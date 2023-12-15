High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 17

The Maeser Prep Lions (1-8) edged out a 43-40 victory over the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-5) to earn their first win of the season. Autumn Dossey led the scoring for the Maeser Prep Lions with 13 points, followed closely by Eleanor Hamberger with 10. For the Winged Lions, Zakrie Smith made a significant contribution with 18 points, while Quinn Orgain added another 10. Despite a torrent of fourth-quarter scoring by the Winged Lions, the Maeser Prep managed to hold on to its lead and secure the win.

Nonregion

The Mustangs of Manila (8-2) scored a substantial victory over Farson-Eden with a final score of 65-38. The Mustangs built on their lead progressively through the game, sealing the win with a strong fourth quarter in which they scored 22 points. For Manila, the game’s leading scorer was Sadie Davis with 16 points, including one 3-pointer. Kamryn Slaugh kept the scoreboard ticking by adding 14 points, while Abby Schofield contributed 12 points which included a 3-pointer.

Piute (6-4) convincingly defeated Grand (3-2) with a final score of 59-28, capitalizing on a strong second half where they piled on a combined 38 points. For Piute, Kenadi King led the scoring with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Kaycee Gleave contributed 10 points, and Amy Morgan added nine points, with one coming from a 3-pointer. On the other side, Cadence Kasprick was the top scorer for Grand, recording 13 points with two of them made from beyond the arc. Tatum Packard and Rhiannon Hren added five and four points, respectively.

In a narrow win, Beaver (7-1) defeated Juab (6-2), 46-44. The Beavers solidified their lead primarily in the opening quarter, outscoring the Wasps by six. Beaver’s top performer, Danzee Bradshaw, notched 16 points, including one 3-pointer, while teammate Talia Alisa added another 15 points to the tally. Brittni Crum contributed with a crucial 3-pointer and five points overall for Beaver. For Juab, Ava Cuff scored 15 points, leading the Wasps in scoring. Lucy Richards provided offensive support, contributing 12 points, two of which came from 3-pointers.

Escalante (2-3) overpowered Utah Military Camp Williams (0-3) with a final score of 45-29. The Moquis outpaced the Marauders by six points in the first quarter. Mazee Dunton led the scoring for Escalante, dropping 20 points. Taylie Carlisle and Sonata Griffin each contributed a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine and eight points respectively. In the losing effort, Leigh Olsen emerged as the top performer for the Marauders, scoring 17 points, while Anakah Jensen added 12 points, including one 3-pointer.

Box Elder (4-2) secured a narrow victory over Henderson, Pa., pulling through with a one-point edge in a 50-49 showdown.

Carbon (6-2) dominated Millard (2-7), triumphing with a 30-point lead in a 64-34 game. Carbon’s third quarter was a turning point, notching 26 points to widen the gap significantly. Amiah Timothy stole the show for the Dinos, registering 31 points, including two 3-pointers. Jacie Jensen also contributed impressively, scoring 13 points, involving one 3-pointer. For the Eagles, Olivia Bassett responded with 15 points of her own, with one made from beyond the arc. Eliza Larsen and Savannah Coray each added 6 points for Millard.

Delta (5-5) powered past Parowan (1-7) by a score of 52-28. The Rabbits hopped out to an early lead, scoring a resounding 22 points in the first quarter that left the Rams trailing behind. Ebony Dodoo for Delta was in splendid form, scoring 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Caitlin Allred also shone with 13 points, two of which came from beyond the arc, while Joslyn Christiansen added 11 points, including one 3-pointer. For Parowan, Bella Robinson stood out, scoring 19 points along with a solitary 3-pointer.

In a closely contested matchup, Duchesne (7-2) eclipsed Enterprise (4-6) with a 50-46 victory. Duchesne exhibited a strong third quarter, scoring a significant 28 points. The Eagles were led by Kira Grant and Chezney Farnsworth, each managing to chalk up 14 points, with Farnsworth contributing one 3-pointer. Taesha Moat also added six points, including one 3-pointer to the total score. For Enterprise, Bentlee Rogers and Aycie Jones led the offensive charge, each scoring 11 points - with Jones making three of them from 3-point territory. Jaycee Barlow also added eight points for the Wolves.

