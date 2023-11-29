Linebacker Levani Damuni returning to Utah in 2024

Utah linebacker Levani Damuni announced his return to the team on Tuesday night, bolstering next year’s linebackers room.

After a four-year career at Stanford, where he was team captain, Damuni — who led the Cardinal with 79 tackles last season — transferred to Utah for the 2023 season in part to be closer to his family.

Locked in for one more year 🙌🏽 Go Utes pic.twitter.com/kdHQkjWZz2 — Levani Damuni (@LevaniDamuni) November 29, 2023

Damuni played in all 12 games this season, starting six, including five consecutive to close the season after Lander Barton’s season-ending injury at USC.

“Week by week he’s gotten better. You can see his play increase, his production increase and nothing but good things coming from him. And I think he’s gaining more and more confidence every week. I think that’s the biggest thing,” linebackers coach Colton Swan said of Damuni this month.

He had eight tackles in the season-opener vs. Florida and nine tackles in his first start at Baylor. Since becoming the full-time starter for the Oregon game, has had double-digit tackles in four of the last five games.

Should Karene Reid choose to come back for his senior season, Utah’s linebacker group will have a lot of experience returning. Reid is a three-year starter with 59 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups in 2023. Barton clearly made a leap from his freshman to sophomore season, starting every game he played in, totaling 34 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble before suffering a season-ending injury.