High school girls basketball: Thursday night roundup

Region 17

The American Heritage Patriots (3-0) cemented their unbeaten status with a 38-22 win over the Waterford Ravens (1-1). The clash saw the Patriots take complete control in the fourth quarter, notching 13 points and leaving the Ravens trailing. Sophie Reed stepped up for the Patriots, scoring 9 points and hitting three from beyond the arc. Afton Torgerson and Ellie Reed provided solid support, contributing seven points apiece, each with a 3-pointer. For the Ravens, their high scorer Anne Howard delivered 18 points, including two 3-pointers.

Nonregion

Colorado’s Fruita Monument Wildcats claimed a 48-24 win over the Union Cougars. Union’s top scorer was Lydia Hoschouer, who contributed 7 points, while Sharlee Price and Kayla Miller added 6 points each. Fruita Monument’s defense held Union to just 10 first-half points, resulting in Union’s fourth loss on the season.

The Dixie Flyers took a 46-33 victory over the East Leopards. Kealah Faumuina led the Flyers in scoring with 21 points, followed by Brinlee Bennett’s 6. Olivia Tausinga led East in scoring with 14 points, including a 3-pointer, and Tofi DelaCerna added 13 points and three shots from the 3-point line. East scored 18 of its 33 points in the second quarter, but Dixie held the Leopards to 11 second-half points to secure the win. Dixie took the win in its season opener while East fell to 1-4

The Davis Darts outscored the Riverton Silverwolves in a 64-37 victory. Kendra Kitchen led the Darts’ scoring effort with 23 points, including a 3-pointer, closely followed by T’maea Eteuati who posted 16 points, with four shots from the 3-point line. Faythe Stauffer held the leading score for the Silverwolves with 13 points, with Emmalee Christensen adding nine points, six of which coming from behind the arc. The Darts established a substantial 23-12 lead in the first quarter, providing a cushion that proved beneficial throughout the remainder of the game. This win pushes Davis’s record to a perfect 3-0 while Riverton now stands at 1-2.

The Emery Spartans (3-0) maintained their perfect record, overpowering the Uintah Utes (1-1) 66-44. The Spartans showcased a strong second quarter, outscoring their opponents 19-6 and creating a lead that remained unchallenged. Katelyn Nielson was a standout for the Spartans, contributing 15 points, followed by Kenadie Maughan and Aliya Lester with 11 and 10 points respectively, the latter scoring one 3-pointer. Karleigh Stilson, with her 8 points, added two 3-pointers to the tally.

The Springville Red Devils narrowly edged out the Hurricane Tigers in a 41-40 win. Addison Crandall’s 20 points led the effort for the Tigers, with support from Ana Larsen who added 11 points and one 3-pointer. The Red Devils were led by Millie Thompson, who amassed 20 points and four 3-pointers. Springville struggled to score in the second and third quarters, but picked up the pace in the fourth with 14 points. With the win Springville improves its season record to 1-1, while the Tigers sit at 2-2.

In a nail-biting turn of events, the Salem Hills SkyHawks (1-3) came from behind to clinch victory 45-42 against the Soda Springs, Idaho Cardinals (0-2). The SkyHawks exploded in the fourth quarter with an impressive 20 points, creating an insurmountable lead. For the SkyHawks, Brooke Warren led the charge with 19 points, including three from beyond the arc. Followed closely was Madisen King who added 13 points, and Sage Carrick rounded off the leading scorers with 10 points, contributing one 3-pointer to the team’s efforts.

Murray Spartans (1-2) squeaked past Kearns Cougars (1-2) in a nail-biting face-off, with a final score of 50-48. The Spartans notched a strong first and third quarter which paved the way for their victory. Mia AuClaire was the standout performer for the Spartans, posting 22 points and hitting five 3-pointers. Kelty Taylor and Vanessa Anaafi also chipped in with 6 points each. On the Cougars’ side, Adhau Chol was the leading scorer with 10 points, closely followed by Kylee Glade, contributing 9 points to the team’s effort.

The Lehi Pioneers (2-0) successfully extended their unblemished record, outplaying the Herriman Mustangs (3-1) 56-41. The Pioneers turned up the heat in the final quarter, accruing 19 points and assuring their victory. Addy Scrivner was the top scorer for the Pioneers, racking up 20 points, four of which were 3-pointers. Ellie Hill also had an impressive game, posting 19 points and hitting three shots from downtown. On the side of the Mustangs, Halli Burbidge led the scoreline with 14 points, three of them 3-pointers.

The Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (2-3) routed the Maeser Prep Lions (0-4) with a decisive 43-15 win. The Bulldogs started strong and maintained their lead in each quarter, sealing their win. The Bulldogs’ strong offense was led by Autumn Anderson, who contributed 13 points, with a successful 3-pointer. She was closely followed by Rylee Bartholomew with 10 points. For the Lions, Autumn Dossey had a team-high score of 10 points while Octavia Mosher added 5 points, hitting one shot from beyond the arc.

Juan Diego’s Soaring Eagle (2-4) secured a 35-26 win over the Hillcrest Huskies (0-6). The Eagles soared in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points to seal their victory. Denver Whaley was instrumental in the Eagle’s win, contributing 12 points, with three shots from beyond the arc. Maile Mataele and Ayen Kuath each added 6 points to the Eagle’s tally. On the Huskies’ side, Asinate Mafuahingano emerged as the top scorer with 10 points, accompanied by two 3-pointers, while Addison Back added an additional 8 points.

The Timpview Thunderbirds (3-1) claimed a decisive victory against the Pleasant Grove Vikings (1-2), finishing the game with a 60-49 win. They turned the tide in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points that secured their win. Malia Latu was the leading scorer for the Thunderbirds, tallying 13 points. Livia Eyre was closely behind with 12 points. Meanwhile, for the Vikings, Tabi Clark delivered a standout performance, contributing 20 points with one shot from beyond the arc. Amber Cook also provided support, chipping in 6 points for the team tally.

