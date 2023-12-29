High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

Nonregion

In a match hosted at La Verne, California, the Tahoma, Wash. Bears narrowly edged out the Skyridge Falcons (4-7), securing a victory with a final score of 71-69. The Falcons gave a strong fight but were unable to clinch the game in the final quarter. For the Falcons, Jordan Kohler led the scoring with 20 points. Close behind him were Tate Larson with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jackson Mosteller who put up 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Hunter Wolverines (4-5) faced a tough defeat against Ponderosa, Calif. 63-38. The Wolverines were unable to recover from large deficits in the first and second quarters, despite improving their performance in the third quarter. Dominick Phannolath led the Wolverines with a stellar performance, scoring 25 points. Adding to the tally, Zaquel Cossa contributed 5 points which included a 3-pointer.

The Enterprise Wolves (9-4) emerged victorious over the Lowry, Nev. Buckaroos, ending the game with a 60-44 final score. Brady Crouch was integral to the Wolves’ win, scoring a remarkable 31 points including three 3-pointers, while Treyson Whitman added another 15 points and Dax Hunt tallied 8 points. A pivotal second quarter where the Wolves outscored the Buckaroos by 12 points allowed them to overcome an early deficit and seal the win.

The Bingham Miners (5-5) overcame Villa Park in the Desert Holiday Classic, registering a 66-55 win. Luke West was the standout performer for Bingham, netting 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Tyson Shewell and Rykan Meadows supplemented the score, each adding 9 points, while Gabe Sivulich and Rhett Dawson added 8 points each to the win, each sinking two 3-pointers.

The Herriman Mustangs (9-2) defeated Lake Washington in the Desert Heat Classic with a convincing 94-68 score. Herriman’s Malcolm Johnson led the scoring with 22 points including one 3-pointer, followed closely by Ike Palmer with 18 points including one 3-pointer. Carlo Mulford and Cale Barclay added 15 and 14 points respectively, significantly contributing with a total of five 3-pointers. Stockton Blanchard contributed 12 points with the help of four 3-pointers. The Mustangs pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Lake Washington by 14 points.

The Highland Rams (8-3) secured a win against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (5-6) with a final score of 69-57. For Highland, Isaiah Drisdom led the scoreboard with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Grayson Gaddis who scored 12 points, all of which came by 3-pointers. On the Sentinels’ side, Will Lindsay recorded 16 points and Spencer Krainich provided a well-rounded performance with 11 points, two 3-pointers, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks. The Rams established a substantial lead in the first half, only to see it threatened by the Sentinels’ third-quarter rally, but managed to maintain their advantage till the end.

The Mountain View Bruins (7-5) claimed a victory over the Hillcrest Huskies (5-6) in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic, with a final tally of 45-37. The Bruins’ Bryce Mella and Simeon Suguturaga were pivotal, each scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively. Mella also contributed with three rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block, while Suguturaga added seven rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks. For the Huskies, Damani Wilkerson led the team scoring 14 points, including one 3-pointer. The Bruins managed a comeback from a first-half deficit, gaining a considerable lead in the third and fourth quarters.

The Syracuse Titans (6-4) took the win against the West Jordan Jaguars (1-9) in the Riverton Holiday Tournament with a score of 57-47. Terik Hamblin led the Titans’ scoring, putting up 22 points. Logan Goddard and Joshua Godfrey also contributed with 9 and 7 points respectively. For the Jaguars, Steven Cox and Colton Blackham led the team with 12 points each, supplemented by Carter Dorenbosch’s 11 points, which included two 3-pointers. Despite a late surge by the Jaguars, Syracuse was able to maintain their lead secured in the first and third quarters.

The Canyon View Falcons (8-3) prevailed over the Panguitch Bobcats (10-4) in a gripping match that ended 66-55. The Falcons managed to surge past in the third quarter, securing a substantial lead that the Bobcats were unable to bridge. Carson Miles and Jace Farrow both led the scoring for the Falcons, racking up 19 points each, with Miles making two and Farrow making one 3-pointer. Ty Attig also made a significant contribution with 18 points, including one 3-pointer. For the Bobcats, Cache Eyre put in a solid performance, scoring 19 points, which included one 3-pointer. Justin Osburn added to the score with 11 points, two of which were 3-pointers.

