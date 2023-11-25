Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 
College Football Sports Utah Football

What Coach Prime said about Colorado football after ending the season at 4-8

First-year FBS head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes fell a TD short against Utah and lost their 6th straight game

By Matthew Harris
merlin_3008127.jpg

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

At face value, the finale of the University of Colorado’s football season in 2023 didn’t seem much different than usual: another loss, another bowl-less season, another losing streak to enter the offseason.

But to first-year head coach Deion Sanders, there’s plenty different. It starts with the fact that the Buffaloes went out looking like they still had something to play for.

“They won,” Sanders said. “If you were here a year ago and you saw kinda what we came into in the spring. ... They won. They won, maybe not on the scoreboard, week in and week out, but they won. And we gotta build off the things that they’ve been tremendously successful in.”

merlin_3008129.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) warms up in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 35
merlin_3008131.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) warms up in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 35
merlin_3008127.jpg

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 35
merlin_3008133.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shouts instruction in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 35
merlin_3008135.jpg

Utah Utes runner Sione Vaki (28) stretches toward the goal line in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 35
merlin_3008137.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates a touchdown with Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 35
merlin_3008139.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 35
Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) scores a touchdown on Nov. 25, 2023.

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) scores a touchdown against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 35
merlin_3008143.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) recovers a Colorado Buffaloes fumble in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 35
merlin_3008145.jpg

A fan dressed Santa cheers in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 35
merlin_3008147.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 35
merlin_3008149.jpg

Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) and Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) sack Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 35
merlin_3008151.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) and Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (17) tackle Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 35
merlin_3008153.jpg

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 35
merlin_3008155.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) throws against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 35
merlin_3008157.jpg

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs for a big gain against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 35
merlin_3008159.jpg

Utes honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 35
merlin_3008161.jpg

Former Ute coach Ron McBride at the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 35
merlin_3008163.jpg

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 35
merlin_3008165.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 35
merlin_3008167.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the clock at the ed of the game with the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 35
merlin_3008169.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
22 of 35
merlin_3008171.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Connor O’Toole (81) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) hurry Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
23 of 35
merlin_3008173.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders meet at the end of the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
24 of 35
merlin_3008175.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
25 of 35
merlin_3008177.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) scores a touchdown against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
26 of 35
merlin_3008179.jpg

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
27 of 35
merlin_3008181.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) gets his face mask grabbed in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
28 of 35
merlin_3008183.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (17) makes a diving tackle in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
29 of 35
merlin_3008185.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shouts instruction in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
30 of 35
merlin_3008187.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) takes a snap in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
31 of 35
merlin_3008189.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs against Colorado Buffaloes safety Jaden Milliner-Jones (31) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
32 of 35
merlin_3008191.jpg

Cheerleaders carry flags as the team takes the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
33 of 35
merlin_3008193.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
34 of 35
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches warmups in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches warmups in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
35 of 35
In the final regular-season game for both squads as members of the Pac-12, the Utah Utes, led by fifth-string walk-on quarterback Luke Bottari, handed Colorado its sixth-straight loss. Utah ran the ball 53 times with just 10 pass attempts and collected 268 rushing yards.

Conversely, the Buffaloes, who had just 34 rushing yards at halftime, netted just 3 more yards on the ground in the second half. But freshman backup quarterback Ryan Staub, coming in for the injured starting QB Shedeur Sanders, completed 17 of 24 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while being sacked just twice, a genuine improvement for CU’s struggling O-line.

Despite Colorado never leading, Staub’s 18-yard TD pass to two-way star Travis Hunter in the fourth quarter gave the Buffaloes a chance to pull off a comeback even when the team was already out of bowl contention.

“We had a chance to win that game. I like that,” Sanders said. “I really like that, especially without our quarterback. I like that, especially without some of the things that I know we’re gonna get commitments from in probably about 10 days. I like that. I like where we are. I really do.”

Fortunately for the Utes, Colorado never got that chance to score again as the offense leaned on running backs Jaydon Glover, Ja’Quinden Jackson and Sione Vaki to devour all 7:31 left of the fourth quarter.

Bottari, who finished the game with two touchdowns on just 11 rushing yards while going 6-10 for 61 yards in passing, knelt out the final 1:44 of the game after the Utes drove the final possession into Colorado territory.

Bottari had only thrown three passes, all completions, in the first half, and Sanders said he had expected that Utah’s quarterback situation would lead to an extremely run-heavy gameplan.

“Anybody with a darn football mind know they were gonna run the darn ball. What else they gonna do?” Sanders said. “What else are they gonna try to do, just throw it around 40 times? That’s not who they are. They’re a physical, tough, hard-nosed team that runs right at you, and that’s what they did. ... It ain’t hard to figure ‘em out. You know he’s coming right at you.”

Sanders’ portion of the Colorado press conference lasted roughly 22 minutes (they usually last about 8-10), and many of the questions posed had to do with what Sanders expects to do in the offseason after not everything went according to plan in his first season with the Buffaloes. The transfer portal, which virtually built Sanders team from the ground up this season, is highly expected to bring in several more players to the program. “A plethora” is the estimate given by Sanders on how many players exactly he expects to come.

“We want to win now, right?” Sanders said. “I don’t mind putting them high school kids in the microwave and letting them warm up a little bit, but you gotta understand what you really get out of that.”

Sanders was largely in good spirits throughout his conversation with reporters after the game. Being easily the most publicized first-year head coach in college football this season, he went as far as to thank reporters for the coverage and “the truth that you told and the fabrications that some of you told as well. I appreciate it all.”

Sanders first move with the conclusion of the season, he said, is to “make sure my sons are good.”

