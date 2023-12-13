Facebook Twitter
BYU receives commitment from 3-star defensive lineman

Luke Toomalatai is the 16th commit in the Cougars’ 2024 class

A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The junior college route is where BYU added its latest commit. 

Luke Toomalatai announced on social media Wednesday night that he is committed to the Cougars program.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Toomalatai is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 73 JUCO recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

Toomalatai, who played the past two seasons at Long Beach City College, also held scholarship offers from Houston, Utah State and UNLV, among others, per his social media.

In nine games last season, Toomalatai had 31 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble for Long Beach Community College.

Toomalatai is the 16th commit in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. 

The early signing period begins Dec. 20.

