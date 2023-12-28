High school boys basketball roundup: Thursday night roundup

Region 12

In a game played at Delta, the Manti Templars (7-4) clinched a victory against the Delta Rabbits (3-6) with a final score of 66-57. Austin Thomas was a significant contributor for the Templars, scoring 26 points, including an impressive four 3-pointers. On the Rabbits’ side, Cai Henderson showcased a strong performance scoring a whopping 26 points, with five of them coming from beyond the arc.

Nonregion

In an intense and closely contested game played at Mesa, Arizona, the Cedar Valley Aviators (4-3) narrowly defeated the Campo Verde Coyotes from Arizona, achieving a nail-biting one-point win with a final score of 41-40. Hunter Larson led the Aviators with 12 points and collected seven rebounds. Heath Christensen also made a significant contribution with eleven points (including a 3-pointer), two rebounds, three assists and four steals.

In a game played in La Verne, California, the Lehi Pioneers (7-1) showcased their dominance by defeating Poly, California Bears, by a ten-point margin, with a final score of 68-58. Cooper Lewis was the shining star for the Pioneers with an outstanding 39-point performance that included five 3-pointers. Grayson Brousseau also added a valuable 14 points with one 3-pointer while Easton Hawkins chipped in with 7 points including a 3-pointer.

In a contest at La Verne, California, the Hunter Wolverines (4-4) claimed a 65-52 victory over the Vallivue Falcons. Dominick Phannolath led the Wolverines with 17 points, including one 3-pointer, while Uluaki Taukiuvea added another 14 points. Dallin Harding also made significant contributions, scoring 11 points with three of these coming from 3-pointers. The Wolverines managed to withstand a Falcons surge in the second quarter, pulling away in the third to secure a comfortable win.

The Needles Mustangs outpaced the Enterprise Wolves (8-4), claiming a 62-54 win during the showdown played at Mesquite, Nevada. For the Wolves, Treyson Whitman scored the most with 21 points, while Brady Crouch tallied 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Treyson Randall also contributed with 8 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Despite a strong start in the first quarter, the Wolves couldn’t maintain momentum in the second, allowing the Mustangs to pull ahead and secure the win. The final score leaves the Wolves’ season record at a still commendable 8-4.

The Enterprise Wolves (8-4) cruised to a 70-60 victory over the Slam Academy Bulls (0-4) with a joint effort from Treyson Whitman and Dax Hunt leading the offensive charge. Whitman, the Wolves standout, recorded a game-high 26 points, while teammate Hunt pitched in with 18, including two 3-pointers. The Wolves capitalized on the second quarter, extending their lead with a 23-point run. On the losing side, Andre Cade of the Bulls led with 26 points, with Lincoln Paulson contributing 15 points, buoyed by four 3-pointers. The win leaves the Wolves with a solid season record, and the Bulls yet to find a win against Utah competition.

The Herriman Mustangs (8-2) defeated the Folsom Bulldogs with a final score of 72-51 at Palm Desert, California. Carlo Mulford was the Mustangs’ top scorer, putting up 18 points, including one 3-pointer. He was closely followed by teammates Malcolm Johnson and Cale Barclay, who added 17 and 16 points respectively. The Mustangs took control in the last quarter, adding 23 points to their tally and marking a significant distance from the Bulldogs. This victory leaves the Mustangs with a strong season record thus far.

In a closely contested game held at La Verne, California, the Skyridge Falcons (3-5) emerged victorious over Serra, California by a margin of 67-64. Jackson Mosteller, Jordan Kohler, and Dane Housley all tied as top scorers for the Falcons with 12 points each. Kohler was instrumental on the rebounding front, pulling down an impressive 16 rebounds along with 4 assists and 1 block. Housley made a key contribution with 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block. Carson Mosteller, Tate Larson, and Ethan Gagon each added 9 points to Skyridge’s scoreboard. Gagon further contributed to the game performance by securing 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

In a closely-contested game played at Rancho Mirage, California, the Bingham Miners (4-5) were edged out by the Liberty, Ariz. Lions by a narrow one-point margin, with the final score at 63-62. For the Bingham Miners, Luke West led the scoring board with 16 points (including two 3-pointers), followed closely by Stockton Tueller, who scored 15 points – two of which were 3-pointers. Tyson Shewell also contributed with 11 points.

