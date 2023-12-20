High school boys basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Region 9

The Pine View Panthers (7-3) took down the Desert Hills Thunder (5-5) with a solid 73-58 win. Nash Schroeder was outstanding for the Panthers, scoring a whopping 32 points with four 3-pointers. He was aided by Griffen Shepherd who added another 13 points, including three 3-pointers. For Desert Hills, Jackson Holman led with 16 points and four 3-pointers, with Ben Chase and Eli Allred both contributing 13 points each to the score.

The Dixie Flyers (7-1) registered a convincing 75-59 win against the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (5-6). Dixie’s lead scorer was Breckon Robinson with 24 points, two 3-pointers complemented by Jordan Roberts who scored 21 points including one 3-pointer. Kyle Lemke and Logan Weidauer also contributed, tallying 12 and 10 points respectively. For the Mustangs, McKay Lindquist and Sean Felts both managed 17 points each.

Region 12

In a game played at Emery, the Emery Spartans (8-1) triumphed over the Delta Rabbits (3-6) with a decisive score of 62-39. The top scorer for the Spartans was Luke Justice with 16 points, followed by Zack Tuttle with 14 points and Mason Stilson with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. On the Rabbits’ side, Cai Henderson led the scoring with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Marcus Chase also contributed with 9 points to the team’s score.

The game between the North Sanpete Hawks (4-4) and the Canyon View Falcons (4-3) ended in a victory for the Falcons with a final score of 56-39. The match took place at Canyon View. For the Falcons, Felps Sanders had an outstanding game, tallying 20 points, including two 3-pointers. He was followed by Carson Miles who scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers. On the side of the Hawks, Cole Cook was the top scorer with 10 points

The Juab Wasps (7-2) outdid the Carbon Dinos(4-5) with a 16-point margin, marking a 77-61 victory. Juab’s Austin Park led the pack with 18 points and two 3-pointers. Daymon Wright chipped in with 14 points and four 3-pointers, while both Kanyon Mattinson and Braxton Hooper contributed 12 points each. Carbon’s top scorer was Zeke Willson with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

Region 18

In the match held at Enterprise, the Enterprise Wolves (6-3) dominated the Parowan Rams (3-7) with a win of 74-29. Brady Crouch made a significant contribution to the Wolves’ victory with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Dax Hunt and Treyson Whitman added 13 and 11 points respectively for the Wolves. On the Rams’ side, Hunter Bettridge emerged as the top scorer with 14 points, followed by Ayden Osborne who contributed 11 points.

The South Sevier Rams (7-4) convincingly defeated the Water Canyon Wildcats (2-3) with a final score of 86-36. Stockton Roberts starred for the Rams with 21 points, which included two 3-pointers. Jaggar Redd also had an impressive performance with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and five steals. For the Wildcats, David Barlow was the highest-scoring player with 18 points, including one 3-pointer.

Region 19

The Beaver Beavers (4-3) came out on top against the Millard Eagles (0-10) in a game played at Beaver, with a decisive score of 52-30. Baylor Blackburn led the Beavers with an impressive 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and also made significant contributions in rebounds, steals, and blocks. Tate Gale also added 11 points for the Beavers. On the Eagles’ side, Derk Memmott was the top scorer with 7 points, followed by Preston Sanchez and Noah Rowell, both adding 5 points each.

Region 20

The Milford Tigers (5-3) defeated the Bryce Valley Mustangs (2-6) by a significant margin, ending the game with a score of 48-24. From the Tigers, Kilo Tsosie led the scorecard with 13 points, including two 3-pointers, and a substantial contribution in rebounds and steals. Sadler Barnes added another 12 points, with one 3-pointer. The Mustangs saw their highest scorer as Rustyn Chenoweth with 10 points, which included two 3-pointers.

Nonregion

Louisville, KY pulled off a 52-47 victory against the Farmington Phoenix (6-3). Farmington’s Paul Beattie scored 21 points and hit one 3-pointer. Jayden Haskell added 11 points including two 3-pointers for Farmington.

In a solid tournament performance, Provo Bulldogs (6-4) defeated Hug, Nev., 60-45. Provo’s offensive efficiency came from Paulsen who tallied a total of 20 points and a 3-pointer, closely supported by Castagnetto who recorded 17 points including one 3-pointer. Carter also made a solid contribution with 16 points for Provo.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings (5-1) overpowered Richmond Hill, Ga., to secure a triumphant 93-62 win. Ryker Mikkelsen led the Vikings with 18 points, followed by Makai Peterson and Clay Hansen, both recording 12 points each with two 3-pointers. Supporting the scoring efforts were Ty Palmer and Milo Johansson, both contributing 11 points and hitting three 3-pointers each.

