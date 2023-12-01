High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

Boys Basketball

Nonregion

Grantsville 52, Delta 51

The Grantsville Cowboys edged out a nail-biter against the Delta Rabbits, 52-51, upping their season record to 2-1 while the Rabbits drop to 1-2. A 21-point third quarter was much needed for Grantsville after Delta held the Cowboys to just one point in the second quarter. Bryson Roberts and Jack Hendrix led Grantsville’s efforts with 13 points apiece, with Roberts landing one from the 3-point zone, with Ethan Powell adding another 10 to the team’s tally. For the Rabbits, Cai Henderson stood out, notching 22 points with two 3-pointers, yet it was not quite enough to outpace the persistent Cowboys.

Duchesne 71, Kanab 59

The Duchesne Eagles got the best of the Kanab Cowboys with a 71-59 victory. The Eagles soared in the second quarter with 29 points. Duchesne’s Kyson Giles led the pack with 24 points, sinking three triples, with backup from Dallin Porter and Parker Crum contributing 16 and 13 points, respectively, the latter adding three 3-pointers to the Eagles’ tally. For the Cowboys, Cash Mortensen gave a robust performance, scoring 19 points, with Kale Glover followed up with 12 points, two of those from beyond the arc. Duchesne improved to 2-1 in the win while Kanab fell to 2-2.

North Summit 53, Parowan 44

The North Summit Braves bested the Parowan Rams 53-44, boosting their season record to 2-1, while the Rams remain winless at 0-4. A strong performance by Trevor Richins, who netted 18 points and snatched 7 rebounds, along with 8 assists, and 3 steals, propelled the Braves. Buck Sargent added another 13 points and 8 rebounds, further helping secure the win. The Rams did not back down easily; Hunter Bettridge had 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Daniel Bernhardi joined in with 12 points, which included three shots beyond the arc, and accumulated 6 rebounds, but it was insufficient to rope in a win for Parowan.

Ogden 53, Richfield 52

The Ogden Tigers claimed a narrow 53-52 overtime victory against the Richfield Wildcats, remaining undefeated with a 4-0 record, while the Wildcats moved to a 3-2 record for the season. Nyiol Hauet stepped up for the Tigers with 14 points, sinking two from beyond the arc. Stockton Marriott and Teegan Porter contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, with Porter also landing two 3-pointers. For the Wildcats, Gage Yardley led the charge with 14 points and Hudson Spell followed with 10. Ogden outscored Richfield 5-4 in overtime to secure the win.

Cottonwood 57, Syracuse 54

The Cottonwood Colts clinched a 57-54 win over the Syracuse Titans to carry their streak forward to a 3-0 record, while the Titans fell to 1-1. John Rosevear spearheaded the Colts’ attack with 16 points. Luke Park and Peter Oguama chipped in with 13 and 12 points, respectively, each contributing two 3-pointers to the Colts’ total. For the Titans, Brad Trejo and Skyler Orton shared the scoring lead with 13 points apiece, with Trejo adding three triples to his tally. Meanwhile, Joshua Godfrey rounded off their top performers with 11 points.

Manti 73, Morgan 57

The Manti Templars earned a convincing 73-57 win over the Morgan Trojans. Reggie Frischknecht led the Templars’ offense with 21 points. Carter Mason and Jessen Barton each chipped in with 11 points, while Hunter Stevens added another 10 to the scoreboard. The Trojans’ Kolton Asay put up a fight with a team-high 18 points, which included three from long range, supported by Bracken Saunders’ contribution of 18 points, also including three triples. Manti piled on 43 second-half points to secure the win. Manti moves to 2-0 on the season while Morgan falls to 0-4.

Union 59, Gunnison Valley 47

The Union Cougars secured their first win of the season by defeating the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs 59-47, improving their season record to 1-3 while the Bulldogs moved to 2-2. The Cougars’ Brady Bell had 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Wayke Olsen added 16 points with two triples, and Brooks Burgess had 10 points. Tyson Tucker tallied 15 points for the Bulldogs. Tyce Hill and Jet Hill followed with 9 points each, with Tyce and Jet draining three and two 3-pointers, respectively. Union outscored Gunnison Valley 38-31 in the second half to put the game away.