The Grantsville Cowboys (4-6) outperformed the Hurricane Tigers (5-7), securing a 66-48 victory. Decker Dzierzon was the top scorer for Grantsville with 18 points, including one 3-pointer, while Ethan Powell added 15 points and Bryson Roberts contributed 14 points to the tally. On the Tigers’ side, RJ Hurst led with 14 points and four 3-pointers. Despite a balanced first quarter, the Cowboys established a dominant lead in the next two quarters, paving the way for their win.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-1) emerged victorious over the Skyline Eagles (8-2) in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic, finishing the game with a 56-48 score. Ryker Mikkelsen was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 16 points, followed by Jaxon Brown who added 11 points, including three 3-pointers. For the Eagles, Landon Shaw led with 12 points including two 3-pointers, while Beau Bierman followed closely with 10 points. The Vikings overcame a slow start with a strong third quarter, establishing a comfortable lead that carried them through to the end.

As part of the Riverton Holiday Tournament, the Desert Hills Thunder (6-5) beat the Tooele Buffaloes (2-7) with a score of 66-44. Ben Chase was the leading scorer for the Thunder with 17 points, aided by three 3-pointers. Eli Allred and Jordan Ebert also made significant contributions, adding 14 and 12 points, respectively. Ethan Rogers was the top scorer for the Buffaloes, putting up 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite the Buffaloes starting strong with a lead in the first quarter, the Thunder took charge in the second and maintained a dominant performance throughout the rest of the game.

The Piute Thunderbirds (8-1) asserted their dominance over the visiting Beaver Dam, Ariz. Diamondbacks with a convincing 71-19 victory. Blake Dalton led the scoring for Piute with 13 points. Jaxon Westwood and Kel Blood put up 10 and 9 points, respectively, with Blood making one 3-pointer. This game was one-sided from the get-go, as the Thunderbirds established a strong lead in the first quarter and continued widening the gap throughout the game.

The Dixie Flyers (10-1) secured a win against the West Ranch, Calif. Wildcats in the Damien Classic Semifinal with a final score of 74-69. Jordan Roberts had an exemplary performance for Dixie, scoring 24 points, while Breckon Robinson and Kyle Lemke added 16 and 14 points, respectively. Robinson contributed two 3-pointers and Damon Meyers popped in 11 points, including one 3-pointer. Although it was a tightly contested game, the Flyers managed to stave off a late charge by the Wildcats to maintain their lead and secure the victory.

The Emery Spartans (9-1) prevailed over the Uintah Utes (5-5), ending with a 72-51 score. The leading scorer for the Spartans was Luke Justice with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Matt Olsen and Zack Tuttle followed, contributing 16 and 11 points respectively. Dauson Gardiner was in the lead for the Utes, netting 21 points, bolstered by three 3-pointers, but this fell short of overcoming the consistent scoring by the Spartans across all quarters. The Emery Spartans’ strong performance in the third and fourth quarters cemented their win.

The Alta Hawks (11-1) claimed a victory over the Snow Canyon Warriors (5-4) in the Riverton Holiday Tournament with a final score of 68-35. Ace Reiser led the scoring for the Hawks with 14 points, aided by two 3-pointers. Carter Doleac and Jaxon Johnson also provided significant contributions with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Drey Smith led the Warriors with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, but the performance wasn’t enough to overcome the Hawks’ strong display. The Hawks showed consistency throughout the game, specifically in the third quarter where they outscored the Warriors by 17 points, steering the game in their favor.