In a tense face-off, the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (4-7) edged out the St. Bonaventure, Calif. Seraphs by a three-point margin with a final score of 62-59. Spearheading the Bulldogs’ success, JJ Apathjang put up 25 points, including three 3-pointers, while Aaydan Saucedo closely trailed him contributing 24 points with five 3-pointers. Deng Deng added eight points and two 3-pointers to the Bulldogs’ effort.

The Alta Hawks (9-1) overcame the Arbor View, Nev. Aggies 64-50 in a strong performance marked by a significant fourth-quarter advantage. Ace Reiser led the Hawks’ scoring chart with 19 points, landing three 3-pointers, closely trailed by Jaxon Johnson who tallied 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Carter Doleac also made a valuable contribution to the win with another 10 points for the Hawks.

The Piute Thunderbirds (7-1) claimed victory over the Pinnacle Panthers (6-4), seizing a 63-44 win. Will Myers spearheaded Piute’s offense with 20 points and two 3-pointers, supported by Jaxon Westwood who added 17 points and a 3-pointer. Pinnacle’s top scorer was Cole Barton with 19 points, and Brody Howell added 11 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Cottonwood Colts (7-5) pulled off a win against the West Panthers (2-3), with a final score of 52-46. John Rosevear emerged as the top scorer for the Colts with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Peter Oguama who added 13 points to the team’s total score. For the Panthers, Robert Hansen led the scorecard with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Chachi Pan also contributed with a total of 11 points. The match was held at West.

In a closely contested matchup, the Bountiful Redhawks (5-3) barely beat the Fremont Silverwolves (6-4) with a final score of 55-53. Carson Smith took the lead for the Redhawks, scoring 14 points, followed by Bryson Heath who put up 13 points along with two 3-pointers. Bountiful also benefited from Charlie Smith’s 11 points, three 3-pointers, 3 assists and 3 blocks. For the Silverwolves, Hunter Hansen was the highest scorer with 19 points, while Ryan Furgeson contributed 16 points.

Preston, Idaho Indians pulled off a 62-56 win against Logan Grizzlies (7-2). Jordan Child contributed the most points with 26, and Jalen Argyle added 15 points including pulling one 3-pointer.

The Providence Hall Patriots (5-6) secured a 59-49 win over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (5-5). Ty Warnick led the scoring for the Patriots with 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Tu’i Fonua chipped in with 12 points, with Dawson McDermaid adding 11 points and two 3-pointers. For the Bulldogs, Tyson Tucker scored the highest with 19 points, followed by Tyce Hill who netted 12 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Bear River Bears (9-1) defeated the Box Elder Bees (0-8) with a final score of 61-47. Kyver Jensen led the Bears with an impressive 26 points, including two 3-pointers. Gehrig Marble also made a significant contribution with 10 points, one 3-pointer, eight rebounds, and seven assists. On the Bees’ end, Trevor Wilkinson was the top scorer with 11 points.

The Mount Vernon Patriots (2-7) secured a victory over the Tikigaq, Alaska Harpooners with a definitive score of 76-61. The game took place in Las Vegas. Andrew McMurdie from the Patriots dominated proceedings with a remarkable 32 points and significantly contributed in rebounds and steals. Keishiro Kajimura was also noteworthy in the Patriots offense, scoring 13 points, which included two 3-pointers. Detailed statistics regarding the Harpooners are not provided within this report.

The Summit Academy Bears (6-8) outperformed the Taylorsville Warriors (1-6), emerging victorious with a final score of 85-77. For the Bears, Lance Green scored the highest, securing 30 points. He was closely followed by Colbyn Draper with 26 points including six 3-pointers, and Stewart Woodward who added 19 points and four 3-pointers. On the Warriors’ side, Kobe Allen dominated the scoreboard with 30 points (including three 3-pointers). Bronson Dallimore also made a significant contribution with 24 points.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks (8-2) triumphed over the Woods Cross Wildcats (0-8) with a significant score of 76-51. Leading the Riverhawks was Jagger Francom, who scored an impressive 25 points, including three 3-pointers. Diego Vazquez added 13 points to the tally, with Cam Blotter chipping in another 11 points. For the Wildcats, Hunter Jackson led the scoring with 18 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Union Cougars (4-8) emerged victorious over the Duchesne Eagles (5-5), securing a 63-54 triumph. For the Cougars, Wayke Olsen led the charge with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Tanner Womack and Stetson Duncan who each scored 17 points, with Duncan also hitting three 3-pointers. In response, Dallin Porter was the top scorer for the Eagles with 20 points.

