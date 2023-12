High school football: Deseret News 2023 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Steele Barben, Crimson Cliffs, QB, Sr.

3,536 passing yards, 46 TDs, only six INTs for state champs.

4A First Team

QB: Nate Dahle, Ridgeline, So. — 3,175 yards, 31 TDs, 60% comp.

TB: Brevin Egbert, Sky View, Sr. — 1,918 yards, 28 TDs.

TB: Tytan Mason, Desert Hills, Jr. — 245 carries, 2,002 yards, 25 TDs.

WR: Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 74 rec., 1,315 yards, 20 TDs.

WR: Luke Livingston, Timpanogos, Sr. — 1,791 total offense, 16 total TDs.

WR: Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, So. — 93 rec., 1,320 yards, 13 TDs.

WR: Cooper Swasey, Payson, Sr. — 74 rec., 1,128 yards, 13 TDs.

OT: Jacob Zarate, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — Three-year starter, played all OL positions.

OT: Aaron Dunn, Spanish Fork, Jr. — Dominant, 6-8, 285-pound lineman.

OG: Brooks Jensen, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — Three-year, two-way starter.

OG: Tovia Tunei, Hurricane, Sr. — Three-year starter, pulling guard.

C: Stewart Taufa, Desert Hills, Jr. — Blocked for 2,000-yard rusher.

DE: Ben Beatty, Park City, Sr. — 62 tackles, 26 TFL, 14 sacks, two FF.

DE: Alex Cloward, Salem Hills, Sr. — 70 tackles, 13 sacks, four block FG, two block punts.

DT: Parker Andrus, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 96 tackles, 25 TFL, 10 sacks, 22 hurries.

DT: Falanisi Vaka, Stansbury, Sr. — 68 tackles, three TFL.

MLB: McKay Wright, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. — 144 tackles, 20.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, four INTs.

MLB: Will Wheatley, Green Canyon, Sr. — 116 tackles, 10 sacks, three FF, two INTs.

OLB: Collin Gibson, Green Canyon, Sr. — 103 tackles, two sacks, two INTs.

OLB: Hutch Fale, Provo, Jr. — 104 tackles, two-year starter.

CB: Dewey Egan, Green Canyon, Sr. — 47 tackles, eight INTs.

CB: Saia Hifo, Provo, Jr. — Great cover in man and zone schemes.

S: Carter Stembridge, Green Canyon, Sr. — 113 tackles, five sacks, four INTs.

S: Jace Sweeten, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 74 tackles, two TFL, seven INTs.

K: David Dellenbach, Park City, Sr. — 50 PATs, long of 58 FG.

P: Dillon Curtis, Murray, Jr. — 51 punts, 38.1 average, 10 inside 20, long of 75.

ATH: Tredyn Elliott, Cedar City, Sr. — 1,837 all-purpose yards.

4A Second Team

QB: Owen Olsen, Bear River, Sr.

TB: McCord Christiansen, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

FB: Easton Bretzing, Timpanogos, Sr.

WR: Jace Roberts, Bear River, Sr.

WR: Derell Nichols, Jordan, Sr.

WR: Bryton Williams, Sky View, Sr.

TE: Brock Harris, Pine View, So.

OT: Levi Painter, Ridgeline, Sr.

OT: Camden Smith, Pine View, Sr.

OG: Zayden Cook, Payson, Sr.

OG: Easton Hammond, Ridgeline, So.

C: Tag Gubler, Snow Canyon, Sr.

DE: Ocean Taufa, Desert Hills, So.

DE: Krew Jones, Ridgeline, Fr.

DT: Caysen Dana, Ridgeline, Sr.

DT: Andy Watanabe, Park City, Sr.

MLB: Ryder Holt, Snow Canyon, Jr.

MLB: Luke Daynes, Stansbury, Sr.

OLB: Tegun Whitehead, Snow Canyon, Sr.

OLB: Koden Lunt, Cedar, Sr.

CB: JT Jeter, Cedar, Sr.

CB: Aaron Davis, Tooele, Sr.

S: Junior Coughlin, Dixie, Jr.

S: Trace Dustin, Ridgeline, Sr.

K: Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

P: Josh Cook, Spanish Fork, Sr.

ATH: Ran Sawyer, Dixie, Jr.

4A Honorable Mention

QB: Tank Kelly, Snow Canyon, Sr.

QB: Carson Thatcher, Sky View, Sr.

FB: Tagai Lesa, Provo, Sr.

TB: Kaden Vest, Spanish Fork, Jr.

WR: Will DeKorver, Mountain Crest, Sr.

WR: Dylan Wall, Payson, Sr.

WR: Quincy Jones, Pine View, Sr.

TE: Garrett Zahmel, Sky View, Sr.

OT: Connor Dean, Sky View, Sr.

OT: Hans Otte, Salem Hills, Sr.

OG: Nixon Weston, Bear River, Sr.

OG: Rocco Daly, Park City, Sr.

C: Sam Kinikini, Salem Hills, Sr.

DE: Aiden Wilson, Bear River, Sr.

DE: Porter Kennington, Mountain Crest, Sr.

DT: Bridger Fleming, Desert Hills, Sr.

DT: Seth Shumway, Pine View, Sr.

MLB: Blake Tabaracci, Park City, Sr.

MLB: Landon Shumway, Mountain View, Jr.

MLB: Vandin Fusselman, Salem Hills, Sr.

OLB: Cooper Clark, Ridgeline, So.

OLB: Rowen Williams, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

OLB: Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, Jr.

CB: Mason Christensen, Park City, Sr.

CB: Josiah Gonzales, Hillcrest, Sr.

S: Carson Navarro, Park City, Sr.

S: Tanner Ferrin, Green Canyon, Sr.

PK: Benji Vargas, Spanish Fork, Sr.

ATH: Brock Jacobson, Spanish Fork, Jr.

ATH: Talon Marble, Bear River, Sr.