Rockwell (4-2) seized a comfortable victory over Escalante (3-3), with a final score of 46-32. The Marshals maintained a consistently strong performance throughout the match, giving them the edge. Nahia Maruri was a primary driver for Rockwell’s win, netting 15 points and knocking down three beyond the arc. Both Kiaya Bond and Natalie Blackburn contributed heavily with another ten points each, while Cassidy Jessop added five points, including a 3-pointer. For Escalante, Mazee Dunton led with 12 points followed by McCall Dunton with 7 points. Taylie Carlisle chipped in six points, including a 3-pointer.

In the Sugar-Salem Shootout, the North Fremont, Idaho Huskies emerged vicoriously against the Ogden Tigers (3-6), scoring 48-22. T Sessions and J Richardson were the top scorers for the Huskies, both scoring 10 points. Ruth Larsen led the Tigers with 7 points, but it was not enough to overturn the Huskies’ solid performance, especially in the first half of the match. This victory marked the Huskies’ first of the season, while the Tigers recorded their sixth loss.

The Kanab Cowboys (9-1) topped the North Summit Braves (8-1) with a final score of 53-45. The Cowboys’ Savannah Bateman and Anna Cutler recorded 14 and 12 points respectively, each landing four 3-pointers. Despite Chezlie Langston’s impressive 20 points for the Braves, it was the strong performance in the second and third quarters by the Cowboys that solidified their victory.

The Piute Thunderbirds (6-4) seized a victory over the Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders (0-3), 53-28. Kenadi King led the Thunderbirds with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, while Anakah Jensen recorded 14 points for the Marauders. A crucial lead was established in the second quarter where Piute outscored UMC by nine points contributing significantly to their win.

In this girls basketball match, the Layton Lancers (3-5) achieved a hard-fought victory over the Roy Royals (2-4), ending the game with a score of 57-40. A standout performance from Oakley Homer, who scored 24 points including four 3-pointers, played a significant role in the Lancers’ success. On the Royals’ side, Nicole Williams led the scoring with 14 points. The Lancers managed to pull ahead after the first quarter and kept the lead for the rest of the game, largely due to substantial scoring in the third and fourth quarters.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels (7-2) scored a win over the Olympus Titans (4-4) with a definitive 61-39. Kaylee Montgomery scored 16 points, with four 3-pointers for the Sentinels while Kya Newton added another 15. Despite a strong individual performance from the Titans’ Keily Trabanino, who tallied 17 points and 6 rebounds, this couldn’t prevent the Sentinels from establishing a sizable lead in the first half.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings (7-2) secured a tight win over the Cyprus Pirates (3-4), with a score of 61-57. Tabi Clark led the Vikings with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, while the Pirates’ Amelia Echternkamp scored a game-high 23 points. A decisive third quarter by the Vikings, where they outscored the Pirates by 13 points, proved crucial in their victory.

In a closely contested encounter, the North Sevier Wolves (3-6) edged out the Union Cougars (1-9) 52-49. Alyssa Rosquist and Megan Mecham led the Wolves, scoring 22 and 14 points respectively, including a combined three 3-pointers. Lydia Hoschouer’s 21-points effort for Union, however, was not enough to avert the loss. The Wolves’ assertive fifteen points in the final quarter was instrumental in sealing the win.

The Green Canyon Wolves (6-2) defeated the Pine View Panthers (2-7) in a comfortable victory, 49-32. Marissa Best and Janalynn Blotter were the top scorers for the Wolves, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively. Despite a commendable performance from Reese Gustin of the Panthers who tallied 16 points, two of which were 3-pointers, the Panthers couldn’t keep pace with the Wolves’ consistent scoring across all quarters.