South Sevier 74, Grand 68

The South Sevier Rams had a second half offensive explosion to beat the Grand Red Devils 74-68. This win furthered the Rams’ record to 3-2, while the Red Devils fell to 2-2. Grand held a slim 33-30 halftime lead, but South Seivier went off for 44 second-half points to secure the win. The Rams’ Jaggar Redd led the scoring with 29 points, sinking five 3-pointers, grabbing 5 rebounds, assisting twice, and notching a block. Stockton Roberts contributed with 15 points, including three triples, and Brace Brindley contributed 10 points to the winning score. Despite a stand-out performance by Lane Berry with 27 points and two 3-pointers complemented by 8 rebounds, and 16 points from Jason McKinney.

Beaver 52, Waterford 43

The Beaver Beavers claimed a 52-43 victory over the Waterford Ravens. In a joint effort, Deegan Blackner and Baylor Blackburn, each with 15 points and one 3-pointer apiece, led the Beavers to the win. For the Ravens, Carter Nielsen turned out a stellar performance with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Julian Cheffings supported with 10 points. This win advanced the Beavers to a 2-1 record this season, while the Ravens are still aiming for their first win after three losses.

Emery 61, Panguitch 53

The Emery Spartans earned a 61-53 win over the Panguitch Bobcats. Emery’s Creek Sharp and Luke Justice jointly led the scoring with 16 points each, with Justice sinking two 3-pointers. Zack Tuttle also added 10 points. Cache Eyre stood out for the Bobcats, scoring 16 points, four of which came from 3-point range. Justin Osburn also had 12 points, including one triple. This victory pushed Emery’s record to 2-1, while Panguitch moved to a 3-1 record this season.

Piute 61, Tintic 55

The Piute Thunderbirds claimed a slim 61-55 win over the Tintic Miners. Jaxon Westwood led in scoring for the Thunderbirds, knocking down 26 points, which included four 3-pointers. Will Myers provided substantial support with 13 points, landing two triples. For the Miners, Hagen Barton top-scored with 16 points, sinking two from beyond the arc. Cole Ward also contributed significantly with 13 points, including two 3-pointers. With the win, Piute improved their record to 2-1, while the Miners fell to 3-2.

American Fork 67, Corner Canyon 65

The American Fork Cavemen narrowly edged out the Corner Canyon Chargers in a 67-65 win. The Cavemen now stand at 2-2, while the Chargers fall to 1-2. Jared Shepherd was the standout player for the Cavemen, scoring 27 points, including one from downtown. Xander Hale also had a 12-point contribution. On the Chargers’ side, Isaac Neibuar led with 19 points, two of them being 3-pointers, and Derelle Desire added 13 points. American Fork held a 35-24 point lead at halftime. Corner Canyon rallied for 43 second-half points but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Desert Hills 54, Park City 47

The Desert Hills Thunder claimed a 54-47 victory over the Park City Miners. Eli Allred led the scoring for the Thunder with 17 points, including four successful 3-pointers. Ben Chase also contributed with 15 points, landing one 3-pointer. For the Miners, Cedric Donovan stood out, scoring 15 points including two triples. Duke Gordon also had a notable performance, chipping in 11 points, including one 3-pointer. This win pushes Desert Hills to a 2-0 season record while Park City falls to 1-4.

