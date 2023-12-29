High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Nonregion

South Sevier (10-1) defeated Stansbury (1-8), 57-39. Kanzas Mills led the charge for South Sevier by recording 13 points, with three successful 3-pointers. Other notable players include Kinley Jensen and Sydnee Patterson who both contributed 11 points. For Stansbury, Brooke Jensen and BrynLeigh Jones stood out with 11 and 8 points respectively.

In a convincing victory, Cottonwood beat Provo with a final score of 58-30. For Provo, Izabelle Moyes was the high scorer with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Cottonwood saw an even distribution of high scores, with Carley Caton and Avea Van der Beek leading the way, both posting 16 points.

Wendover (9-1) fell to Panguitch (8-2), 53-31. From the Wendover side, Natalie Alvarez made an impressive contribution with nine points and one successful 3-pointer. Gabriela Dellgadillo and Kadence Murphy contributed with seven points each for the team. Meanwhile, for Panguitch, Tabetha Henrie led the scoring with 17 points, followed by Mallory Henrie with 14 points.

Bountiful (6-3) secure the win over Fremont (5-5) with a final score of 61-42. For Bountiful, strong contribution were made by Taylor Harvey with 20 points and a 3-pointer and Milika Satuala with 19 points. On the Fremont side, Syncere Langston and Abigail Christensen topped the scoresheet with 13 points each.

Ridgeline (10-2) knocked down Westlake (8-4), with a score of 62-36 after gaining sizeable lead in the second quarter. For Westlake, Chloe Jensen stood out, contributing 15 points and hitting five 3-pointers, while Austyn Feller added 12 points with one 3-pointer. Ridgeline’s performance was headlined by Emilee Skinner, who racked up 34 points, nailed four 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds.

Syracuse (7-3) secured a win over Mountain Crest (5-8) with a final score of 50-33. The highest scorer for Syracuse was Avery Sanders with 15 points, which included two 3-pointers. For Mountain Crest, the lead scorer was Aspen Leishman with 11 points and three 3-pointers.

Box Elder (7-2) was victorious over Layton (5-7), 60-48, pulling ahead in the second quarter. Ashlyn Wight was the top scorer for Box Elder, notching 17 points with three successful 3-pointers. Layton’s performance was highlighted by Oakley Homer and Taya Pace, who each scored 12 points, Homer also grabbed six rebounds and made two 3-pointers, while Pace hit three 3-pointers and secured two rebounds.

Woods Cross (4-4) came out on top against Weber (3-7) with a final score of 53-42. For Weber, Sunee Shaw was the standout performer with 10 points, including one from behind the arc. Leading the score for Woods Cross was Katie King, with an incredible 91 points and three 3-pointers.

South Summit managed to overcome Kearns with a final score of 47-41. Emma Broadbent emerged as the top scorer for South Summit, contributing with 24 points and one successful 3-pointer. On Kearns’ side, Crystal Afemata-Marasco led her team with 17 points, including two 3-pointers.

In a closely contested game, Canyon View (6-6) emerged victorious over Dixie (5-6) with the final score reading 51-42. Kealah Faumuina led Dixie’s scoring with 22 points, including one 3-pointer. For Canyon View, Maya Nichols was the leading scorer with 12 points, including two from the 3-point range.

In a closely contested game, Sky View (6-4) pulled ahead of Springville (2-7), ending with a score of 41-35. Leading the way for Sky View was Karlee Allen, who had 13 points. For Springville, Natalie Florence emerged as the top scorer, putting up 16 points that included one 3-pointer.

Roy (3-5) overpowered Ben Lomond (6-5) in a game that ended in a score of 59-36. The dominant player for Roy was Ellie Speredon, who scored an impressive 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers. For Ben Lomond, Dory Jenson stood out as the top scorer with 12 points. Jazzy Tinajero contributed similarly impressive performance with 11 points.

Green Canyon (8-2) had a decisive win over Layton Christian (6-7) with a final score of 61-35. Leading the charge for Green Canyon was Marissa Best who had an impressive game, scoring 25 points, five of which were from 3-pointers. For Layton Christian, the top scorer was Asmin Tanhan with 14 points.

In a well-contested game, Mountain Ridge (9-2) was able to secure a win over Spanish Fork (7-4) with a final score of 55-37. For Spanish Fork, the top performer was Hailey Sullivan who scored a total of 12 points. Katelin Bingham followed up with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Leading the scoring for Mountain Ridge was Kya Newton, who contributed 18 points including two 3-pointers.

The Brighton Bengals (9-3) secured a closely contested victory over the Payson Lions (4-8), with a final score of 52-47. Taylor Workman was the star of the match for the Bengals, leading with 18 points which included two 3-pointers. Sophie Nielsen didn’t fall far behind, contributing 16 points to the total score and also making a 3-pointer. On the Lions’ side, Quincy Mathews stood out with her performance. She scored 21 points, two of which were 3-pointers.

Snow Canyon (8-1) came out victorious over Judge Memorial (6-4), ending the game with a final score of 63-51. Leading the scoring for Judge Memorial was Esther Analjok with 21 points. Coming up next was Elyah Ocampo with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. For Snow Canyon, the highest scorer was Olivia Hamlin with an impressive 26 points.

Cedar Valley secured a win over Clearfield with a final score of 45-30. Leading the scoring for Cedar Valley was Olivia Kaaihue with 12 points. From Clearfield’s side, Izzy Wyaskett stood out with 9 points.

In a closely contested game, Beaver (9-2) managed to secure a win over Pine View (2-9) with a final score of 50-39. Beaver’s top scorers included Talia Alisa and Gentry Brown, who both finished the game with 12 points, with Brown contributing with two 3-pointers. Leading Pine View were Charity Falaniko and Reese Gustin, both contributing 9 points to the team score.

The Manti Templars (6-6) took control in their matchup against the North Sevier Wolves (3-9), resulting in a 57-37 victory. The Templars built a substantial lead in the second quarter and maintained their advantage for the rest of the game. Even with Brooklin Goble’s 12 points for the Wolves, North Sevier couldn’t catch up to the stronger Templars. For Manti, Cadee Alder led the scoring with 13 points, including a 3-pointer, while Brooklyn Olson added 11 points.

After a hard fought match, Bingham (7-4) emerged victorious against Pleasant Grove (9-2) with a final score of 57-47. For Bingham, Addy Horsley led the scoring with 25 points, including two 3-pointers. For Pleasant Grove, Amber Cook dominated the game with 21 points, including one 3-pointer.

Bonneville, Idaho took a clear win over Jordan, concluding with the score of 58-29. For Jordan, the leading scorer was Tess Jacobson, who contributed 9 points to the team’s total, including one 3-pointer. Tess Joseph followed with 6 points.

In a strong display, Bear River (3-6) managed to secure a win over Ogden (3-8) with a final score of 49-24. Leading the scoring for Ogden was Salote Tonga with 10 points. For Bear River, Saydee Pebley stood out with 16 points, leading the team’s scoring efforts.

