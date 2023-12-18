This 16-year-old yodeling sensation — from a town of 68 — could win ‘The Voice’

She’s from a town of 68, but roughly 6 million people have been tuning in to “The Voice” each week and hearing 16-year-old Ruby Leigh. The country singer/yodeler from Foley, Missouri, has been a standout contestant all season long, and now she has a really good shot of winning Season 24.

“To bring a ‘Voice’ win to my tiny town would be so incredible,” Leigh recently told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Can you imagine me walking through a Walmart with a ‘Voice’ title? Me being a minor and doing that for myself would be so incredibly huge.”

Leigh is one of five finalists competing for the Season 24 victory. Ahead of the finale, which airs Dec. 18 and 19, here’s a look at her run on the show.

Ruby Leigh reaches ‘The Voice’ finale

Leigh quickly won over all four coaches during the blind audition round with her performance of Patsy Montana’s “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

Surprisingly, John Legend — not country legend Reba McEntire — was the first to turn his chair for the singer. Legend was so emphatic about the performance that he predicted the teenager could win.

“I’ve truly never heard anything like what you just did. I loved how clear and precise and piercing and beautiful your tone was. ... How is a human being able to do the things that you’re doing?” he said, noting her impressive yodeling skills. “You can win ‘The Voice,’” honestly.”

Gwen Stefani added that she was “blown away” by Leigh, and even did a little yodeling of her own in an attempt to woo the teen to her team. McEntire followed up with her own yodeling when it came time to offer her pitch as a coach.

“I can’t believe what’s going on in this audition,” Niall Horan said with a laugh, calling Leigh’s energy “insane.” “You got four chairs for a reason.”

Leigh ultimately chose to join McEntire’s team, and has stayed on the singer’s team from start to finish.

Other performances from Leigh throughout the competition featured LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver and Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time.”

More about Ruby Leigh

Leigh began exploring music when she was 9, taking it upon herself to memorize Guy Clark’s “Dublin Blues.” By the time she was 11, she won in the country and gospel categories of the World Championships of Performing Arts competition.

“Me and my wife were driving home silent, and stunned,” Leigh’s father, Casey Pearson, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I turned to my wife and said it’s obvious Ruby has more talent than we realized or knew. We would be the biggest idiots if we didn’t give her every opportunity, get her out there to different venues and places, do as much as we can afford.”

Over the years, with support from her family, Leigh has played a number of local gigs. While she’s had her fair share of gigs where no one has even applauded or paid attention, she’s also had big opportunities like sharing the stage with Vince Gill.

Now, Leigh is catching the eyes of millions of viewers and, likely, people in the music industry thanks to her time on “The Voice.”

“Honestly, we are feeling like she’s getting her just rewards, especially knowing how hard and how long she has been doing this,” Pearson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She gave up her childhood to pursue this dream. She worked like no one I’ve ever seen to get where she’s at. It’s very rewarding to see her enjoy it, rewarding to see America say, ‘Hey, this girl is talented.’”

Watch Ruby Leigh’s performances on ‘The Voice’

Below are some highlights from Leigh’s run on “The Voice”:

Blind audition — ‘I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart,’ Patsy Montana

Battle round — ‘Jolene,’ Dolly Parton

Knockouts — ‘Blue,’ LeAnn Rimes

Playoffs — ‘Long, Long Time,’ Linda Ronstadt

Top 12 — ‘You Lie,’ Reba McEntire

Top 9 — ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,’ John Denver

How to watch ‘The Voice’ Season 24 finale

The first part of “The Voice” finale airs Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. MST. The two-hour episode will feature the top five contestants performing a ballad and an up-tempo song.

“The Voice” will crown the Season 24 winner, based on overnight audience voting, during a two-hour episode that airs Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. MST on NBC.