Bingham 88, Pleasant Grove 62

In a thrilling matchup, the Bingham Miners had a dominant showing against the Pleasant Grove Vikings, concluding the game with a substantial margin of 26. Bolstered by strong second and third quarters where they scored 19 and 31 points respectively, the Miners improved their season record to 2-1. For the victorious Miners, Rykan Meadows rose to the occasion with 23 points, followed by Luke West contributing 20 points to the overall score. Tyson Shewell also contributed significantly with 14 points, six coming from outside the arc. Makai Peterson of the Vikings led his side with 12 points, including one 3-pointer. Ryan Hadley and Clay Hansen also put forth commendable efforts, scoring 8 and 7 points respectively. Even though this match resulted in the Vikings’ first loss, they are likely to rebound and improve their 2-1 record as the season progresses.

Murray 71, Taylorsville 35

Murray asserted its dominance over Taylorsville in a one-sided contest ending 71-35, maintaining their unbeaten 3-0 record, while the Warriors are still hunting for their first win, now 0-2. The Spartans showcased a powerful performance throughout each quarter, but their third quarter, scoring 22, gave them a noticeable edge. Isaiah Beh and Treyce Wilson powered the Spartans’ victory with 17 and 16 points respectively. Deacon Poole, Carson Vollmer, and Quinton Christman additionally scored from beyond the arc, bolstering their team’s position. For the Warriors, Kobe Allen responded with a respectable 14 points, including a 3-pointer, but the Spartans’ offensive surge proved too much for the Warriors to handle.

Salem Hills 79, Payson 64

In a successful turnaround on their season, the Salem Hills Skyhawks claimed their first win against the Payson Lions, concluding the game at 79-64. The Skyhawks demonstrated impressive offensive attack in the second and fourth quarters, where they scored 30 points each. This victory improves their record to 1-2. Salem Hills’ Chase DeGraffenried put up an exceptional performance, leading the game’s scoring with a spectacular 39 points, including three successful shots from beyond the arc. Kolby Dyches, who scored 19 points including six 3-pointers, also stood out on the Skyhawks’ side. For the Lions, Kamika Wesley proved to be the most significant contributor despite the loss, giving a promising performance with 28 points and three 3-pointers. Cooper Swasey also added 10 points to the Lions’ total.

Juab 64, San Juan 55

In a tightly contested game at the Sevier Valley Center, the Juab Wasps prevailed over the San Juan Broncos with a final score of 64-55. With strong offensive play in the first half, significant enough to build a comfortable lead, the Wasps secured their third consecutive win to maintain an unbeaten run, while the Broncos’ record stands at 1-2. Austin Park was the standout player for the Wasps, ending the game with a remarkable 28 points, including four 3-pointers. Austin Hopoate also contributed significantly with 13 points, followed by Landon Hooper, who added 12 points to the Wasps’ tally. For the Broncos, Anthony Done led the team in scoring with 17 points, along with Jake Ivins who followed closely with 14 points and one 3-pointer. Despite their efforts, the Broncos fell short against the Wasps.

Highland 36, Davis 30

The Highland Rams pulled off a win against the Davis Darts, securing a final score of 36-30. With this outcome, Rams’ record improves to 3-1, while the Darts’ stand at an even 2-2. Isaiah Drisdom of Highland led the scoreboard with 12 points, his two 3-pointers and five rebounds proving instrumental for the Rams’ triumph. Contributing fundamentally to their defense, George McConkie and Sefa Brown each secured an impressive eight points and nine rebounds. The Darts’ Bode Sparrow, with seven points and one of Davis’s 3-pointers, proved to be a solid performer, as did Caleb Taylor with six points, five rebounds, and a couple of steals.

Tabiona 64, Monticello 32

A strong start from the Tabiona Tigers propelled them to a double-up victory over the Monticello Buckaroos with a comprehensive win, 64-32. The Tigers came out firing, scoring 19 and 24 points in the first two quarters, which set the tone for the rest of the game. The result leaves the Tigers with an impressive 3-0 record, while the Buckaroos still aim for their first win, standing at 0-2. Tabiona had multiple scorers in double figures with Gavin Rhoades leading the charge with 14 points. Chance Lazenby and Lex Giles each chimed in with 13 points, contributing significantly to the scoreline. Logan Rhoades wasn’t far behind, boosting the Tiger’s performance with an additional 12 points. Despite the loss, Cache Young and Jackson Keyes provided noteworthy performance for the Buckaroos, each contributing 8 points—including two 3-pointers each. Traken Lee and Mason Atwood also added five points each, but their efforts could not deny the Tigers’ dominance.