In a closely fought game at Olympus High School, the Skyline Eagles (7-1) eked out a 56-53 victory over the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (5-4). Leading the Eagles, Landon Shaw scored a game-high 23 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Sentinels, standout Spencer Krainich contributed a solid 15 points, including two 3-pointers, and was a powerhouse on defense with two blocks and two steals. Wyatt Syllvester also made notable contributions for the Sentinels, scoring 13 points with one 3-pointer, and contributing significantly on defense with five steals. The Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points to secure their win.

At Olympus High School, the Pleasant Grove Vikings (8-1) dispatched the Hillcrest Huskies (5-5) with a decisive 69-52 victory. Ty Palmer spearheaded the Vikings’ offense, scoring 21 points, seven of which were 3-pointers. Andrew Anderson also made his mark for the Vikings, contributing 11 points, including three 3-pointers. The Vikings broke away in the third quarter, notching 21 points and establishing a sizable lead. On the Huskies’ side, Anton Mahler led the scoring efforts with 11 points, closely followed by Ezra Bell with 10 points. Despite their efforts, the Huskies could not close the gap, leaving their season record balanced at 5-5.

The Dixie Flyers (9-1) secured a 73-67 road win over the St. Bernard Vikings (0-1) in California. Kyle Lemke led the charge for the Flyers, tallying an impressive 29 points. The Flyers’ offense was bolstered by contributions from Breckon Robinson, who scored 16 points including two 3-pointers, and Logan Weidauer, who added 12 points to the final score. Jordan Roberts also pitched in with 11 points, two of them being 3-pointers. The Flyers extended their lead in the last quarter with a 25-point push, solidifying their victory and boosting their strong season record.

In the matchup at Riverton High School, the Snow Canyon Warriors (4-3) secured a commanding victory over the Tooele Buffaloes (2-5) with a final score of 66-40. Owen Mackay led the Warriors with 15 points, with Drey Smith and Damon Ence contributing 13 and 11 points, respectively. Smith managed to drain three 3-pointers, helping the Warriors pile on the points. On the Buffaloes’ side, Ethan Rogers emerged as the top scorer with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Dillon Polson was the secondary contributor with 9 points, three of them from beyond the arc. The Buffaloes couldn’t keep up with the Warriors’ robust scoring, particularly in the third quarter when Snow Canyon managed 25 points versus Tooele’s 12.

The Hurricane Tigers (5-6) emerged victorious over the Panguitch Bobcats (10-2) with a 58-51 scoreline at Canyon View High School. Cayleb Jackman led the Tigers with a commanding performance, scoring 22 points and securing an impressive 15 rebounds alongside 9 blocks. Brigham Kemp also impressed for the Tigers, scoring 15 points, with a pair of 3-pointers, and contributed defensively with 10 steals. RJ Hurst added 10 points to the Tigers’ tally, securing crucial rebounds and steals as well. On the Bobcats’ side, Cache Eyre led the scoring with 31 points, including six 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap, marking a rare loss for the Bobcats in their otherwise strong season.

In a game held at Fremont, the Fremont Silverwolves (8-4) secured a solid 65-45 victory against the Bonneville Lakers (4-4). The Silverwolves were led by Hunter Hansen who made a remarkable contribution of 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Tyler Allen also helped widen the margin with his 13-points performance, three of which were from beyond the arc, while Ryker Saunders added another 10 points to the total. On the Lakers’ side, Ben Tesch was on fire and stood out with an impressive individual performance, scoring a total of 26 points including three 3-pointers. However, aside from Tesch, the Lakers’ offense struggled against the Silverwolves resulting in a 20-point loss.