The Green Canyon Wolves (2-1) dominated the Stansbury Stallions (0-3) in a lopsided game culminating in a 68-30 victory. The Wolves aggressively started the quarter and managed to maintain a commanding score lead throughout the game. Marissa Best was instrumental in the Wolves’ win, scoring 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Janalynn Blotter chipped in with 12 points and Talyssa Nelson added 10 points, sinking two shots from beyond the arc. For the Stallions, Brooke Jensen was the leading scorer with 8 points, hitting one 3-pointer.

The Brighton Bengals (4-0) extended their perfect season with a decisive 70-28 victory over the Tooele Buffaloes (0-2). The Bengals’ high scoring second and third quarters solidified their dominance on the court. Taylor Workman spearheaded the scoring for the Bengals with 16 points, including one from downtown. She was supported by Sophie Nielsen and Lucy Chin who both delivered 12 points, with Chin making two 3-pointers. For the Buffaloes, Aleah Ashby led her team with 8 points.

The Beaver Beavers (2-1) overpowered the Cedar City Reds (3-1) in a high-energy match-up, ending with a score of 45-38. An intense battle unfolded in the third and fourth quarters, with the Beavers staging a comeback and gaining an indisputable edge. Leading the charge for the Beavers was Danzee Bradshaw with an impressive 19 points, one of them a 3-pointer. Fellow Beavers Gentry Brown and Brittni Crum followed with 9 and 7 points respectively, each contributing one 3-pointer. On the Reds’ end, it was Gabby Gomez who shined, scoring 17 points with three shots from downtown. Annalyse Shimada contributed 8 points as well, to the Reds’ efforts.

The Alta Hawks had no issues overpowering the Park City Miners with a 63-24 win. The Hawks’ defense held Park City to just 10 first-half points. Alta’s Aolele Liava’a led the scoring effort with 15 points, which included three 3-pointers. Also contributing was Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu with 11 points and Maya Mishmash with 10 points, including two from beyond the arc. In contrast, the Miners were led by Leah Yaeger and Sutton Hull, both scoring 6 points. The win boosts Alta’s season record to 3-1 while Park City’s standing falls to 1-3.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels (2-1) showcased a commanding performance over the American Fork Cavemen (1-3), achieving a 64-40 victory. The Sentinels capped off the third quarter with an impressive 21 points, creating a clear lead. Kya Newton led the way for the Sentinels, contributing 23 points, in which one was a 3-pointer. Jessica Maynard added 12 points to the scoreboard. For the Cavemen, Calli Condi emerged as the top scorer with 13 points, including hitting a 3-pointer. Leah Moeaki also added 8 points to Cavemen’s tally.

The Clearfield Falcons (2-0) dominated the court over the Ogden Tigers (1-1), securing a decisive 63-48 win. The Falcons soared to a significant lead in the second quarter, racking up 21 points and setting the pace for the rest of the match. Jayla Kearns led for the Falcons, contributing 10 points with two 3-pointers. She was matched by Xiyah Yarbrough, Izzy Wyaskett, and Amber Dankwa, all chipping in 7 points with Wyaskett and Dankwa each knocking a 3-pointer. On the Tigers end, Salote Tonga performed admirably, banking 22 points including a successful 3-pointer.

Juab Wasps (3-0) triumphed 43-31 against the Pine View Panthers (1-2) in an engaging encounter. The second quarter proved pivotal, as the Wasps piled up 16 points, creating a significant gap that the Panthers struggled to close. Ava Cuff of the Wasps used her wings, landing 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Lucy Richards followed up with 11 points and a shot from beyond the arc. For the Panthers, Reese Gustin stood out with 10 points, and a successful 3-pointer. Casey Morley added 7 points to the Panthers’ fightback.

The Copper Hills Grizzlies (4-0) demonstrated their domination over the Layton Lancers (0-4) with an energetic 65-35 win. The Grizzlies outclassed their opponents with a monstrous scoring spree in the first and third quarters. Ellie Taylor was a key figure for the Grizzlies, delivering a substantial 20 points, two of them 3-pointers. Skylie Barker played a supportive role, contributing 19 points alongside a 3-pointer. On the Lancers’ side, Oakley Homer led with 12 points, two of them from beyond the arc.

The Skyridge Falcons (2-0) pulled off a nail-biting 48-45 victory against the Bingham Miners (3-1), with a strong performance in the third quarter that saw them pull ahead. Ellah Oeser led the scoring for the Falcons with 19 points. She was well-supported by Shae Toole and Merceius Mili, each contributing 8 points, with Toole adding a 3-pointer to her tally. For the Miners, Brianna Badonie stood out with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by Addy Horsley with 14 points and one 3-pointer.

The Draper APA Eagles (3-2) came out on top against the Layton Christian Eagles (1-3) in a close contest, ending with a score of 33-26. Their performance in the third quarter differentiated them, where they scored 14 crucial points. Jazmin Moctezuma took the lead for the Draper APA Eagles, netting 11 points including a 3-pointer. Aaliyah Baldwin was just behind with 9 points and one 3-pointer. For the Layton Christian Eagles, Sofia Saez was the high scorer with 16 points and two 3-pointers.

The Wasatch Wasps maintained their unbeaten run (3-0), securing a decisive 57-24 victory over the Manti Templars (2-1). The strong performance in all four quarters ensured the Wasps’ win. Ashley Garner led the scoring chart for the Wasps with 12 points, followed by Filifaiesea Liava’a who added 10 points. On the other hand, Carlie Thompson and Cadee Alder tied for the highest points on the Templars’ side with 7 points each.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