Herriman 61, Provo 43

The Herriman Mustangs triumphed over the Provo Bulldogs, securing a 61-43 win. Malcolm Johnson led the Mustangs with 14 points, while Cale Barclay followed closely with 12 points. Ike Palmer and Carlo Mulford each contributed 10 points, each landing a 3-pointer. For the Bulldogs, the player simply known as Carter delivered the most points on the team with 16, while Castagnetto followed behind with 14 points, one being a 3-pointer. While Provo outscored Herriman 35-33 in the second half, Herriman previously held Provo to zero first-quarter points which proved too much to overcome for Provo. The Mustangs now boast 3-1 record, while the Bulldogs hold a 2-2 season record.

Bountiful 67, Skyridge 60

In a tight contest, the Bountiful Redhawks secured a hard-fought victory over Skyridge Falcons, with a final score of 67-60. The away win extends the Redhawks’ undefeated run to 5-0, while the Falcons now have a 1-2 record. Charlie Smith was pivotal in the Redhawks’ success, leading the scoring with 18 points, including 4 from the 3-point line. Faletau Satuala closely followed with 16 points, and Bryson Heath added to the tally with 15 points, two of which were 3-pointers. For the Falcons, Dane Housley was the top scorer with 23 points, with 2 3-pointers. Jordan Kohler also had a significant impact, contributing 20 points to the Falcons’ score, including two from distance.

Viewmont 79, Summit Academy 68

In an engaging showdown, the Viewmont Vikings secured their first win of the season against the Summit Academy Bears with a final scoreline of 79-68. The Vikings managed to build momentum in the second half, highlighted by 25 points in the third quarter. With this victory, their record improves to 1-2 while the Bears stand at 2-5. Max Draper of the Vikings led the game’s scoring with 23 points, while teammate Cache Tuia added 18 points, including four makes from the 3-point line. Max Larsen and Drez Jensen tallied a similar score, each contributing 9 points to the home team’s win. Colbyn Draper delivered a strong performance for the Bears with 17 points, closely followed by Lance Green who scored 16 points. Despite the loss, Jackson Peery and Walker Atwood also chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Alta 74, Springville 50

In a high-octane matchup, the Alta Hawks cruised past the Springville Red Devils, securing a 74-50 victory. With a dynamic offense leading to scores of 26, 18, and 21 in the first three quarters, the Hawks were able to maintain dominance in their game, improving their record to an unbeaten 3-0. Jaxon Johnson shone particularly bright for the Hawks, earning 18 points, including three successful shots from beyond the arc. Teammates Dash Reiser, with 16 points and two from 3-point range, and Ace Reiser, with 14 points, also stood out in the performance, paving the way for the Hawks’ win. Despite the loss, Andrew Miller lead the way for the Red Devils, amassing 17 points for his side, aided by a 3-pointer. Ethan Chapman also contributed with 12 points, securing two shots from the 3-point range.

Skyline 43, Copper Hills 40

In a tightly contested game, Skyline narrowly beat Copper Hills with a final score of 43-40. The Grizzlies rallied back in the third quarter after a meager second quarter performance but couldn’t bridge the gap. This leaves Skyline Eagles with a record of 4-0, while Copper Hills Grizzlies are yet to secure their first win at 0-3. Despite the loss, Grizzlies’ Tyler McVey stood out with 18 points and was a significant presence on the glass, totaling 12 rebounds for the game. For the Eagles, Landon Shaw topped the scoring chart with 13 points, contributing largely to Skyline’s victory.