The Milford Tigers (6-3) clinched a win against the Draper APA Eagles (2-6) in the Smithfield Classic with a final score of 61-50. The leading scorer for the Tigers was Sadler Barnes with a striking 23 points, including five 3-pointers. He also registered 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 6 steals, contributing significantly to the team’s win. Colton Barnes was the second highest scorer for Tigers with 12 points, contributing 5 rebounds and 3 assists as well. Kilo Tsosie also delivered a solid performance with 8 points, 12 rebounds, and a 3-pointer. The Tigers maintained their lead throughout the game, giving the Eagles no chance to recover.

The Timpanogos Timberwolves (11-1) stayed ahead of the pack as they secured a 68-62 victory over the East Leopards (5-5) at Juan Diego Catholic High School For Timpanogos, Jaxen McCuistion led the point tally with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Jack Johnson added 14 points, and Josh Graf contributed an additional 10 points. On the Leopards’ side, Sawyer Sutton was the top scorer with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Cooper Dodd and Campbell Christensen each added 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to outmatch the Timberwolves in this game.

In a closely contested game held in Idaho, the Meridian, Idaho Warriors squeezed out a victory against the Springville Red Devils (5-3) by just two points. The closely contested game ended with a final score of 84-82 in favor of the Warriors. Leading the scoring for the Red Devils was Jamyn Sondrup with an impressive 25 points. Andrew Miller and Mason Hansen also displayed strong performances, contributing 20 and 18 points respectively, including five and three 3-pointers.

The Logan Grizzlies (10-2) clinched a narrow victory over the Northridge Knights (1-9) in a close match that ended 53-50. Despite trailing in the first quarter, the Grizzlies managed to tip the scale in their favor, thanks in large part to Jordan Child, who put up 20 points for the team. Will Parkinson also made significant contribution with 11 points and a 3-pointer. On the Knights’ side, Bentley Whitear showed a standout performance, scoring 28 points inclusive of four 3-pointers.

The Kanab Cowboys (5-4) triumphed over the Wayne Badgers (7-5) with a final score of 62-42. Cash Mortensen led the scoring for the Cowboys with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. Kyle Brown and Kale Glover also made notable contributions, adding 13 and 10 points respectively. Glover made two 3-pointers. For the Badgers, Jake Batty contributed the most, scoring 22 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite Batty’s efforts, the Cowboys maintained a strong lead throughout the game, particularly amplifying their dominance in the second quarter. This lead proved decisive, keeping the Badgers on the back foot for the remainder of the game.

The Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (6-5) emerged victorious against the Millard Eagles (0-12), finishing with a seven-point lead of 60-53. The Bulldogs managed to stretch their lead in the final quarter securing their win. Zach Overly was a key player for the Bulldogs, delivering 16 points inclusive of three 3-pointers. On the opposing side, Derk Memmott stood out for the Eagles with his impressive 19 points, including a 3-pointer.

In an intense faceoff, the Providence Hall Patriots (8-6) won against the North Sanpete Hawks (5-6), with a final result of 62-56. The Patriots made a strong comeback after falling behind in the first quarter and ended up securing a substantial lead by the final quarter. Ty Warnick and Dawson McDermaid both led the Patriots with 16 points, with Warnick making 4 three-pointers and McDermaid netting 5. On the other hand, the Hawks showed determination with Ridge Hendry scoring 14 points and Dimick Huntington contributing 13 points, inclusive of three 3-pointers.

In a high scoring affair, Layton (11-0) outpaced Wasatch (4-3) with a final score of 79-58. The player leading the scoring for Wasatch was Caleb Smith, who racked up 19 points, including two 3-pointers. For Layton, Mekhi Martin had an impressive run with 17 points, including two 3-pointers.

The West Panthers (3-4) were edged out by the Taylorsville Warriors (2-6), resulting in a final score of 44-52. Despite a spirited fight in the fourth quarter, the Panthers couldn’t overturn the lead established by the Warriors. For the Panthers, Robert Hansen stood out with 12 points including two 3-pointers. Other contributions were evenly distributed among the team members, but collectively they couldn’t achieve a win against the Warriors.

