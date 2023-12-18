His brother is going from BYU to Utah. Here’s where former Cougar Michael Daley is transferring to

Back in mid-October, BYU Cougars head football coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that defensive end Michael Daley was no longer with the team and would be entering the transfer portal in the offseason.

On Monday evening, Daley announced on social media that he will be transferring to Rice.

Listed by BYU at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Daley did not record any stats for the Cougars this season before leaving the program.

“We love him, love his family, appreciate all the hard work he’s done since he’s been here and just wish him the best,” Sitake said at the time. “Once a Cougar, always a Cougar, and nothing but love for Michael and his family.”

Rice is in its first season in the American Athletic Conference after previously being in Conference USA. The Owls finished the regular season 6-6, winning their final game to become bowl eligible.

Rice will face Texas State in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26.

Last week, Daley’s brother John Henry announced that he will be transferring from BYU to Utah.

John Henry Daley played in three games in 2023 and left the Cougars in November.