Mountain Crest 70, Mountain Home, Idaho 22

The Mountain Crest Mustangs trounced the visiting team from Mountain Home, Idaho, delivering a resounding 70-22 win. The Mustangs, now sitting at a 4-1 record, dominated from outset, establishing an unyielding lead with 20 points in the first quarter. Mountain Home fell to 0-2 for the season. For the Mustangs, Kaden Hess, led the way with 17 points. Parker Andrus added 9 points, hitting one 3-pointer, and both Joseph Hunsaker and Joshua Arnell chipped in 7 points each, with each landing a shot from beyond the arc.

Weber 79, Judge Memorial 77

In a high-scoring game, the Weber Warriors managed to outlast the Judge Memorial Bulldogs with a close final score of 79-77. This narrow win extends the Warriors’ undefeated streak to 4-0. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ record moves to a balanced 2-3. The Warriors’ victory was led by a strong performance from Hunter Schenck who scored an impressive 25 points, including a 3-pointer. Malachi Spencer also had a substantial impact on the scoreline with 21 points, with one 3-pointer among them. For the Bulldogs, JJ Apathjang stood out as the top scorer, netting 21 points, which included three 3-pointers. Longar Alor and Aaydan Saucedo also made substantial contributions with 15 and 14 points respectively, each hitting several shots from beyond the arc.

Hunter 60, Providence Hall 36

The Hunter Wolverines bagged their first win of the season, dominating the Providence Hall Patriots with a convincing score of 60-36. With this victory, the Wolverines’ season record now stands at a positive 1-2. The Patriots, on the other hand, fall to 1-3. Dominick Phannolath and Zaquel Cossa led a strong offensive performance for the Wolverines. Phannolath lead the scoresheet with 21 points, including two 3-pointers, while Cossa added 18 points of his own, hitting four 3-pointers. For the Patriots, scoring was led by Evan Fraser with 11 points, including one 3-pointer. His efforts were complemented by Dallin Wells who contributed 8 points, including a 3-pointer to the tally. Both Gavin Pace and Tui Fonua also made a significant impact, adding 5 points each to the Patriots’ score, including a 3-pointer apiece.

South Summit 78, Carbon 55

The South Summit Wildcats maintained their unbeaten record, dispatching the Carbon Dinos 78-55 at their home court. The Wildcats, who extend their spotless record to 4-0, showed dominance from the first quarter onwards, outpacing the Dinos, who now stand at 1-1. As a prolific contributor for the Wildcats, Logan Woolstenhulme, racked up an impressive 31 points, with Gage Mckee adding 16 points and Bracken Lassche scoring 13 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Kahner Raby led Carbon’s effort with 16 points. Zeke Willson followed with 10 points, including one shot from distance, while Rydge Butler contributed 6 points, two of them 3-pointers.

Dixie 71, Mountain View 54

In the face-off between the Dixie Flyers and Mountain View Bruins, it was the Flyers who soared to victory with a final score of 71-54. This home win boosts the Flyers’ record to an undefeated 3-0, while the Bruins fall to 1-4. Leading the assault for the Flyers was Breckon Robinson, who netted an impressive 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Logan Weidauer and Jordan Roberts were also pivotal in the victory, contributing 15 points each. Roberts added a 3-pointer to his scoreline. The Bruins’ performance was powered by Bryce Mella, who scored 24 points. Conner Fairbanks also contributed significantly with 11 points, including a 3-pointer.

Brighton 55, Mountain Ridge 53

Brighton narrowly outpaced Mountain Ridge in a thrilling game that concluded with a final score of 55-53. The Bengals’ third-quarter rally, in which they scored 18 points, brought them back into the game and proved decisive in maintaining their undefeated 3-0 record, while the Sentinels slipped to a 1-2 standing. Nash Matheson propelled the Bengals’ victory with a stellar performance, contributing a game-high 26 points and scoring two 3-pointers. Bradley Easton added 12 points to Brighton’s tally, all of which came from beyond the arc. Mountain Ridge Sentinels’ Jackson Briggs, however, challenged the Bengals fiercely, scoring 18 points aided by four successful 3-point field goals. He was closely followed by Will Lindsay, who delivered 15 points, displaying a valiant effort despite the Sentinels’ loss.