The Bonneville Lakers (4-4) secured a victory against the Ogden Tigers (7-3) wrapping up the game with a substantial score of 79-62. For the Lakers, Ben Tesch shone the brightest with a remarkable 27 points, including one 3-pointer, followed by Hayden Ashbridge with 12 points and two 3-pointers. The Tigers saw Stockton Marriott as their leading scorer with 15 points, closely followed by both Teegan Porter and George Blodgett scoring 12 points each.

The Roy Royals (4-4) comfortably beat the Ben Lomond Scots (4-6) with a final score of 76-51. Colby Frokjer made a significant contribution for the Royals, scoring 21 points, including five 3-pointers. He was followed by Bronson Belnap with 20 points, including one 3-pointer. On the side of the Scots, Jake East was the highest scorer with 20 points, while Christian Guerrero added an extra 10 points to the team’s effort.

The Lone Peak Knights (4-2) clinched a comfortable victory against the American Heritage Patriots (7-6) with a final score of 85-63. Jackson Taylor led the Knights with an impressive 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and also made significant contributions in rebounds and blocks. Chamberlain Burgess had a notable performance with 17 points, ten rebounds, five assists, and one block. For the Patriots, Mana Winitana topped the scoring chart with 22 points, which included two 3-pointers.

In this match, the Cedar Reds (3-8) beat the Hurricane Tigers (4-5) with a final score of 65-56. Leading the Reds, Landon Kreitzer scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Tate Stubbs with 13 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Tigers, Cayleb Jackman stood out with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and RJ Hurst added an additional 11 points, which included two 3-pointers.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (5-4) narrowly defeated the Lehi Pioneers (6-1) with a final score of 66-64 as Bennett Averett nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer in the finals seconds for the win. Matthew Peterson from the Golden Eagles emerged as the top scorer of the match with 27 points, including two 3-pointers. He was closely followed by Averett who scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers. For the Pioneers, Cooper Lewis led the scoring with 23 points, which included four 3-pointers, followed by Gabe Cowan who contributed another 16 points.

In a closely contested game, the Valley Buffaloes (6-3) edged past the North Sevier Wolves (3-5) with a final score of 57-53. For the Buffaloes, Johnny Cox scored a total of 19 points, including two 3-pointers, and was followed by Jace Cox with 14 points. On the side of the Wolves, Brody Bulloch led the scoring with 25 points, which included six 3-pointers.

In a tight contest, the Richfield Wildcats (5-5) narrowly defeated the Manti Templars (7-4) with a final score of 60-58. For the Wildcats, Miles Barnett had a standout performance with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Malik Fautin also contributed 10 points to the Wildcat’s victory. On the Templar side, Reggie Frischknecht led the team’s effort with 18 points, followed closely by Jessen Barton with 15 points.

The Mountain View Bruins (5-4) emerged victorious against the East Leopards (4-3) with the final score being 63-49. Conner Fairbanks led the Bruins with an impressive 25 points, including one 3-pointer, and made substantial contributions in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Bryce Mella and Simeon Suguturaga also had significant performances with 17 and 12 points respectively. On the Leopards’ side, Sawyer Sutton led the scoring with 18 points, followed by Cooper Dodd with 9 points.

The Riverton Silverwolves (6-1) held their ground at home against the Highland Rams (5-3), winning the match with a score of 66-50. Ben Barrus was the top scorer for the Silverwolves with 17 points, including one 3-pointer. He was closely followed by Evan Berrett who added another 16 points, including three 3-pointers. For the Rams, Isaiah Drisdom stood out with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, while George McConkie contributed an additional 13 points to the team’s score.

The Davis Darts (7-3) registered a 48-35 win against the Clearfield Falcons (3-4). Zach Fisher was top of the class for the Darts with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a block. Tradon Bessinger also made a considerable contribution with nine points, six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. On the Falcons’ side, Sam Droge scored the highest with eight points.

The Wasatch Wasps (4-2) scored a victory against the Mountain Crest Mustangs (8-2), ending the game with a 55-50 win. JJ Serre led the Wasps with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Sam Lind contributed with 12 points, while Miles Brown added 11 more to the score, with two 3-pointers. On the Mustangs’ team, Kaden Hess was the highest-scoring player with 16 points, followed by Joshua Arnell who scored 12 points, including one 3-pointer.

In a nail-biting finish, the Salem Hills Skyhawks (3-5) clinched victory over the Orem Tigers (4-4) with a score of 63-61. Chase DeGraffenried of the Skyhawks had the game-winning shot and led the game with 25 points, including two 3-pointers. He was followed by Kolby Dyches who netted 11 points. On the Tigers side, Asher Young was the top scorer with 14 points, and both Kai Wesley and Jax Allen contributed 13 points each. The game was played in Las Vegas as a part of the Roundup series.

