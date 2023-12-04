It’s National Cookie Day! Here’s where to get free (or really cheap) cookies

It’s National Cookie Day, and a few popular stores and restaurants are offering deals to help customers celebrate.

Here’s a look at some cookie deals available on Dec. 4.

Note: This story will be updated as more deals come in. Deals are also subject to change, so it’s encouraged to check in with your specific location.

Dirty Dough

Dirty Dough is offering 20% off of its chocolate chip cookies on Dec. 4, according to its official Instagram account. For online orders, use the code “nationalcookieday.”

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free classic cookie and a $1 deluxe cookie when customers show their app in-store or with any in-app delivery, USA Today reported.

as part of our national cookie day celebration, all Insomniacs can score a FREE classic cookie & $1 deluxe cookie in-store when you show your insomnia cookies app or with any in-app delivery through 12/4 pic.twitter.com/yXm5tZv0u3 — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) December 2, 2023

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s is giving its Freaky Fast Rewards members free cookies on Dec. 4, according to its website.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop

Maverik’s Adventure Club members will receive a half-off one cookie deal on Dec. 4, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Nitro card members can snag a free cookie.

The chain recently debuted its stuffed mint cookie for the holiday season.

Nestle Tollhouse

Nestle Tollhouse has an online sweepstakes for free cookie shot glass making kits, according to an email sent to the Deseret News. The drawing runs through Dec. 8 at 9:59 p.m. MST.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly is offering customers a free cookie with the purchase of an entree on Dec. 4, according to its website. For online orders, use the code “cookie” at checkout.

Subway

Subway has unleashed the footlong cookie. For National Cookie Day, the chain is offering a buy one footlong sandwich, get one footlong cookie deal in select locations, the Deseret News reported.