Clearfield 47, Jordan 41

The Clearfield Falcons held off a spirited challenge from the Jordan Beetdiggers to clinch a victory with a final score of 47-41. The Falcons’ late-game surge, particularly in the fourth quarter where they scored 14 points, cemented their second consecutive win to begin the season. The Beetdiggers, on the other hand, are yet to register a win at 0-3. Leading the Falcons’ win were Peyton Kotter with 11 points and Spencer Jones contributing 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Trace Hansen and Mikey Creel also added to the mix, each contributing six points. Despite defeat, Matt Magness led for the Beetdiggers with 13 points, aided by three shots from beyond the arc. Ayden Doyle put in a solid effort with nine points, but the team couldn’t overturn the Falcons’ lead.

Juan Diego 59, Westlake 54

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagle scraped a victory over Westlake Thunder with a final score of 59-54 after an intense game that went into overtime. The Soaring Eagle’s win puts their record at 2-1, while the struggling Thunder drop to 0-3. Luke Meyer led the playing for the Soaring Eagle, with 16 points, followed by Stockton Young who contributed an additional 15 points, which included a 3-pointer. Rahiti Tinirauarii also played a notable role with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Kyler Hadfield was the standout player for the Thunder, top-scoring with 17 points. Jace Adams followed closely with 15 points, which included two shots from beyond the arc. Satchiel Hepworth and Beckham Featherstone also gave key contributions with 7 and 6 points respectively.

Manila 66, Rangely, Colo. 36

The Manila Mustangs defeated the Rangely, Colo., Panthers 66-36 at their home court. The Mustangs dominated the game from the outset, maintaining a consistent lead throughout all quarters. Wyatt Muir and Teague Goodman led the scoring for the Mustangs, each contributing 12 points, with Muir adding a 3-pointer to his tally. Riley Browning and Sim Brady followed closely, both contributing 11 points, with Brady sinking two 3-pointers. Brackin Lail also added 8 points including one 3-pointer to the Mustangs’ impressive scoreline.

Maeser Prep 58, Freedom Prep Academy 38

The Maeser Prep Lions achieved a commanding home victory against the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles with a final score of 58-38. With this win, the Lions improved their season record to 3-3, while the Eagles, unfortunately, fell to 0-4. The Lions were led to victory by Kale Garner, who accumulated an impressive 19 points. Ethan Cheung followed closely, contributing 15 points to the total. Jaden Garner also added 7 points, including a 3-pointer, to the Lions’ tally. On the Eagles’ side, Ezra C. was the high-scorer, putting up 18 points, including two 3-pointers. The only other significant contribution came from Brigham H, who chipped in 7 points.

Olympus 93, Box Elder 50

The Olympus Titans achieved an emphatic victory against the Box Elder Bees, with a final score of 93-50. This away win boosts the Titans’ record to 2-1, while the Bees are still searching for their first win with an unfortunate 0-4 record. The Titans showed an impressive offensive performance, led by Jordan Barnes, who scored a staggering 28 points, including six from beyond the arc. Dutch DowDell and Reef Smylie also made considerable contributions with 20 and 14 points respectively. Additionally, Gavin Lowe and Will Blanck each added 12 points to the board. Max Isaacson put in a solid effort for the Bees, scoring 15 points, which included two 3-pointers. Trevor Wilkinson and Elijah Kersey also fought hard, both contributing 10 points to their team’s total.

Layton 65, Northridge 63

In an incredibly close match, the Layton Lancers managed to squeeze out a win against the rival Northridge Knights with a final score of 65-63. This away game triumph extends the Lancers’ unbeaten record to 5-0. The Knights’ struggle continues though, as their record worsens to 0-5. Mekhi Martin spearheaded the successful attack for the Lancers, scoring an impressive 19 points which included two successful shots from beyond the arc. KJ Miller added a further 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Sam Romer and Josh Checketts also played crucial roles, contributing 11 points each. For the Knights, Peyton Perkins was the top scorer, netting 18 points, including two from the 3-point line. Bentley Whitear also made a noticeable contribution with 17 points, five of which were 3-pointers.

