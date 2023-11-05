Jaren Hall ruled out of first NFL start with concussion

Jaren Hall’s first NFL start did not last long, after he left the game following the Minnesota Vikings’ second possession Sunday.

The former BYU quarterback, who was in the lineup after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles last week, took a big shot while trying to scramble for a touchdown on third-and-goal against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings ruled him out with a concussion shortly thereafter, and he headed to the locker room.

Hall was stopped 1 yard short of the end zone on the play where he was hurt, when Minnesota faced a third-and-goal from the 4. The Vikings kicked a short field goal to end the drive.

The 25-year-old rookie completed 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards in two drives. He also ran twice for 11 yards.

After going three-and-out on his first possession deep in Minnesota territory, Hall led the Vikings 74 yards on the field-goal scoring drive. It was highlighted by a 47-yard pass to running back Alexander Mattison.