New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL, which has created an opportunity for NFL history to be made.

Giants coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito will start for his team Sunday. When he takes the field, DeVito will become the record-breaking 10th rookie quarterback to start a game this season.

“If Giants’ QB Tommy DeVito were to start Sunday at Dallas, he would become the tenth rookie quarterback to start this season, setting a new single-season NFL record,” ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter said on X, the site formerly called Twitter, on Monday.

Among the rookie quarterbacks who are set to get a share of history alongside DeVito is Jaren Hall, who played for BYU before getting drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

Although Hall’s first NFL start was cut short by a concussion, he added his name to the list of this season’s rookie starting quarterbacks just by taking the field last weekend.

Here are the eight other rookie quarterbacks who will be part of the new NFL record:



Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers.

CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans.

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts.

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans.

Aidan O’Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Cleveland Browns.

Tyson Bagent of the Chicago Bears.

Clayton Tune of the Arizona Cardinals.

Together, these 10 quarterbacks will set the record for rookie QB starts in a non-replacement player season, according to The Associated Press’ Josh Dubow.

Dubow noted on X that the previous mark of nine starting rookie quarterbacks was set in 2019.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito speaks during a news conference after a game against the Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. John Locher, Associated Press

Giants QB depth chart

DeVito, who was signed by the Giants in April as an undrafted free agent, competed against veteran quarterback Matt Barkley for the starting quarterback spot. Daboll confirmed Wednesday that Barkley will serve as DeVito’s backup on Sunday.

DeVito played for the Giants last weekend after Jones went down with his knee injury. He came in during the second quarter but was unable to jump-start his team’s struggling offense.

DeVito went 15 for 20 for 175 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions during his three quarters of play, according to ESPN. He had four carries for 17 yards.

The Giants lost to the Raiders 30-6.

DeVito, who is from New Jersey, started his collegiate career at Syracuse. He then transferred to the University of Illinois and was that team’s starter for the 2022 season.