spicy salsa.

9. Mi Ranchito Grill

Location: 3600 S. State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84115.

What to order: Mi Ranchito Grill has a variety of vegan options, which makes it a useful option for diners with dietary restrictions. The portions here are big, the tacos are prepared classically and the seasonings are not intimidating. Ordering the beef tacos or vegan tacos will satisfy a craving.

10. Blue Iguana

Location: 165 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

What to order: One of the best tacos at Blue Iguana is the chorizo con papas. It features spicy sausage combined with potatoes, cabbage, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Another good menu option is the flautas, which are crispy rolled tacos served with rice and beans.

Bonus recommendation from me: Real Taqueria.

Location: 1869 E. Murray Holladay Rd., Holladay, UT, 84117.

What to order: Any of the tacos here are good. The chicken is well-prepared, and the cactus taco is juicy and is one of the best vegetarian taco options. But you’re really here for the salsas, which are fantastic. The spiciest salsa on the menu is worth a try; if you’re sensitive to spice, try using it alongside the avocado crema for a cooling effect.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.