The Woods Cross Wildcats (1-8) secured their first victory of the season in a game against the Kearns Cougars (2-8) with a final score of 56-46. Bryson Watson and Hunter Jackson tied for scoring leadership for the Wildcats, each adding 17 points to the scoreboard. Eli Michaelis added another 8 points. For the Cougars, Anywan Kuang led with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Mauricio Lemus added another 10 points, also with three 3-pointers. Despite the Cougars starting the game with a lead, the Wildcats turned the tables in the third quarter and maintained that momentum in the fourth to win the game.

The South Sevier Rams (9-4) dominated the court against the North Sevier Wolves (3-7), ending the game with a significant margin of 72-40. The Rams consistently outscored the Wolves across each quarter, with their highest-scoring period in the third. Brace Brindley took the lead for the Rams with an impressive 21 points, including three 3-pointers, 6 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Jaggar Redd also added significantly with 13 points. For the Wolves, Kade Johnson topped the scoring with 10 points, but it was not enough to bridge the substantial gap set by the Rams.

The Roy Royals (5-4) upset the Weber Warriors (9-2) with a final score of 76-67. Bronson Belnap led the Royals with 20 points, including a 3-pointer, and also contributed with 4 rebounds and 7 assists. Colby Frokjer and Dahlen Pontius also made significant contributions to the Royals’ victory, scoring 19 and 16 points respectively. Jordan Oberholtzer led the scoring for the Warriors, contributing 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite the efforts made by the Warriors, notably a strong performance in the fourth quarter, the early lead established by the Royals proved insurmountable.

The Box Elder Bees (1-8) achieved their first win of the season against the Provo Bulldogs (6-5), finishing with a score of 56-52. Elijah Kersey was the top scorer for the Bees, contributing 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Max Isaacson also put in a strong performance, scoring 20 points. Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, the leading scorer was Castagnetto with an impressive 30 points, including six 3-pointers. Despite Castagnetto’s strong individual performance, the Bees managed to secure their win with consistent scoring across all quarters, specifically outperforming the Bulldogs in the third and fourth quarters.

The Riverton Silverwolves (8-1) narrowly edged out the Cyprus Pirates (1-8) in a close game with a final score of 57-55. Ben Barrus and Kaden Allred jointly led scoring for the Silverwolves each contributing 13 points, while Christian Heninger and Zach Edwards added 12 and 10 points respectively. For the Pirates, Beckham Bayles was the leading scorer with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Koli Fosita also put up a strong performance, contributing 13 points, which included three 3-pointers. Despite fighting hard and giving a strong performance in the fourth quarter, the Pirates fell just short of the win.

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (4-6) soared over the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (5-10) in a decisive 61-45 victory. The Soaring Eagle turned the game around in the third and fourth quarters to secure their win. Luke Meyer was a key performer for Juan Diego, putting up a strong 23 points, while his teammate, Stockton Young, followed closely with 21 points including a 3-pointer. For the Bulldogs, JJ Apathjang topped the scoreboard with 19 points, contributing one 3-pointer. Aaydan Saucedo provided an additional 12 points, including one 3-pointer.

In a thrilling match at Beaver High School, the Wendover Wildcats (10-1) walked away with a narrow victory over the Beaver Beavers (4-5), with the final score standing at 76-70. A dynamic fourth quarter saw both teams fiercely compete, but the Wildcats managed to maintain their lead and secure victory. Efren Delmuro took the lead for the Wendover Wildcats, scoring an impressive 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Shawn Duboise also notably contributed with 14 points. On the Beavers’ side, Baylor Blackburn contributed 20 points, while Deegan Blackner added 19 points.

In a game that saw the Olympus Titans (10-1) clinch a commanding 77-51 victory over the Viewmont Vikings (1-9), Jordan Barnes made history, setting a new Utah state record for career assists. The game, played at Olympus High School, showed the Titans’ continued dominance with high scoring across all quarters. Dynamically led by star player Dutch DowDell with an impressive 30 points, including six 3-pointers, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block, the Titans maintained a consistent lead. Jordan Barnes further contributed with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. The Vikings saw strong performances from Preston Weaver and Drez Jensen, who both put in 13 points.

