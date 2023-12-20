It’s another Bermudaful day on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

The latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” begins in Bermuda, again, where all of the women are recovering from yet another explosive dinner.

Monica Garcia is reading birthday cards, one of which has a postscript that reads “Please do not get arrested,” which seems a bit extreme, but given this show’s history with the law, is probably good advice.

Heather Gay and Monica, who were screaming at each other the night before over who is more single (really), take a walk on the beach and decide to bury the hatchet in the pink sand. Then they quickly pivot to Meredith Marks, persona non grata this week, and discuss whether or not Meredith is DMing the other housewives accusing Angie Katsanevas of being in the Greek mafia, an organization I’m almost positive does not actually exist.

Meredith, still in bed, FaceTimes her husband, Seth, and complains about the way all the other women treated her at dinner. “I would not let this get to you,” Seth says, and the subtext is, “You’re a housewife. This is your job.”

Whitney Rose and Angie hit the tennis court to practice their best serves by imagining the balls are their enemies. Not a bad strategy, TBH. Angie, wearing sunglasses two-thirds the size of her face, tells Whitney she can’t believe she’s had another dust-up with Meredith. But again, Ange, that’s the job. Whitney tells Angie she is upset that Heather included information of a sensitive nature about her in her book, but isn’t more forthcoming about details from her own life.

Next, the ladies gather in the Sprinter van, and Johnothan, their long-suffering driver, takes them to the dock where they will board a “luxury yacht” for an afternoon at sea. I recently watched a full season of “Below Deck” on a 10-hour flight so now I’m an expert in yachting and guess what, this boat is a catamaran, not a yacht.

Meredith finds herself isolated from the group of women, who all think she has been sending DMs accusing Angie of being a Greek mobster. Which, if she were, she probably wouldn’t want to go on national television. But then again, Jen Shah was actively defrauding her victims while starring in the show, so anything is possible, I guess.

A young man who can’t be much older than 20 introduces himself as the boat captain of the vessel named “Zara” and off they go to the anchor spot.

Heather sits next to Meredith and asks her if she is, indeed, sending the DMs. Meredith denies the accusation and then explains that Monica was the one who originally alleged Angie was a participant in organized crime.

Jameson, the captain, anchors the catamaran and directs the ladies to some tacos. Monica barely gets a bite in when Meredith pulls her aside to chat. Monica reminds Meredith they both really believed Angie was in the Greek mafia, which Meredith denies. At this point, Lisa intervenes and screams at Meredith to stop lying.

“This is exhausting,” Meredith says, to which Angie says, “I own the streets of Salt Lake City because I am a reputable business woman,” and I’m wondering if the SLC Chamber of Commerce is aware of Angie’s ownership claims. Also, should I be sending my pothole repair requests to Angie?

The women side with Monica and tell Meredith they believe she sent the DMs based on her past behavior. “Don’t narrate me!” Meredith says (sorry, Mere, it’s my job), then storms down into the interior of the boat.

A few minutes later, Meredith reemerges and sits next to Angie and explains that all that happened was she and Monica both received the DM with allegations about Angie, they talked about it briefly, and that was it. “You need to know that I am not out to get you,” Meredith tells her, and they agree to move on cordially.

They deboat and pile back into Johnothan’s Sprinter van. Meredith finds Lisa and whispers to her that her son, Brooks, has signed with Ford Models. The whispering confuses Monica, because Meredith and Lisa were screaming at each other just moments before. Fair!

Whitney has made a reservation at a fancy restaurant for that evening so the women spend the next few hours(!) getting ready. As Whitney gets her glam done, Monica tells her she feels betrayed by Meredith after the Sprinter van reconciliation between Lisa and Meredith. Whitney tells her they’ll get to the bottom of it that night, which feels like a threat.

The women gather once more, this time in their finest evening wear, and Johnothan, who I hope is getting paid A LOT, drives them to their fine dining destination. Once seated, the ladies proceed to take hundreds of selfies in the golden-hour light.

Monica tries to engage in conversation with Meredith and is very obviously ignored. Monica is gonna Monica so she tells Meredith she does not appreciate her energy when she was so quick to forgive Lisa. Meredith tells her she has decided to accept Lisa as she is, and Monica says she wishes she could get that same kind of grace, to which Meredith says nothing.

Whitney tells them their next stop is the oldest bar on the island, where they will continue drinking. Ruh-roh.

They do, indeed, imbibe more alcohol in the form of something called a “Swizzle” and things get real messy real quick. “Who here has read your book?” Lisa asks Heather. “I have read your book,” Whitney tells Heather, and then adds that she’s uncomfortable with the details Heather wrote about her. Heather reacts rationally and they both apologize and hug. JUST KIDDING! They yell at each other until Heather storms out, followed by Whitney, who yells at her from across the street about how Heather exploited her, and Heather snaps at a producer who tries to talk to her.

And thus concludes the penultimate episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Season 4. I assume the explosions will continue next week as we say goodbye to Bermuda and the women — at least until the reunion.