Logan 55, Woods Cross 53

The Logan Grizzlies edged out the Woods Cross Wildcats in a closely contested matchup with a final score of 55-53. Played at home, this win improves the Grizzlies’ unbeaten record to 4-0 for the season. Conversely, the Wildcats’ search for their first win continues as they slumped to 0-3. Jordan Child was the standout player for the Grizzlies, scoring a remarkable 24 points. Kort Larsen also had a notable game with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, while Jalen Argyle contributed 7 points, sinking one 3-pointer. For the Wildcats, Bryson Watson led the scoring with 21 points, which included four successful shots from behind the arc. Hunter Jackson also contributed significantly with 11 points, hitting one 3-pointer.

Green Canyon 52, Twin Falls, Idaho 40

The Green Canyon Wolves secured a comfortable home win against the Twin Falls, Idaho Bruins with a final score of 52-40. This victory extends the Wolves’ unbeaten record to 4-0. Meanwhile, the Bruins still seek their first victory, as their record sinks to 0-3. For the Wolves, Jared Anderson spearheaded the offensive charge, racking up 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Jackson Penigar and Jaxon Drysdale also contributed significantly with 8 points each, with Drysdale sinking two 3-point shots. The detailed player stats for the Bruins were not shared in your query. Hence, the exact contributions of the Bruins’ players are not available.

Ridgeline 79, Hurricane 52

The Ridgeline Riverhawks took a decisive win against the Hurricane Tigers at their home court, with the final score reading 79-52. The Riverhawks, now with a 1-1 record, took an early lead with a commanding first-quarter performance, outscoring the Tigers, whose record drops to 2-2. Carson Cox led the charge for the Riverhawks, scoring 25 points including three successful attempts from beyond the arc. Diego Vazquez added 10 points, hitting one 3-pointer, while Preston Brenchley and Cam Blotter came up with 9 and 8 points respectively. Quinn Gubler was most productive for the Tigers, managing 13 points that included a 3-pointer. His efforts were supplemented by Cayleb Jackman who scored 9 points, making his mark with a 3-pointer.

Bear River 66, APA West Valley 62

In an exhilarating battle at Bear River High School, the Bear River Bears achieved a narrow 66-62 victory against the APA West Valley Eagles. With this win, the Bears’ season record improved to 2-1, while the Eagles, witnessing their first defeat, now stand at 4-1. The Bears’ scoring was led by Bridger Barfuss, who scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, backed by a strong double-double performance with 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Kaser Thurgood and Gehrig Marble added 10 points each, with Thurgood sinking two 3-pointers. APA West Valley had impressive performances from Komy Ocwor and Sharmaarkay Mbwera. Ocwor emerged as the top scorer with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Mbwera added 20 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Peter Hakim also contributed significantly with 13 points, including three from beyond the arc.

Enterprise 56, North Sevier 45

In a clash of the Wolves at Sevier Valley Center, it was the Enterprise Wolves who came out victorious against the North Sevier Wolves with a final score of 56-45. With this victory, the Enterprise Wolves climb to a 2-0 season record, while North Sevier moves to an even 1-1. Enterprise Wolves’ Brady Crouch led the game scoring 15 points, which included a 3-pointer, and also contributed with 1 rebound, 5 assists, and a steal. Colten Seegmiller and Treysen Randall also had significant contributions of 9 and 8 points respectively, with Randall scoring two 3-pointers. For the North Sevier Wolves, Kade Johnson led with 11 points, two of which were 3-pointers, and added 6 rebounds and a steal to his record. Brody Bulloch followed close behind scoring 9 points, while Efrain Bernardino and Greyson Bennett each chipped in 8 points.

