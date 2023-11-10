President Nelson shares recovery update and thanks all for their prayers on his behalf

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote a social media post on Friday updating his recovery from a back injury, and thanking all for their prayers on his behalf.

He called the recovery of the past two months “rigorous.”

“I have needed your prayers,” wrote President Nelson. “Your prayers have lifted my spirits and bolstered my courage and my great desire to soldier on. In short, the Lord has responded to your prayers and expressions of love, and He is helping me to heal.“

Thank you for your prayers for me during the last two months. My recovery from my fall in September when I injured the muscles in my back has been rigorous. I have needed your prayers.



The apostle James taught that the effectual fervent prayers of righteous men and women… pic.twitter.com/SO9DeOq00U — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) November 10, 2023

He said that he is well enough to begin making his way back into his office instead of working remotely.

“The work of the Lord continues to move on, under His direction,” he wrote, referring to the 36 new missions to open in 2024 that the church announced this week. “The Lord is truly hastening His work, and we are blessed to be part of it.”

Back in September, during the month of his 99th birthday, President Nelson fell and hurt the muscles in his lower back. The injury caused him to participate in the church’s general conference in October remotely, including presenting his remarks by recorded message.

“Thank you again, my dear brothers and sisters,” he finished his post. “You have blessed me to feel the power of prayer and the reality of the Lord’s love in a most personal way. I love you!”