The Wendover Wildcats (6-0) maintained their perfect record by winning against St. Joseph Jayhawks (0-5), 45-24. Millie Hicks led the undefeated Wildcats with 16 points. Despite Lizzie Randal’s strong effort, scoring 10 points for the Jayhawks, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Wildcats who had a dominating performance, particularly in the third quarter when they stretched the lead with 16 points.

The Copper Hills Grizzlies (8-0) maintained their winning streak to start the season with a decisive 57-32 victory over the Woods Cross Wildcats (3-2). Ellie Taylor was the top scorer for Copper Hills with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Skylie Barker added 14 points. On the Wildcats’ side, Mari Nichols scored a team-high 11 points. Despite the Wildcats’ effort, Copper Hills established a significant lead in the first half, and they continued to expand their lead for the rest of the game.

The Westlake Thunder (7-3) crushed the Riverton Silverwolves (2-6) with a decisive 60-33 victory. Austyn Feller charted 18 points for the Thunder, and Chloe Jensen added 13 points, nailing three 3-pointers. For the Silverwolves, Faythe Stauffer scored 14 points and Gabby Murdock contributed six. Despite the loss, Riverton outscored Westlake in the final quarter, but Westlake’s significant lead from earlier in the game secured them the win.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks (5-2) delivered a commanding performance against the Bountiful Redhawks (4-3), winning the game 78-49. Emilee Skinner led the scoring for Ridgeline with 22 points, including one 3-pointer, while Hallee Smith racked up 19 points. For the Redhawks, Milika Satuala and Taylor Harvey each contributed 14 points. The Riverhawks set an aggressive pace throughout the first half, and continued building a lead that the Redhawks couldn’t overcome.

In this tightly contested game that went into overtime, Lehi emerged as the winner against Desert Hills with a final score of 50-45. Scrivner Addy led the scoring for Lehi with 24 points, including a successful 3-point attempt. Following her was Sammi Love with 8 points and a 3-pointer, and Hadlie Warren with 9 points. On the Desert Hills side, Hannah Heaton was the top scorer with 13 points, including a 3-pointer. Jenna Brown and Ashtin Hansen made significant contributions with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Brighton took the victory over Taylorsville with a final score of 58-52. For Brighton, Olivia Stephens led the scoring with 22 points, followed by Sophie Nielsen who contributed 21 points, including three successful 3-point attempts. Lucy Chin also scored 8 points with two 3-pointers. For Taylorsville, Marlee Reupena was the leading scorer with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Aysha Salami scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers, while Karen Jones contributed 8 points.

The South Sevier Rams (4-1) rallied in the final quarter to edge out Carbon Dinos (6-2) in a closely contested game of the 2A/3A Basketball Preview, finishing with a score of 45-44. Kinley Jensen led the Rams with 15 points, while Sydnee Patterson added 10, making one 3-pointer. On the Dinos’ side, Kylan Sorenson scored 14 points with two 3-pointers and Amiah Timothy followed closely with 12 points. The Rams’ 20-point fourth quarter surge proved decisive, overcoming a strong early performance by the Dinos.

Cedar City pulled out a narrow victory over Moapa Valley, Nevada with a final score of 35-31. The top scores for Cedar City were Mya Bishoff and Kiara Hansen, both contributing 12 points each, with Bishoff also making three 3-pointers, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, and Hansen grabbing seven rebounds and four assists. For Moapa Valley, the player with the most points was Wood, who scored 10 points. Other contributors were Burt with seven points including a successful 3-pointer.

In a nail-biting overtime game, the Salem Hills Skyhawks (6-3) narrowly beat the Mountain View Bruins (2-5) with a final score of 51-49. The Skyhawks’ victory was spearheaded by Brooke Warren with a game-high 20 points, including one 3-pointer. Madisen King and Reagan Beck each added 9 points to the Skyhawks’ total. For the Bruins, Jaycee Carlson was the top scorer with 18 points, nailing three 3-pointers, while Kimberlee Brown chipped in 13. Despite their fourth-quarter rally and making it to overtime, the Bruins fell short of sealing the win.