The Providence Hall Patriots (6-6) captured a 57-49 win over the Granger Lancers (1-7) at Granger. Leading the Patriots’ offense, Dawson McDermaid put up 15 points, with three coming from beyond the arc, while Evan Fraser chipped in 13 points, including one 3-pointer. The Patriots took control of the game in the third quarter, scoring 17 points to create a sizable lead over the Lancers. For the Lancers, Stephen Kpaleh and Daudi Aweyso each contributed 15 points, but their efforts fell short of overturning the deficit. This win levels the Patriots’ season record at 6-6.

In an intense showdown at Olympus High School, the undefeated Layton Lancers (10-0) overcame the Mountain View Bruins (6-5) 74-71 in overtime. The Lancers’ Mekhi Martin topped the scoring charts with 25 points, including six 3-pointers, while Sam Romer, who hit a decisive 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime, contributed 21 points. KJ Miller also added 19 points to the Lancers’ tally, ensuring their unbeaten record remained intact. Conner Fairbanks was the standout player for the Bruins, scoring an impressive 26 points with three 3-pointers. Bryce Mella also chipped in with 17 points and Simeon Suguturaga added another 11 points. Despite their efforts, the Bruins fell short in the overtime period, leading to a close loss against the in-form Lancers.

The Syracuse Titans (5-4) claimed a 65-55 home win over the Clearfield Falcons (3-5). Terik Hamblin led the scoring for the Titans with 18 points, including one 3-pointer. He was supported by Joshua Godfrey and Logan Goddard who contributed 15 and 14 points respectively. Despite a consistent scoring effort throughout the game, the Falcons were unable to catch up after the Titans created a lead in the second quarter. Peyton Kotter was the top scorer for the Falcons with 13 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Westlake Thunder (4-7) clinched a definitive 63-45 victory over the Cyprus Pirates (1-8) at Riverton High School. Symon Sua of Westlake led all scorers with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Close behind was Graydin Anderson with 18 points, in which six shots were drained from beyond the arc. A dominating fourth quarter saw the Thunder tally a remarkable 26 points, sealing their victory. For Cyprus, Beckham Bayles led the scoring with 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Koli Fosita wasn’t far behind, adding 12 points with a couple of 3-pointers to his tally. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough to overcome a strong Westlake performance, and the Pirates have yet to find their footing in the season.

In a closely contested matchup at North Summit, the Rich Rebels (3-2) defeated the North Summit Braves (7-4) with a final score of 58-54. Leading the Rebels was Carsen Muirbrook with 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Ridge Lundgren and Jaden Desch also contributed significantly to the final score, with 10 and 9 points respectively. For the North Summit Braves, Trevor Richins led with 18 points, one 3-pointer, and an impressive 14 rebounds. However, despite a hard-fought fourth quarter from the Braves, the Rebels managed to maintain their lead to secure the win. This game brings the Braves’ record down to 7-4 while boosting the Rebels to 3-2.

In a game held at Mesquite, Nevada, the Enterprise Wolves (8-4) triumphed over the Somerset Sky Pointe Eagles with a score of 71-58. Dax Hunt significantly influenced the outcome for the Wolves, scoring a robust 19 points with three 3-pointers. Treyson Whitman also made a significant contribution to the Wolves’ final score, with 18 points. The Wolves seized control in the first half and maintained it throughout the game, extending their winning record for the season.

In a tightly contested game at Riverton High School, the Pine View Panthers (9-3) narrowly edged out the Elko, Nevada Indians with a final score of 57-56. Nash Schroeder led the scoring for the Panthers with 20 points, including a 3-pointer. Griffen Shepherd also made a significant contribution, scoring 14 points with two 3-pointers.

In a closely fought contest at Olympus High School, the Highland Rams (7-3) edged past the Viewmont Vikings (1-7) by a narrow margin, recording a 61-58 victory. Isaiah Drisdom was a significant contributor for the Rams with an impressive 21 points, which included one 3-pointer. He was well-supported by George McConkie, who added another 12 points to the Rams’ tally. On the other hand, Drez Jensen led the Vikings’ effort with a stellar 21-point performance, including one 3-pointer. Preston Weaver also made a solid contribution by scoring 11 points, two of which were from beyond the arc. However, despite escalating their pace in the fourth quarter with a 25-point surge, the Vikings couldn’t overcome the Rams’ lead. The result brings Highland’s win-loss record to 7-3 for the season while Viewmont stays at 1-7.

