Reports: Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson enters transfer portal

Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The Utes have had some notable names transfer out since the portal opened on Dec. 4 — Mikey Matthews, Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson and JaTravis Broughton — but Jackson might be the biggest blow thus far.

The quarterback-turned-running-back gutted through an ankle injury this season, starting 12 games. He carried the ball 161 times in 2023, gaining 797 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Jackson limped off the field in quite a few games, but always came back in a few plays later after getting checked out and retaped if needed.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound former quarterback was Utah’s RB1 this season, carrying a large workload, especially with Micah Bernard and Chris Curry’s season-ending injuries. With an entire season training as a running back under his belt, Jackson was expected to make a big jump, but was limited due to the injury. If he were healthier, those numbers would have been higher.

Looking ahead to 2024, Utah’s top candidate to fill Jackson’s shoes will likely be Bernard, who hasn’t officially announced his return for next season, but all signs point to it. Jaylon Glover also had a strong close to the season, Curry could return, and Utah still has a highly-rated freshman running back trio of Mike Mitchell, John Randle Jr. and Dijon Stanley, who could take a big step forward as they enter their sophomore seasons. Utah will also be active in the transfer portal for a running back.

A transfer from Texas in 2021, Jackson originally came to Utah as a quarterback. After sitting behind Cam Rising, Jackson agreed to transition to running back after a rash of injuries left Utah thin at the position in 2022. He had a 531-yard and nine-touchdown season on 78 carries last year.

Jackson was a fan favorite at Utah due to his willingness to do anything for the team. Fans also connected with his story. Jackson was resilient not only on the field, but also off it.

He was the 22 Forever scholarship recipient. It’s awarded to the player that “exemplifies the inspiring qualities Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe demonstrated.” He was friends with Jordan and Lowe, memorializing his two friends and teammates with a “22 Forever” symbol tattoo.

Jackson kept on playing this season for his family, including his godson, and to honor the memories of friends and family members, including Jordan and Lowe, and his grandfather.