In this game, West secured a victory over Jordan with a final score of 59-41. For West, Kylee Falatea was the top scorer with 21 points, including two successful 3-point attempts. Fina Tuha also contributed significantly with 17 points and a 3-pointer. On the Jordan side, Tess Joseph led with 19 points. Kenzie Colunga followed with 10 points. Claire Todacheeny and Sara Newman also scored, adding 6 and 4 points respectively.

American Fork convincingly triumphed over Kearns with a final score of 67-28. For American Fork, Calli Condi topped the scoring charts with 15 points, including three successful 3-pointers. Leah Moeaki also made a notable contribution, scoring 12 points and making two 3-pointers, while Kora Kennington added 10 points to help ensure the victory. On the Kearns side, Iman Finau was the leading scorer with 10 points, and Mina Kinikini followed with 6 points.

In this matchup, Wasatch convincingly defeated Orem with a scoreline of 65-25. Leading scorers for Wasatch were Peyton Benkhe and Ashley Garner, both contributing 16 points, with Benkhe adding three 3-pointers. Filifaiesea Liava’a also contributed significantly with 10 points and a 3-pointer. On the Orem side, Mylie Louder led with 6 points, while Abby Davidson, Ami Mounga and Elle Rasmussen all contributed with a combination of points and 3-point shots.

Sky View emerged victorious with a final scoreline of 41-27 over Uintah. Mya Eskelson led the charge for Sky View with 9 points, hitting two 3-pointers. Karlee Allen and Makena Smart also contributed significantly, with 8 and 7 points respectively. On the Uintah side, Charlee Gilroy led with 9 points including one 3-pointer, Zoey Glenn added 7 points and a 3-pointer, and McKenzie White contributed 6 points.

The Northridge Knights (4-3) earned a solid 48-38 victory over the winless Farmington Phoenix (0-6). The Knights were led by Kaylee Hess, who tallied 18 points with three 3-pointers, and Karlee Mayfield who added 16 points. For the Phoenix, Morgan Rogers marked the highest with nine points, while Macy Fox contributed eight. The Knights steadily expanded their lead across all four quarters, securing their victory.

The Timpview Thunderbirds (5-2) secured a confident win against the previously undefeated Syracuse Titans (6-1) with a final score of 53-40. Emma Openshaw led the scoring for the Thunderbirds with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Leah Atuaia, Livia Eyre and Lina Ballin also showed significant contributions, each adding double-digit points to the scoreboard. For the Titans, the leading scorers were Avery Sanders with 15 points and Cortnie Barker adding 14. A very strong fourth quarter for Timpview was key for the victory.

The Tabiona Tigers (7-0) defeated the Merit Academy Knights (0-7) with a final score of 52-12. For Tabiona, Hadly Henderson led the scoring with 14 points, while both Maycee Rhoades and Joy Gines added 9 points each, Gines notably hitting three 3-pointers. On the Knights’ side, Liz Diaz and Ayla Coltrharp both scored 6 points. The Tigers showed their dominance from the start, with the Knights unable to bridge the significant scoring gap throughout the game.

The Grantsville Cowboys (7-1) secured a commanding victory over Grace, Idaho, in the Sugar-Salem Shootout with a final score of 64-30. Baylee Lowder was the star of the game for the Cowboys, scoring a massive 27 points, including two 3-pointers. Avery Allred also made a notable contribution with 23 points to the tally. On the Grace, Idaho side, Karlie Christensen led the scoring with 9 points, which included three 3-pointers.

The Richfield Wildcats (7-3) achieved a solid victory against the Summit Academy Bears (3-4) in the 2A/3A Preview with a final score of 45-29. Kamryn Knutson took the lead in scoring for the Wildcats, contributing 16 points, including one 3-pointer. Abbee Albrecht also added 10 points to the Wildcats’ score. For the Bears, Avery Backus was the top scorer with 13 points while Kita Holmes added 8 points, including two 3-pointers. The third quarter was pivotal for Richfield, as it was able to outscore Summit Academy by 16 to all but seal its seventh victory of the season.