The Springville Red Devils (4-2) claimed victory over the Highland, Idaho Rams, 55-39. Andrew Miller led Springville with a strong performance, contributing 15 points, pulling down five rebounds, and adding a steal and two blocks. Jamyn Sondrup made a significant impact with 13 points, including a three-pointer, and had a notable 12 rebounds. Mason Hansen and Dylan Corfield also contributed double-digit points, adding 11 and 10 to the scoreboard respectively.

In a home matchup at West, the West Panthers (3-3) claimed victory over the Ben Lomond Scots (4-7) in a tight match with the final score being 62-57. For the Panthers, Phillip Ladua was the top scorer with 14 points and four rebounds. Additional contributions came from Robert Hansen who added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, and both Taulaki Siosiua and Chachi Pan, who scored 9 points each. From the Scots, Jonathan Alcaraz led the team in points with 15, three of his shots from beyond the arc. Jordan Harrison wasn’t far behind with 14 points, contributing one 3-pointer. Despite its strong push in the second half, Ben Lomond was unable to overtake West.

In an away game at Millard, the Juab Wasps (7-2) secured an impressive victory over the Millard Eagles (0-10) with a decisive 72-49 scoreline. Braxton Hooper was a key participant for the Wasps with an impressive 19 points, leading his team to victory. Owen Bailey also made a significant contribution with 12 points to the scoreboard, including two 3-pointers. On the Eagles’ side, Derk Memmott was the highest scorer with 17 points. The Eagles’ efforts were not enough to overcome the Wasps’ offensive strength, especially in the third quarter when Juab put up 23 points against Millard’s 7.

The Wendover Wildcats (8-1) successfully extended their winning run by defeating the Bryce Valley Mustangs (2-8) with a commanding score of 74-54 at an away game at Bryce Valley. Raul Valle was a standout for Wendover with 23 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Shawn Duboise also made a substantial contribution with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while Trejin “Tre” Tangaro provided an additional ten points. On the Mustangs’ side, Zaren Roberts led the scoring with 16 points, draining two 3-pointers. Rustyn Chenoweth added another 13 points with two 3-pointers. Despite their efforts, though, the Mustangs could not keep pace with the Wildcats, who played a particularly strong first and last quarter.

In a game played at Wayne, the Tabiona Tigers (8-1) dominated over the Wayne Badgers (7-5) with a clear 65-34 victory. The comprehensive win was made possible by the efforts of Logan Rhoades, who contributed 15 points including one 3-pointer. Chance Lazenby and Easton Peterson also significantly contributed to the Tigers’ win by scoring 14 and 13 points respectively. For the Badgers, Blake Peterson and Jake Batty led the scoring with 8 points each. Despite these efforts, the Badgers couldn’t keep up with the scoring pace of the Tigers, particularly in the second and third quarters where the scoring difference widened significantly.

In a game played at Canyon View High School, the Canyon View Falcons (6-3) edged past the Grantsville Cowboys (3-6) with a final score of 71-66. For the Falcons, Carson Miles led the charge with an impressive performance, notching up 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Felps Sanders and Ty Attig added 17 and 12 points respectively to the scoreboard for Canyon View. On the Cowboys’ end, Ethan Powell put up a commendable performance with 25 points, four of them being 3-pointers. Bryson Roberts also helped keep the Cowboys competitive with 17 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Despite Grantsville’s efforts to bounce back in the last quarter, the Falcons maintained their lead from the beginning, eventually securing the win.

In a thrilling overtime matchup at Olympus High School, the Olympus Titans (7-1) narrowly defeated the Murray Spartans (6-2) with the final score being 80-76. Dutch DowDell of the Titans had an impressive game, contributing 27 points to the tally, including four 3-pointers. The Titans also saw significant contributions from Reef Smylie and Jordan Barnes, scoring 18 and 13 points respectively. On the Spartans’ side, Deacon Poole led the team with a solid 23-point performance, including three 3-pointers. Quinton Christman also had a notable game, contributing 20 points, with an impressive six 3-pointers to his name.

